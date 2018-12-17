Robertson says Alisson has Liverpool’s full support

Despite his error over the weekend, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has the squad’s full and total backing, defender Andy Robertson says.
Alisson has been hailed as a massive success so far this season, but in Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over Manchester United this past weekend, the Brazilian made an error in spilling Romelu Lukaku‘s cross that allowed Jesse Lingard to strike, leveling the score at 1-1. It’s officially the second error Alisson has made this season leading to a goal, according to Opta statistics, following his possessional mistake in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea earlier this season.
[ MORE: Rabiot benched by PSG for contract dispute ]
Robertson, though, knows that the goalkeeper position is unusually harsh given the costly nature of consequences mistakes at the back. The Reds squad is still fully behind its shot-stopper, knowing that the big money paid this summer for his signature is more than worth it.
“He has been unbelievable this season and we all make mistakes,” Robertson said.”If Mo Salah or [Roberto] Firmino make a mistake it maybe doesn’t get punished because it is up the other end but that is unfortunately what a keeper has to put up with, if they make a mistake it usually turns into a goal.”
Robertson notes that despite the mistake – which didn’t result in any points dropped – Alisson still has come up with massive moments this season, most notably the huge, late save against Napoli to help Liverpool advance in Champions League play.
“Of course, he will be disappointed with it [the mistake against Manchester United] but he bounced back and we can’t moan about it,” Robertson said. “He has dug us out Tuesday night and we are still in the Champions League because of him.”
Liverpool sits top of the Premier League table, unbeaten in league play so far this year. They are on a six-match winning streak, outscoring teams 16-2 over that span.