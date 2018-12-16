Hazard runs Chelsea past Brighton

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Goal, assist for Hazard

Pedro scores

March pulls one back

Eden Hazard had a goal and an assist in the first half as Chelsea beat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1 on Sunday at the Amex Stadium.

Pedro scored Chelsea’s other goal as the Blues go fourth with 37 points, two back of Spurs.

Solly March nabbed Brighton’s marker, as the Seagulls are 13th with 21 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

David Luiz‘s early free kick sailed to Mat Ryan, as Chelsea issued the first test of the day.

Anthony Knockaert drew a foul in the 8th minute to set up a right-flank free kick, but it didn’t get past the first defender on the line.

Willian slipped Marcos Alonso through for a chance that led to a free kick in the 15th minute, but Willian’s effort hit the wall.

Chelsea went ahead soon after, Pedro at the back post to slam a well-slid Eden Hazard pass into the goal.

Brighton struggled to gather itself together, though Solly March forced Kepa Arrizabalaga into a save around the half-hour mark.

Willian picked off a Leon Balogun entry pass, and immediately sent Hazard through 1v1 with Ryan. The Belgian rolled a smooth effort past the keeper, and it was 2-0 in the 33rd.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

17 – Eden Hazard has been directly involved in more Premier League goals this season (17 in 16 apps) than he was in the whole of last season (16 in 34 apps). Evolved. pic.twitter.com/RsYVl9zuuR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 16, 2018

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

A mess in the Brighton box just after halftime led to a desperate and acrobatic kick from Pedro flying over the frame.

Alonso then hit the bar in the 63rd.

Brighton pulled to within one. Two minutes after threatening the Chelsea goal, March was a flash quicker than David Luiz to react to a bouncing ball across the box.

