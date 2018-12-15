Watford edge Cardiff in five-goal thriller

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Deulofeu, Holebas, Quina score

6th away defeat on spin for Cardiff

Watford up to ninth in the table

First win in seven for Watford

Watford beat Cardiff City 3-2 at Vicarage Road on Saturday, as the Hornets were in control of the game at 3-0 but then survived a late scare to secure all three points.

Superb goals from Gerard Deulofeu, Jose Holebas and Domingos Quina did the damage, while Cardiff’s Neil Etheridge also made a string of fine stops to keep the score down. But Junior Hoilett curled home a magnificent strike and then Bobby Reid made it 3-2 within a few moments, as Cardiff almost pulled off an incredible late comeback.

With the win Watford climbed to ninth in the table and have 24 points, while Cardiff remain on 14 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Watford started well and Deulofeu had an effort but Cardiff’s defense sat back to soak up the pressure.

The Hornets took the lead as Deulofeu danced past two tackles and slotted home to put the home side 1-0 up.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Cardiff threatened on the break every now and then with Josh Murphy surging down the left whenever he could, but Watford looked comfortable and they were only denied a second after a fine save from Neil Etheridge.

Roberto Pereyra was found on the left side of the box after good work from Deulofeu but his shot was deflected away by Etheridge. Cardiff’s goalkeeper then denied Pereyra superbly with a save from his free kick right on half time.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

At the start of the second half Pereyra was again denied by Etheridge as his side-footed shot was saved, but soon Watford did grab a well-deserved second.

Deulofeu cut in from the left and found Holebas on the edge of the box and the Greek defender curled home a stunner to double Watford’s lead.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Watford wrapped up the lead late on as Quina curled home with another fine finish as the Hornets continued their clinic of wonderful composure around the box. In the process the 19-year-old former West Ham midfielder became Watford’s youngest-ever Premier League goalscorer.

At the other end Hoilett headed just over and the Canadian winger then grabbed a superb goal, which looked like being a consolation, as he bent an effort into the far corner.

But two minutes later Reid tapped home after mayhem in the box following Sol Bamba’s miss to make it 3-2. The Bluebirds pushed hard to find an equalizer but Watford held on in a game of high drama.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports