AP Photo/Rui Vieira

Dier has appendix removed; Out until January

By Nicholas MendolaDec 16, 2018, 8:27 AM EST
Tottenham’s Swiss army knife went under the knife, and now will miss a busy part of Spurs’ schedule.

Eric Dier was diagnosed with appendicitis this week, and will be out until January after undergoing surgery to remove his appendix.

Dier, 24, plays defensive midfield, center back, and right back for Spurs and England, and has made 17 appearances with two goals for the North London side this season.

From TottenhamHotspur.com:

The England international midfielder was diagnosed with appendicitis after contacting our medical staff due to acute Abdominal pain. He received immediate treatment to assess and then remove the appendix.

This will cause plenty of headaches for Mauricio Pochettino, who would’ve loved Dier’s versatility ahead of this busy festive season.

Spurs face Arsenal in a League Cup quarterfinal on Tuesday before meeting Everton, Bournemouth, Wolves, and Cardiff City by New Year’s Day, and an FA Cup match on Jan. 4.

Watch Live: Brighton-Chelsea, Southampton-Arsenal

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 16, 2018, 8:01 AM EST
Arsenal looks to stretch its unbeaten run to 23 matches with a visit to Southampton, while Brighton and Hove Albion hosts Chelsea to kick off a three-match Sunday in the Premier League.

The match at St. Mary’s is on NBC Sports Gold, while Chelsea gets center stage on NBCSN.

LINEUPS

Southampton: McCarthy, Valery, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Yoshida, Targett, Hojbjerg, Romeu, Armstrong, Redmond, Ings. Subs: Gunn, Hoedt, Davis, Johnson, Ward-Prowse, Long, Austin.

Arsenal: Leno, Bellerin, Lichtsteiner, Koscielny, Monreal, Xhaka, Guendouzi, Torreira, Mkhitaryan, Iwobi, Aubameyang. Subs: Cech, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Ramsey, Ozil, Lacazette, Mustafi.

Brighton: Ryan, Montoya, Balogun, Dunk, Bernardo, Knockaert, Propper, Stephens, March, Gross, Murray. Subs: Steele, Bruno, Bong, Kayal, Bissouma, Andone, Locadia.

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Pedro, Hazard, WillianSubs: Caballero, Christensen, Emerson, Fabregas, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Giroud.

Report: Pulisic agrees Premier League transfer

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 16, 2018, 7:40 AM EST
U.S. men’s national team fans, grab a paper bag and quit hyperventilating.

It appears that Christian Pulisic’s long rumored move to the Premier League is moving closer to becoming a reality.

Pulisic, 20, is out of contract at Dortmund in the summer of 2020, meaning he has just over 18 months left on his current deal with the Bundesliga giants.

In recent months he has lost his starting place at Dortmund to English teenage sensation Jadon Sancho, and whenever Pulisic has been asked about a move to England he hasn’t shut it down. At all.

Initially a report from Caden Sur in Spain said that Atletico Madrid enquired about Pulisic’s availability but Dortmund told them they have already agreed to sell him to a Premier League club.

And a separate report from the Daily Mail has followed up by saying Chelsea is confident of agreeing a deal for Pulisic in January, which would see him remain at Dortmund for the rest of the season then join the Blues in the summer. Per the report in the Mail, Pulisic has told Dortmund he wants to join Chelsea.

Interesting. Very interesting.

Previous reports claimed that Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United all wanted to sign the USMNT superstar and one report even stated that Chelsea wanted to sign Pulisic in January.

Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc has said Pulisic will not be sold in January, but Pulisic told Pro Soccer Talk recently that he would sit down with Dortmund during the upcoming winter break and discuss his future at the club.

Pulisic joined Dortmund as a 16-year-old and although the Hersey, Pennsylvania is well liked at the Westfalenstadion he is clearly no longer a guaranteed starter. For Dortmund, if they allow Pulisic to run his contract down to just a year left on it this summer they will not be able to request anywhere near the $80 million he is currently valued at.

With the January transfer window opening on Jan. 1, expect Pulisic to be linked with plenty of PL clubs over the next few weeks. Chelsea could be a perfect landing spot for Pulisic as Maurizio Sarri values players who can get on the ball, pick out passes and dictate the tempo of the game.

The likes of Willian and Pedro may be the odd ones out at Stamford Bridge if Pulisic arrives, while the future of Eden Hazard may also be in doubt if Chelsea line up this deal for the U.S. superstar.

Whether or not now is the right time for him to move to the PL remains to be seen, with question marks over his physicality remaining if he does make the jump from the Bundesliga to England’s top-flight.

But it seems like it is becoming a case of when, not if, this happens.

Club World Cup: Kashima beat Chivas 3-2, will meet Real Madrid

Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 15, 2018, 10:07 PM EST
AL AIN, United Arab Emirates (AP) Japanese side Kashima Antlers beat Chivas of Mexico 3-2 on Saturday, advancing to a semifinal against Real Madrid at the Club World Cup.

Ryota Nagaki canceled out Angel Zaldivar’s early goal for Chivas and Kashima took the lead when Serginho converted a penalty in the 69th minute.

Hiroki Abe assured the win with a goal in the 84th before Hugo Leonardo scored an own goal in stoppage time.

Kashima will play Madrid on Wednesday.

Madrid needed extra time to beat Kashima 4-2 in the 2016 final of the Club World Cup.

Also, Al Ain FC beat Esperance Sportive de Tunis 3-0, setting up the other semifinal with South American champion River Plate on Tuesday.

La Liga: Atleti pull level with Barcelona; Real two points back

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 15, 2018, 8:43 PM EST
A roundup of all of Saturday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

Real Valladolid 2-3 Atletico Madrid

Despite a largely indifferent run of form from superstar Antoine Griezmann (just four goals in the first 15 games) to start the season, Atleti managed to hang around in the title race thanks to their league-best 12 goals conceded. Griezmann was always likely to experience something of a World Cup hangover before eventually breaking out and resuming regular service as one of La Liga’s most prolific goalscorers.

Saturday might have been Griezmann’s re-emergence, as the 2018 World Cup winner bagged a brace, including the game-winning goal in the 80th minute, to help Atleti to a 3-2 victory over Real Valladolid.

Nikola Kalinic put the visitors 1-0 ahead before halftime and Griezmann converted from the penalty spot to make it 2-0 as soon as the second half began, but a goal conceded followed by an own goal capped off a dreadful six-minute spell for Diego Simeone’s side. Griezmann was there to save the day, though, popping up at the right place at the right time when Valladolid failed to clear a corner kick and gave Los Rojiblancos three clear-cut chance from inside 10 yards.

Real Madrid 1-0 Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid scored their game-winning goal nearly 70 minutes earlier than their capital rivals, but their victory wasn’t anymore comfortable as Santiago Solari’s side held on for dear life — and were out-shot 11-9 — by Rayo Vallecano.

Karim Benzema bagged the game’s only goal in the 13th minute before he was forced off with an ankle injury in the 77th minute. Madrid were without Gareth Bale due to an ankle injury of his own. Los Blancos will now depart for the United Arab Emirates where they’ll face Japanese side Kashima Antlers in the semifinals of the Club World Cup on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Getafe 1-0 Real Sociedad
Eibar 1-1 Valencia

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

Sevilla v. Girona — 6 a.m. ET
Espanyol v. Real Betis — 10:15 a.m. ET
Huesca v. Villarreal — 12:30 p.m. ET
Levante v. Barcelona — 2:45 p.m. ET