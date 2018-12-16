Dier has appendix removed; Out until January

Tottenham’s Swiss army knife went under the knife, and now will miss a busy part of Spurs’ schedule.
[ MORE: Pulisic to be sold in January? ]
Eric Dier was diagnosed with appendicitis this week, and will be out until January after undergoing surgery to remove his appendix.
Dier, 24, plays defensive midfield, center back, and right back for Spurs and England, and has made 17 appearances with two goals for the North London side this season.
The England international midfielder was diagnosed with appendicitis after contacting our medical staff due to acute Abdominal pain. He received immediate treatment to assess and then remove the appendix.
This will cause plenty of headaches for Mauricio Pochettino, who would’ve loved Dier’s versatility ahead of this busy festive season.
Spurs face Arsenal in a League Cup quarterfinal on Tuesday before meeting Everton, Bournemouth, Wolves, and Cardiff City by New Year’s Day, and an FA Cup match on Jan. 4.