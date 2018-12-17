What we learned in Premier League

More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 17, 2018, 10:12 AM EST
Week 17 in the Premier League set things up very nicely for the festive period, with some upsets and the title race well and truly on and the chasing pack changing all of the time.

Here’s a look at the key takeaways from the 10 games which took place over the weekend.

Liverpool’s squad is now incredibly strong
The way Jurgen Klopp‘s side battered bitter rivals Manchester United on Sunday proved just how far they have come over the past 12 months. Last season they finished behind United, and just about halfway through this campaign they are 19 points clear of Jose Mourinho’s side. Much of that improvement is down to Alisson, Virgil Van Dijk and the entire defensive unit, but the squad Klopp has now assembled is the strongest Liverpool have had in almost a decade. And perhaps ever. Fabinho, in for the injured James Milner, was a monster in midfield and Xherdan Shaqiri had a huge impact as he jumped off the bench and scored with two deflected strikes. Nathaniel Clyne, starting his first PL game of the season, was also phenomenal stepping in after injuries to Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Everyone connected with Liverpool knows this season is their best chance of ever winning the Premier League. They are a better team than they were in 2013-14 and defensively they will not lose games, and points, by themselves. They also have to take Manchester City head on, something they proved they could do last season when they beat them in the league at Anfield and in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds. With a one point lead, the outcome of Liverpool’s trip to Man City on Jan. 3 will be huge in the title race.

Southampton have lift off under Hasenhuttl
The scenes at St Mary’s at the final whistle on Sunday looked as if Southampton had just secured safety from relegation on the final day of the season. But you could forgive the home fans, and players, for celebrating as their dramatic 3-2 win over Arsenal was their first home win since April. New manager Ralph Hasenhuttl took charge of his first Saints home game and ahead of it he gave each season ticket holder a beer voucher and asked them them to join them in his boat and to grab an oar. They did. And they’ve been craving, as have the players, a chance to return to the high-pressing tactics which fuelled their rise under Mauricio Pochettino and Ronald Koeman. Last week I visited Saints’ training ground to chat with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, a young Dane who has been tasked with leading Hasenhuttl’s revolution. On the training pitches Hasenhuttl has dissected them into small boxes which the players must stay into as he develops their defensive organization. It is working, even if small errors defensively almost cost them a big win against Arsenal. In truth, with the squad Southampton have there is no way they should be anywhere near the bottom three. Hasenhuttl is truly living up to the “Klopp of the Alps” nickname, as the similarities between him and Liverpool’s manager are clear for him to see.

Having Danny Ings fit again made a huge difference as his two goals against a makeshift Arsenal defense set them on their way. Hasenhuttl’s wild celebrations show he has already lifted the entire club and his vision for the way he wants them to play is clear. Sunday marked the first time Southampton had beaten a top six team in over two seasons, and ahead of games against Huddersfield and West Ham it gives them the perfect early Christmas present.

Tottenham maturing perfectly
It may be cliche, but I’m going to say it anyway: winning games when you’re not playing well is the sign of a good team. If you think Manchester United’s treble winning team in 1999 played fluid, attractive soccer every time they stepped onto the pitch then your mind is playing tricks on you. Like that United team, Spurs have the knack of hanging in games and delivering late goals to win or draw. They did that against a stubborn Burnley outfit on Saturday at Wembley as Christian Eriksen popped up in stoppage time to grab a 1-0 win which caps off a perfect week after their draw at Barcelona to surprisingly reach the last 16 of the Champions League.

Tottenham and Mauricio Pochettino have yet to hit top gear this season but they’re in third place, have the excitement of their impending stadium move back to White Hart Lane to come and they’ve gained more points than ever before at this stage of a PL season. What can they attribute this to? One word: continuity. While everyone else was saying Spurs will fall by the wayside due to playing at Wembley again, no new signings in the summer and so on and so forth, Pochettino’s young squad have matured and have got on with their job. They know exactly what is expected of them each time they step on the pitch.

