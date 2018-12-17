More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Athletic Bilbao draws 0-0 at Alaves, remains in drop zone

Associated PressDec 17, 2018, 10:41 PM EST
MADRID (AP) — Athletic Bilbao remained in the relegation zone of the Spanish league after being held at Alaves to 0-0 on Monday.

Bilbao is in 18th place of the 20-team league and level on points with Villarreal, which is the last team in safety.

Bilbao generated the few scoring chances of the regional Basque Country derby, but goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco saved shots by Raul Garcia and Inigo Cordoba in each half.

“We wanted to win, of course, but these types of physical, hard-fought matches are good to boost the team’s morale,” Bilbao defender Inigo Martinez said. “We have to keep our heads up.”

Bilbao won its previous two matches under new coach Gaizka Garitano, who replaced the fired Eduardo Berizzo two weeks ago.

Bilbao, which only has players from the northern Basque Country or neighboring areas, has never been relegated to the second division.

Alaves stayed in sixth place and unbeaten through all eight home matches in the league.

Vermaelen out a month, compounding Barcelona defensive woes

By Kyle BonnDec 17, 2018, 10:13 PM EST
Barcelona’s back line has been forced to dig deep of late, and they’ll be digging even deeper with the news that center-back Thomas Vermaelen will miss a month with a calf injury.

The La Liga leaders announced that Vermaelen would miss approximately four weeks with a torn calf muscle, meaning he would be healthy to return sometime around mid-January. Barcelona has league games against Eibar on the 13th and Leganes on the 20th, with the second leg of a Copa del Rey Round of 16 matchup against Levante sandwiched in between.

Vermaelen hasn’t exactly been a heavily used player this season, nor throughout his Barcelona career, but his presence of late had become vital after Samuel Umtiti went down in late September with a long-term knee injury. Vermaelen himself had just returned from a hamstring injury, playing his first minutes since early October on Sunday. However, he was forced off after 52 minutes in the 5-0 win over Eibar, sidelined yet again.

The 33-year-old has been plagued by injuries his entire career, known first at Arsenal and again at Barcelona for his struggles to stay on the field. Vermaelen missed time last year with knee, leg, and hip injuries that held him to just over 1,500 total minutes across all competitions.

In addition, full-backs Sergi Roberto and Nelson Semedo are struggling with injuries. Manager Ernesto Valverde had decided to utilize a back-three against Eibar to cover for the lack of full-backs, with Clement Lenglet in as the third, but after Vermaelen went down,, central midfielder Arthur was brought on, leaving Lenglet to partner with Gerard Pique at the back and switching to a tradtitional back-four. While Jordi Alba was easily able to switch back to his traditional left-back spot, the absence of both Roberto and Semedo leaves no true right-back available for the more traditional formation.

With the absences, it would be surprising if Barcelona did not bring in cover during the January transfer window to ease the injury woes.

Robertson says Alisson has Liverpool’s full support

By Kyle BonnDec 17, 2018, 9:04 PM EST
Despite his error over the weekend, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has the squad’s full and total backing, defender Andy Robertson says.

Alisson has been hailed as a massive success so far this season, but in Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over Manchester United this past weekend, the Brazilian made an error in spilling Romelu Lukaku‘s cross that allowed Jesse Lingard to strike, leveling the score at 1-1. It’s officially the second error Alisson has made this season leading to a goal, according to Opta statistics, following his possessional mistake in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea earlier this season.

Robertson, though, knows that the goalkeeper position is unusually harsh given the costly nature of consequences mistakes at the back. The Reds squad is still fully behind its shot-stopper, knowing that the big money paid this summer for his signature is more than worth it.

“He has been unbelievable this season and we all make mistakes,” Robertson said.”If Mo Salah or [Roberto] Firmino make a mistake it maybe doesn’t get punished because it is up the other end but that is unfortunately what a keeper has to put up with, if they make a mistake it usually turns into a goal.”

Robertson notes that despite the mistake – which didn’t result in any points dropped – Alisson still has come up with massive moments this season, most notably the huge, late save against Napoli to help Liverpool advance in Champions League play.

“Of course, he will be disappointed with it [the mistake against Manchester United] but he bounced back and we can’t moan about it,” Robertson said. “He has dug us out Tuesday night and we are still in the Champions League because of him.”

Liverpool sits top of the Premier League table, unbeaten in league play so far this year. They are on a six-match winning streak, outscoring teams 16-2 over that span.

League Cup preview: Leicester takes on Man City

By Kyle BonnDec 17, 2018, 8:15 PM EST
The quarterfinals of the 2018/19 Carabao Cup have arrived, and there’s a Premier League matchup waiting for us on which to feast.

