UEFA Champions League last 16 draw

The draw for the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League took place on Monday and it was a mixed bag for the four Premier League clubs.

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City will play Schalke, while Manchester United were handed a tough draw after finishing second in their group as they face PSG.

Tottenham have also been handed a tough, but very likeable draw for the neutral, as they’ll play Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund. And Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will be heading back to Germany as the current PL leaders will play Bayern Munich.

Below is the draw in full, as the first legs will be played on 12–13 & 19–20 Feb. 2019 and the second legs on 5–6 & 12–13 Mar., 2019. The teams drawn first in the list below will play the first leg at home, with the second legs away.

And remember, VAR will be used in the UCL for the first time for all knockout round games. Get your VAR hand signals ready…

Last 16 draw for UEFA Champions League, 2018-19

Schalke v. Manchester City

Atletico Madrid v. Juventus

Manchester United v. Paris Saint-Germain

Tottenham Hotspur v. Borussia Dortmund

Lyon v. Barcelona

Roma v. Porto

Ajax v. Real Madrid

Liverpool v. Bayern Munich

