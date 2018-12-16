Watch Live: Brighton-Chelsea, Southampton-Arsenal

Arsenal looks to stretch its unbeaten run to 23 matches with a visit to Southampton, while Brighton and Hove Albion hosts Chelsea to kick off a three-match Sunday in the Premier League.
The match at St. Mary’s is on NBC Sports Gold, while Chelsea gets center stage on NBCSN.
LINEUPS
Southampton: McCarthy, Valery, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Yoshida, Targett, Hojbjerg, Romeu, Armstrong, Redmond, Ings. Subs: Gunn, Hoedt, Davis, Johnson, Ward-Prowse, Long, Austin.
Arsenal: Leno, Bellerin, Lichtsteiner, Koscielny, Monreal, Xhaka, Guendouzi, Torreira, Mkhitaryan, Iwobi, Aubameyang. Subs: Cech, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Ramsey, Ozil, Lacazette, Mustafi.
Brighton: Ryan, Montoya, Balogun, Dunk, Bernardo, Knockaert, Propper, Stephens, March, Gross, Murray. Subs: Steele, Bruno, Bong, Kayal, Bissouma, Andone, Locadia.
Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Pedro, Hazard, Willian. Subs: Caballero, Christensen, Emerson, Fabregas, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Giroud.