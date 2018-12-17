More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
League Cup preview: Leicester takes on Man City

By Kyle BonnDec 17, 2018, 8:15 PM EST
The quarterfinals of the 2018/19 Carabao Cup have arrived, and there’s a Premier League matchup waiting for us on which to feast.

Leicester City is set to take on Manchester City, the third straight Premier League opponent for the Foxes in this competition after having knocked off Wolves and Southampton, both via penalty shootouts. Manchester City, meanwhile, has breezed past Oxford United and Fulham by a total scoreline of 5-0.

That about sums up how many expect this matchup to go, as Manchester City sit as heavy favorites in the 2:45 p.m. ET meeting at King Power Stadium. These two teams have not met yet this season, with their first Premier League fixture scheduled for Boxing Day. That means former Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez could face his old club for the first time since moving to Manchester City this past summer.

Man City attacker Kevin De Bruyne returned from his six-week injury absence over the weekend, coming on for a 15-minute cameo in the 3-1 win over Everton. De Bruyne could reportedly feature in this matchup as City eases him back into action, however it’s also feasible that Pep Guardiola decides to keep him healthy and return him to full action in the team’s upcoming weekend Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace. Sergio Aguero, however, could see significant time as he returns from a groin injury. The Argentinian striker has not played since late November, but is reportedly ready to return.

For Leicester City, Ben Chilwell is still out injured and Jonny Evans is suspended, while Jamie Vardy could be rested, according to the BBC.

These two teams met in the quarterfinals last season as well, with Leicester City eliminated on penalties. It was the fourth time in as many Cup meetings that the Foxes were knocked out by Man City.

Elsewhere, a lower-league matchup takes place as Championship side Middlesbrough takes on League One club Burton Albion at Riverside Stadium. The visitors were relegated from the Championship last season and sit 15th in the English third tier so far this campaign, while Middlesbrough has hopes of promotion to the Premier League, sitting sixth at the moment, a season after falling in the playoffs to eventual champions Fulham last time around.

This year marks the first time in the club’s history that Burton Albion has progressed past the third round of the League Cup. “I still can’t quite believe Burton Albion are in the last eight of a major cup competition,” manager Nigel Clough said.

PSG benches Rabiot for refusing another contract offer

By Kyle BonnDec 17, 2018, 7:27 PM EST
Paris Saint-Germain has had its fair share of troubles with midfielder Adrian Rabiot, and those appear to have reached a climax on Monday.

PSG sporting director Antero Henrique told Yahoo Sports France that Rabiot has been “infinitely benched” unless he signs a contract extension by the end of the season. Rabiot’s contract expires this coming summer, and he reportedly has turned down multiple contract offers from PSG.

“The player informed me that he will not be signing a new contract and that he wants to leave the club as a free agent at the end of the season [also the end of his contract],” Henrique said. “For the player, the consequences are clear — he is indefinitely benched.”

Rabiot has been the subject of several off-field stories in the past year or two, including his refusal to accept a France national team call-up this summer for the 2018 World Cup, not accepting a reserve roster role.In addition, Rabiot’s mother Veronique – who also serves as his agent – has been a thorn in PSG’s side for years. Veronique was highly critical of PSG’s use of her then-19-year-old son in 2014, saying, “He needs to play regularly in high-level matches. Since February he has only started five times in the league and once in the Champions League.  He cannot afford to spend a season on the bench. At his age, if you do not progress, you regress. His goal is to join the France team at Euro 2016. Staying at PSG seems very difficult.”

Even as far back as 2013, Veronique was public about her pursuit of playing time for her son, forcing the club to loan him out to fellow French side Toulouse. “If the supporters were parents, they would understand,” she told the media.

Now, Veronique finally appears to be seeing Adrien’s way out of Parc des Princes, and it has caught Henrique off guard. “A few months ago, there were positive exchanges with his representative [Veronique] with a view to him staying with the club and signing a new deal,” Henrique said. “We also accepted all of his conditions regarding things related to what happens on the pitch. We discussed these specifics to ensure that he would stay with us for many years. Unfortunately, since then, negotiations have completely stopped.”

One week ago, ESPN reported that PSG manager Thomas Tuchel had already informed Rabiot he would not be in the club’s plans moving forward this season unless he signed a new contract, and that the club was to make one final push for his signature. That same article reports that PSG chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi “maintains good relations” with Rabiot, that he “remains convinced of his value,” and was set to take over negotiations. With the new reports on Monday, it seems even Al-Khelaifi was unable to convince Rabiot to stay.

At PSG, Rabiot has relatively little competition for playing time in midfield, with only Marco Verratti plus youngsters Christopher Nkunku and Antoine Bernede who play his position. 21-year-old Nkunku has been the biggest benefactor of Rabiot’s absence, seeing 13 Ligue 1 appearances this season including five starts. PSG has also been heavily linked to Ajax youngster Frenkie de Jong, partly due to Rabiot’s phasing out.

Rabiot has earned 14 Ligue 1 appearances this season, including 12 starts and nine full-90 performances, but he was a late substitute in each of PSG’s last two Champions League matches.

Atalanta beats Lazio 1-0 to boost Champions League hopes

Associated PressDec 17, 2018, 7:04 PM EST
ROME (AP) — The VAR disallowed a stoppage-time equalizer by Lazio in a 1-0 loss at Atalanta in Serie A on Monday, leaving the Roman club just outside the Champions League places and letting Atalanta into contention for the elite European competition.

Lazio remained one point behind fourth-placed AC Milan while Atalanta moved into sixth, one point further back.

The top four clubs qualify for the Champions League.

Francesco Acerbi met a cross from Luis Alberto with a leaping header that appeared to have drawn Lazio level but video reviews appeared to show Acerbi was slightly offside.

Duvan Zapata put Atalanta ahead one minute into the match from close range.

Report: Man United extends Martial contract

By Daniel KarellDec 17, 2018, 1:50 PM EST
On the back of a seven goals so far this Premier League season, Manchester United has reportedly triggered a club option in Anthony Martial‘s contract.

The report from the BBC states that Martial’s contract now runs through the end of the 2020 season, as his value rises based on recent impressive performances. The French winger, who missed out on the 2018 World Cup, scored five goals in five games during October and early November, and if the option wasn’t triggered, Martial could have signed a pre-contract agreement with another club. Multiple reports in France and England state that Martial and Man United are currently in contract negotiations over extending him into the long term.

Man United paid $57.8 million in 2015 from Monaco to sign Martial, but his time in Manchester has been filled with plenty of ups and downs. He’s scored 44 goals in four seasons at Man United, but he’s never truly lived up to the price tag. Perhaps his recent form can give him a boost into the future, or it can bring Man United a decent pay off if Mourinho chooses to sell him this summer.

Breaking down each Champions League knockout tie

By Daniel KarellDec 17, 2018, 1:13 PM EST
Both Liverpool and Manchester United were handed mouth-watering draws on Monday as the UEFA Champions League set up the first stage of matches in the Round of 16.

Liverpool drew Bayern Munich while Manchester United faces Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain. Elsewhere in the Premier League, Manchester City drew Schalke 04 and Tottenham drew Borussia Dortmund. Let’s take a closer look at each of the eight matchups:

