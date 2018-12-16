AT HALF: Hazard tortures Brighton; Saints lead Arsenal (video)

There have been four goals across both of the Premier League’s 8:30 a.m. ET Sunday kickoffs.
[ STREAM: Saints-Arsenal | Brighton-Chelsea ]
Chelsea has two of them in a visit to the Amex Stadium and a bid to beat Brighton and Hove Albion for the ninth-straight time.
It’s a goal and an assist for Eden Hazard, who has scored on a breakaway after sending an inch-perfect — no exaggeration — pass to Pedro for the Blues’ opener.
Over at St. Mary’s, the markers have both come via well-placed headers as Saints and Arsenal are 1-1 going into the break.
Danny Ings thumped a terrific Matt Targett cross past Bernd Leno to open the scoring for the hosts, but Arsenal fought back.
Alex Iwobi sent Nacho Monreal down the flank, and the Arsenal center back crossed for Henrikh Mkhitaryan to thump past Alex McCarthy.
Then Ings struck again! Just before halftime, the hometown hero popped a Redmond cross over Leno.