[ FOLLOW LIVE: League Cup matches ]

Leicester City is set to take on Manchester City, the third straight Premier League opponent for the Foxes in this competition after having knocked off Wolves and Southampton, both via penalty shootouts. Manchester City, meanwhile, has breezed past Oxford United and Fulham by a total scoreline of 5-0.

That about sums up how many expect this matchup to go, as Manchester City sit as heavy favorites in the 2:45 p.m. ET meeting at King Power Stadium. These two teams have not met yet this season, with their first Premier League fixture scheduled for Boxing Day. That means former Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez could face his old club for the first time since moving to Manchester City this past summer.

Man City attacker Kevin De Bruyne returned from his six-week injury absence over the weekend, coming on for a 15-minute cameo in the 3-1 win over Everton. De Bruyne could reportedly feature in this matchup as City eases him back into action, however it’s also feasible that Pep Guardiola decides to keep him healthy and return him to full action in the team’s upcoming weekend Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace. Sergio Aguero, however, could see significant time as he returns from a groin injury. The Argentinian striker has not played since late November, but is reportedly ready to return.

For Leicester City, Ben Chilwell is still out injured and Jonny Evans is suspended, while Jamie Vardy could be rested, according to the BBC.

These two teams met in the quarterfinals last season as well, with Leicester City eliminated on penalties. It was the fourth time in as many Cup meetings that the Foxes were knocked out by Man City.

Elsewhere, a lower-league matchup takes place as Championship side Middlesbrough takes on League One club Burton Albion at Riverside Stadium. The visitors were relegated from the Championship last season and sit 15th in the English third tier so far this campaign, while Middlesbrough has hopes of promotion to the Premier League, sitting sixth at the moment, a season after falling in the playoffs to eventual champions Fulham last time around.

This year marks the first time in the club’s history that Burton Albion has progressed past the third round of the League Cup. “I still can’t quite believe Burton Albion are in the last eight of a major cup competition,” manager Nigel Clough said.

PSG benches Rabiot for refusing another contract offer

By Kyle BonnDec 17, 2018, 7:27 PM EST
Paris Saint-Germain has had its fair share of troubles with midfielder Adrian Rabiot, and those appear to have reached a climax on Monday.

PSG sporting director Antero Henrique told Yahoo Sports France that Rabiot has been “infinitely benched” unless he signs a contract extension by the end of the season. Rabiot’s contract expires this coming summer, and he reportedly has turned down multiple contract offers from PSG.

“The player informed me that he will not be signing a new contract and that he wants to leave the club as a free agent at the end of the season [also the end of his contract],” Henrique said. “For the player, the consequences are clear — he is indefinitely benched.”

Rabiot has been the subject of several off-field stories in the past year or two, including his refusal to accept a France national team call-up this summer for the 2018 World Cup, not accepting a reserve roster role.In addition, Rabiot’s mother Veronique – who also serves as his agent – has been a thorn in PSG’s side for years. Veronique was highly critical of PSG’s use of her then-19-year-old son in 2014, saying, “He needs to play regularly in high-level matches. Since February he has only started five times in the league and once in the Champions League.  He cannot afford to spend a season on the bench. At his age, if you do not progress, you regress. His goal is to join the France team at Euro 2016. Staying at PSG seems very difficult.”

Even as far back as 2013, Veronique was public about her pursuit of playing time for her son, forcing the club to loan him out to fellow French side Toulouse. “If the supporters were parents, they would understand,” she told the media.

Now, Veronique finally appears to be seeing Adrien’s way out of Parc des Princes, and it has caught Henrique off guard. “A few months ago, there were positive exchanges with his representative [Veronique] with a view to him staying with the club and signing a new deal,” Henrique said. “We also accepted all of his conditions regarding things related to what happens on the pitch. We discussed these specifics to ensure that he would stay with us for many years. Unfortunately, since then, negotiations have completely stopped.”

One week ago, ESPN reported that PSG manager Thomas Tuchel had already informed Rabiot he would not be in the club’s plans moving forward this season unless he signed a new contract, and that the club was to make one final push for his signature. That same article reports that PSG chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi “maintains good relations” with Rabiot, that he “remains convinced of his value,” and was set to take over negotiations. With the new reports on Monday, it seems even Al-Khelaifi was unable to convince Rabiot to stay.

At PSG, Rabiot has relatively little competition for playing time in midfield, with only Marco Verratti plus youngsters Christopher Nkunku and Antoine Bernede who play his position. 21-year-old Nkunku has been the biggest benefactor of Rabiot’s absence, seeing 13 Ligue 1 appearances this season including five starts. PSG has also been heavily linked to Ajax youngster Frenkie de Jong, partly due to Rabiot’s phasing out.

Rabiot has earned 14 Ligue 1 appearances this season, including 12 starts and nine full-90 performances, but he was a late substitute in each of PSG’s last two Champions League matches.