Crystal Palace can win without Wilfried Zaha
For the first time in 14 Premier League games without Wilfried Zaha Crystal Palace won a game. Previously they’d lost 12 and drawn two of the games where he’d been missing, but Roy Hodgson‘s side were good value for their victory against Leicester on Saturday as they made it back-to-back home wins in the PL. Make no mistake about it, Zaha is still Palace’s main man and as soon as he is fit he will be in their starting lineup. But Palace looked solid with Andros Townsend off Jordan Ayew up top and that could point to Hodgson’s putting Zaha back out on the wing when he does return. He seems better suited to running at defenders, cutting inside and then smashing home a shot or setting up others than standing up top as the central striker where he is a little easier to mark. With top clubs linked with moves for Zaha all of the time, it is also proved, whether they like to admit it or not, that Palace can survive without their talisman. They held on in the second half to beat Leicester and with their defensive unit back to its solid best, they can now focus on Zaha delivering the moments of magic which make all of the difference.

West Ham will be top six contenders
Much has been made about the potency of Marko Arnautovic, Robert Snodgrass, Felipe Anderson and Javier Hernandez in recent weeks as West Ham have now rattled off four-straight wins, and rightly so. But the key to their turnaround under Manuel Pellegrini this season has been their rock solid defense. Sure, they’ve been smacked by Manchester City, Liverpool and had a few growing pains with defeats against Wolves and Bournemouth at home, but Lukasz Fabianski, Fabian Balbuena and Issa Diop are proving they were sound buys in the summer. With a hugely favorable schedule coming up between now and early January, Pellegrini’s men should really be on 36 points by the time the FA Cup weekend rolls around in early 2019. From their stadium capacity set to increase to 60,000 to new signings settling in well and Pellegrini bringing a clear and detailed plan, everything is moving in the right direction at West Ham after a few seasons of turmoil after their move from Upton Park. All of the talk has been about Wolves, Bournemouth and Watford challenging for a top seven finish, but the Hammers have the best chance as long as their defensive unit stays fit and in form.

League Cup preview: Leicester takes on Man City

By Kyle BonnDec 17, 2018, 8:15 PM EST
The quarterfinals of the 2018/19 Carabao Cup have arrived, and there’s a Premier League matchup waiting for us on which to feast.

Leicester City is set to take on Manchester City, the third straight Premier League opponent for the Foxes in this competition after having knocked off Wolves and Southampton, both via penalty shootouts. Manchester City, meanwhile, has breezed past Oxford United and Fulham by a total scoreline of 5-0.

That about sums up how many expect this matchup to go, as Manchester City sit as heavy favorites in the 2:45 p.m. ET meeting at King Power Stadium. These two teams have not met yet this season, with their first Premier League fixture scheduled for Boxing Day. That means former Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez could face his old club for the first time since moving to Manchester City this past summer.

Man City attacker Kevin De Bruyne returned from his six-week injury absence over the weekend, coming on for a 15-minute cameo in the 3-1 win over Everton. De Bruyne could reportedly feature in this matchup as City eases him back into action, however it’s also feasible that Pep Guardiola decides to keep him healthy and return him to full action in the team’s upcoming weekend Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace. Sergio Aguero, however, could see significant time as he returns from a groin injury. The Argentinian striker has not played since late November, but is reportedly ready to return.

For Leicester City, Ben Chilwell is still out injured and Jonny Evans is suspended, while Jamie Vardy could be rested, according to the BBC.

These two teams met in the quarterfinals last season as well, with Leicester City eliminated on penalties. It was the fourth time in as many Cup meetings that the Foxes were knocked out by Man City.

Elsewhere, a lower-league matchup takes place as Championship side Middlesbrough takes on League One club Burton Albion at Riverside Stadium. The visitors were relegated from the Championship last season and sit 15th in the English third tier so far this campaign, while Middlesbrough has hopes of promotion to the Premier League, sitting sixth at the moment, a season after falling in the playoffs to eventual champions Fulham last time around.

This year marks the first time in the club’s history that Burton Albion has progressed past the third round of the League Cup. “I still can’t quite believe Burton Albion are in the last eight of a major cup competition,” manager Nigel Clough said.

PSG benches Rabiot for refusing another contract offer

By Kyle BonnDec 17, 2018, 7:27 PM EST
Paris Saint-Germain has had its fair share of troubles with midfielder Adrian Rabiot, and those appear to have reached a climax on Monday.

