Liga MX: America wins at Cruz Azul to capture Apertura title

Club America had a tall mountain to climb following their scoreless draw, at home, with Cruz Azul in the first leg of Liga MX’s Apertura final on Thursday, but climb that mountain they did with a 2-0 victory at Estadio Azteca on Sunday.

Midfielder Edson Alvarez scored both goals in the game — five minutes into the second half and one minute before full-time — as America claimed their record 13th league title (first since 2014).

Cruz Azul goalkeeper Jose de Jesus Corona committed a costly error to set up Alvarez for the opener, and ultimately the winner. Alvarez’s second came courtesy of a bit of fortuitous timing, as Corona made the initial save on Cecilio Dominguez’s shot, but the rebound fell to Alvarez for a straightforward finish.

Despierten todos… ¡ESTO ES UN GOLAAAAAAAAAAZO DE EDSON ÁLVAREZ!🔥⚽️🦅 Y lo de Oribe en la anticipación es DE OTRO PARTIDO 😍@Cruz_Azul_FC 0-1 @ClubAmerica pic.twitter.com/reESqlvi2U — Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) December 17, 2018

🔥🦅¡GOOOOOOOL, GOOOOOOOL, GOOOOOOL QUE SABE A CAMPEONATO, GOL QUE SABE A LA 13!🔥🦅 ¡DOOOOOBLETE DE EDSON ÁLVAREZ!⚽️⚽️@Cruz_Azul_FC 0-2 @ClubAmerica pic.twitter.com/4gDL9LZs4O — Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) December 17, 2018

It was the second league title of manager Miguel Herrera’s career, and his first since his first stint with America, in 2013.

Cruz Azul saw their title-less streak reach 21 years, in heartbreaking fashion, after finishing top of the table in the regular season.

