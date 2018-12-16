More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Hasenhuttl praises “uncompromising” Saints; Ings, Austin hail win

By Nicholas MendolaDec 16, 2018, 11:55 AM EST
Leave a comment

To say that fiery Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl was happy to snag his first Premier League win was an understatement.

And perhaps Hasenhuttl was understated himself in celebrating Saints’ first goal of Sunday’s 3-2 win over Arsenal, but he made up for it on the other two markers and after the final whistle saw Southampton move out of the drop zone.

[ RECAP: Southampton 3-2 Arsenal ]

“It’s amazing what the team can do in a week,” Hasenhuttl said. “It was very intensive, we had time to work on the basics and built the fundamentals for our game. I’m very proud of how focused and uncompromising they were, and when they had the chances, how merciless they were.”

Match-winner Charlie Austin, whose winning goal came with just minutes to play, gives his new boss credit for the victory.

“It’s great,” Austin said. “The gaffer’s brought in new ideas and it’s not just changed things in the changing room but around the whole club.”

“A new manager comes in. The lads get a rocket and start expressing themselves.”

Striker Danny Ings scored twice in the win before Austin nabbed the winner. For Ings, it was his first brace since Nov. 2014 when he was with Burnley.

The hometown hero, once released from the club as a youth, is maintaining a steady gait in the face of a rare win.

“We knew those crosses would be dangerous, we’ve been working on them all week, and I was there to put them away.”

“As a club we know the position we’ve put ourselves, and with the squad we’ve got it’s not good enough,” Ings said. “But if we keep showing resilience and hard work we can turn it round. It shows we’re moving in the right direction already.”

Saints go to Huddersfield Town next in a crucial clash near the bottom of the table, and a visit from in-form West Ham follows the relegation six-pointer.

 

WATCH: Fabinho, Mane team up for exquisite Liverpool goal

By Nicholas MendolaDec 16, 2018, 11:38 AM EST
Leave a comment

Liverpool had Manchester United at sixes and sevens for most of the early stages at Anfield on Sunday, but the Reds might’ve scored their breakthrough goal against a much more organized side.

[ STREAM: WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE ]

Sadio Mane scored a 24th minute goal off a feed from Fabinho, really fantastic work of the highest technical order, as Liverpool scored with its 11th effort of the day.

Fabinho’s pass is exquisite, inviting a Mane run with a floated offering over the top of the United back line.

The Senegalese striker softly cushions the ball for a half-volley, chesting it onto his left peg and beating David De Gea through the legs.

Wow. An Alisson Becker miscue has allowed Manchester United to draw level through Jesse Lingard, but this match has otherwise been all Liverpool.

Saints snap Arsenal unbeaten run at 22

By Nicholas MendolaDec 16, 2018, 10:23 AM EST
Leave a comment
  • Austin scores late winner
  • Ings nets two headers
  • Mkhitaryan twice equalizes

Charlie Austin‘s late goal joined Danny Ings‘ brace as Southampton topped Arsenal 3-2 on Sunday at St. Mary’s to give Ralph Hasenhuttl his first win as Saints boss.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan‘s two equalizers were not enough for Arsenal, who remains fifth with 43 points.

Saints move 17th with 12 points, pushing Burnley back into the Bottom Three.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Arsenal attacked first with Matteo Guendouzi setting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on goal, but Saints keeper Alex McCarthy cut down the distance considerably to block the shot.

Nathan Redmond won a corner for Saints in the 14th minute, but it led to nothing for the South Coast side. And Stuart Armstrong curled a shot that Bernd Leno fell to catch four minutes later.

Saints went ahead through Ings, nodding home a Matt Targett cross with authority for the first goal under Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Mkhitaryan made it 1-1 when Nacho Monreal sent a cross to the penalty spot for a headed goal.

But Redmond’s cross put Ings in for a with a header that was either lucky, clever, or equal parts both. The brace was his first in the Premier League since Nov. 22, 2014, when he scored twice for Burnley against Stoke City.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Mkhitaryan had another answer for Arsenal, though, thanks to a shot that took a significant turn off of Jannik Vestegaard to leave McCarthy answerless. It was 2-2 with 37 minutes to play at St. Mary’s.

Arsenal had the better of the chances and the proverbial rub of the green when Saints did challenge, as Shane Long was viewed offside when Maya Yoshida scored late.

Mesut Ozil was well saved by McCarthy, and Aubameyang had a promising opportunity blocked as Saints worked hard for their point.

Would they get three? Yes! Austin was alone to nod home when Leno couldn’t reach Long’s cross.

Hazard runs Chelsea past Brighton

By Nicholas MendolaDec 16, 2018, 10:23 AM EST
Leave a comment
  • Goal, assist for Hazard
  • Pedro scores
  • March pulls one back

Eden Hazard had a goal and an assist in the first half as Chelsea beat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1 on Sunday at the Amex Stadium.

Pedro scored Chelsea’s other goal as the Blues go fourth with 37 points, two back of Spurs.

Solly March nabbed Brighton’s marker, as the Seagulls are 13th with 21 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

David Luiz‘s early free kick sailed to Mat Ryan, as Chelsea issued the first test of the day.

Anthony Knockaert drew a foul in the 8th minute to set up a right-flank free kick, but it didn’t get past the first defender on the line.

Willian slipped Marcos Alonso through for a chance that led to a free kick in the 15th minute, but Willian’s effort hit the wall.

Chelsea went ahead soon after, Pedro at the back post to slam a well-slid Eden Hazard pass into the goal.

Brighton struggled to gather itself together, though Solly March forced Kepa Arrizabalaga into a save around the half-hour mark.

Willian picked off a Leon Balogun entry pass, and immediately sent Hazard through 1v1 with Ryan. The Belgian rolled a smooth effort past the keeper, and it was 2-0 in the 33rd.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

A mess in the Brighton box just after halftime led to a desperate and acrobatic kick from Pedro flying over the frame.

Alonso then hit the bar in the 63rd.

Brighton pulled to within one. Two minutes after threatening the Chelsea goal, March was a flash quicker than David Luiz to react to a bouncing ball across the box.

Watch Live: Liverpool vs. Manchester United

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 16, 2018, 10:09 AM EST
Leave a comment

Anthony Martial makes the bench for Manchester United as the Red Devils look to put their season on track with a defeat of Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday (Watch live at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

There are 10 changes from the United side which lost at Valencia in the UEFA Champions League, while Jurgen Klopp keeps Jordan Henderson and Xherdan Shaqiri on the bench for Liverpool.

LINEUPS

Liverpool: Alisson, Clyne, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Keita, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Mane, Firmino, Salah. Subs: Mignolet, Henderson, Sturridge, Moreno, Lallana, Shaqiri, Camacho.

Manchester United: De Gea, Lindelof, Smalling, Darmian, Young, Matic, Herrera, Dalot, Rashford, Lukaku, Lingard. Subs: Romero, Bailly, Valencia, Fellaini, Mata, Pogba, Martial.