PSG sporting director Antero Henrique told Yahoo Sports France that Rabiot has been “infinitely benched” unless he signs a contract extension by the end of the season. Rabiot’s contract expires this coming summer, and he reportedly has turned down multiple contract offers from PSG.

“The player informed me that he will not be signing a new contract and that he wants to leave the club as a free agent at the end of the season [also the end of his contract],” Henrique said. “For the player, the consequences are clear — he is indefinitely benched.”

Rabiot has been the subject of several off-field stories in the past year or two, including his refusal to accept a France national team call-up this summer for the 2018 World Cup, not accepting a reserve roster role.In addition, Rabiot’s mother Veronique – who also serves as his agent – has been a thorn in PSG’s side for years. Veronique was highly critical of PSG’s use of her then-19-year-old son in 2014, saying, “He needs to play regularly in high-level matches. Since February he has only started five times in the league and once in the Champions League.  He cannot afford to spend a season on the bench. At his age, if you do not progress, you regress. His goal is to join the France team at Euro 2016. Staying at PSG seems very difficult.”

Even as far back as 2013, Veronique was public about her pursuit of playing time for her son, forcing the club to loan him out to fellow French side Toulouse. “If the supporters were parents, they would understand,” she told the media.

Now, Veronique finally appears to be seeing Adrien’s way out of Parc des Princes, and it has caught Henrique off guard. “A few months ago, there were positive exchanges with his representative [Veronique] with a view to him staying with the club and signing a new deal,” Henrique said. “We also accepted all of his conditions regarding things related to what happens on the pitch. We discussed these specifics to ensure that he would stay with us for many years. Unfortunately, since then, negotiations have completely stopped.”

One week ago, ESPN reported that PSG manager Thomas Tuchel had already informed Rabiot he would not be in the club’s plans moving forward this season unless he signed a new contract, and that the club was to make one final push for his signature. That same article reports that PSG chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi “maintains good relations” with Rabiot, that he “remains convinced of his value,” and was set to take over negotiations. With the new reports on Monday, it seems even Al-Khelaifi was unable to convince Rabiot to stay.

At PSG, Rabiot has relatively little competition for playing time in midfield, with only Marco Verratti plus youngsters Christopher Nkunku and Antoine Bernede who play his position. 21-year-old Nkunku has been the biggest benefactor of Rabiot’s absence, seeing 13 Ligue 1 appearances this season including five starts. PSG has also been heavily linked to Ajax youngster Frenkie de Jong, partly due to Rabiot’s phasing out.

Rabiot has earned 14 Ligue 1 appearances this season, including 12 starts and nine full-90 performances, but he was a late substitute in each of PSG’s last two Champions League matches.

Atalanta beats Lazio 1-0 to boost Champions League hopes

Associated PressDec 17, 2018, 7:04 PM EST
ROME (AP) — The VAR disallowed a stoppage-time equalizer by Lazio in a 1-0 loss at Atalanta in Serie A on Monday, leaving the Roman club just outside the Champions League places and letting Atalanta into contention for the elite European competition.

Lazio remained one point behind fourth-placed AC Milan while Atalanta moved into sixth, one point further back.

The top four clubs qualify for the Champions League.

Francesco Acerbi met a cross from Luis Alberto with a leaping header that appeared to have drawn Lazio level but video reviews appeared to show Acerbi was slightly offside.

Duvan Zapata put Atalanta ahead one minute into the match from close range.

Report: Man United extends Martial contract

By Daniel KarellDec 17, 2018, 1:50 PM EST
On the back of a seven goals so far this Premier League season, Manchester United has reportedly triggered a club option in Anthony Martial‘s contract.

The report from the BBC states that Martial’s contract now runs through the end of the 2020 season, as his value rises based on recent impressive performances. The French winger, who missed out on the 2018 World Cup, scored five goals in five games during October and early November, and if the option wasn’t triggered, Martial could have signed a pre-contract agreement with another club. Multiple reports in France and England state that Martial and Man United are currently in contract negotiations over extending him into the long term.

Man United paid $57.8 million in 2015 from Monaco to sign Martial, but his time in Manchester has been filled with plenty of ups and downs. He’s scored 44 goals in four seasons at Man United, but he’s never truly lived up to the price tag. Perhaps his recent form can give him a boost into the future, or it can bring Man United a decent pay off if Mourinho chooses to sell him this summer.