Bookies odds for next Man United manager

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 18, 2018, 6:43 AM EST
The bookmakers are dishing out odds for who the next permanent Manchester United manager will be, but things are a little complicated.

After firing Jose Mourinho on Tuesday it is believed that United will appoint an interim coach who will steady the ship between now and the end of the season. And then they will appoint a new manager in the summer, with a complete restructuring of the club behind-the-scenes with a technical director appointed to help the manager.

Many believe that United’s number one target is Mauricio Pochettino, but Tottenham’s Argentine boss is unlucky to leave midway through the season and with Spurs on the verge of moving into their fantastic new stadium. Pochettino only signed a new deal in the summer, which ties him to Spurs until 2023.

Via Oddschecker, here is a look at the favorites to be named the next manager of United.

Zinedine Zidane: 4/1
Laurent Blanc: 10/1
Michael Carrick: 14/1
Antonio Conte: 16/1
Leonardo Jardim: 16/1
Eddie Howe: 16/1
Jupp Heynckes: 20/1
Guus Hiddink: 20/1
Lucien Favre: 25/1
Mauricio Pochettino: 25/1
Nicky Butt: 25/1
Arsene Wenger: 25/1

Pochettino on becoming Man United manager: “I cannot answer”

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 18, 2018, 9:13 AM EST
Mauricio Pochettino has been asked about rumors linking him with the now vacant managerial position at Manchester United.

After Jose Mourinho was fired Tuesday, Tottenham’s Pochettino has reportedly become United’s top target

Speaking to reporters ahead of Spurs’ League Cup quarterfinal against Arsenal on Wednesday, Pochettino addressed the reports that the Old Trafford club want him as their long-term boss.

“First of all I want to send my best wishes to him,” Pochettino said. “I have a very good relationship with him and it is sad news It’s not my business what happens at another club. I only send my best wishes to Jose… After five years, there’s a lot of rumors that happen about my position here. I cannot answer this question. It’s not my business what happens in another club. I’m so focused on delivering my best job in this club. My business is trying to ensure the best job at this club. I’m focused and focused tomorrow on delivering my job. What more do I need to say [to fans]?”

Not exactly a denial there from Poch…

Why have these links with Pochettino been so strong?

There’s no denying the Argentine boss has worked wonders at Southampton and Tottenham since he arrived in England over five years ago. He promotes youth, has a clear high-pressing philosophy, works to a budget and takes no nonsense from players.

He has also met with Sir Alex Ferguson in the past and in Fergie’s last season as United’s manager in 2013 he praised Pochettino’s Southampton highly.

In many ways this would be the next logical step for Pochettino in his career. But then again, would it?

Spurs have Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and others yet to hit their prime, they have a brand new stadium they are about to move into, Pochettino is lauded by fans and pundits alike and there isn’t that much pressure on him, despite his failure to win a trophy at Spurs.

Is a move to United, an ailing giant lacking direction with a muddled approach from high-ranking officials, a step up? Of course, United are historically a “bigger club” than Spurs in many metrics, but Pochettino must be careful if he wishes to try and be United’s savior.

One thing we do know: Daniel Levy will not allow Pochettino to leave easily and have one of the best managers in Tottenham’s history taken by a direct Premier League rival.

Timeline of Mourinho’s demise: How, when, why it went wrong

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 18, 2018, 8:05 AM EST
Where did it all go wrong for Jose Mourinho at Manchester United?

After finishing in second place last season and showing clear progress from his first full season in charge, everything began to unravel during United’s preseason tour of the U.S. in July.

Below is a look at the timeline of Mourinho’s demise, as his demeanor changed and once again he was hit by the third-season syndrome which is threatening to overshadow his success as one of the greatest managers the game has ever seen.

Timeline of Mourinho’s demise: July to December, 2018

“We are in trouble” – July, 29 2018: Repeats multiple times that United are in “trouble” as he wanted to sign new central defenders Harry Maguire and others.

Meeting with Woodward goes viral – August 1, 2018: Shown having a rather heated exchange with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward in Miami after United’s final game of their preseason tour in the U.S. as it appears he will not sign the central defender he wanted.

“You cannot buy class” – August, 18 2018: Hits out at Manchester City after their ‘All or Nothing’ documentary shows players mocking him. “You cannot buy class and they showed that clearly, that was really obvious.”

Defeat at Brighton – August, 19 2018: Mourinho’s men lose at Brighton in a shocking defensive display which was to become one of the main reasons for their worst-ever start to a season.

Defeat at home against Tottenham, “respect, respect, respect” – August, 27 2018: After a 3-0 defeat at home by Tottenham, Mourinho demanded more respect from journalists who were questioning him as he stormed out of a press conference. “This [holding three fingers up]. 3-0, 3-0. Do you know what this is? 3-0. But it also means three Premierships and I won more Premierships alone than the other 19 managers together. Three for me and two for them two. So respect man, respect, respect, respect.”

Fallout with Pogba caught on TV cameras – September 26, 2018: Cameras at United’s training ground show Mourinho having a go at Pogba and United’s midfielder hitting back at him. This was all centered around an Instagram video that Pogba had posted while in the stands at Old Trafford watching United’s League Cup defeat to second-tier Derby County a few days earlier.

Defeat at West Ham – September 29, 2018: A 3-1 hammering at the Hammers again underlined the defensive shambles his team had become. Pogba was subbed out in the second half and when asked to talk to reporters after the game he simply said: “You want me dead?”

Hits out at Chelsea fans after draw – October, 20, 2018: Manchester United let in a late stoppage time goal at Chelsea to draw 2-2. Mourinho then hits out at Chelsea’s fans, holding up three fingers to let them know how many Premier League titles he had won for the club.

Defeat at Man City – November 18, 2018: Demolished by Man City 3-1 in the Manchester Derby, this underlined just how far United had fallen behind their closest rivals atop the table.

“We will be in the top four in January” – November 23, 2018: Mourinho declares that United will be in the top four of the Premier League by the end of December after the busy festive period. His team then went on a run of just one win in five games, which ended with him being fired. He left United 11 points off the top four.

Statement released by Mourinho’s agent, Jorge Mendes – December 10, 2018: Jorge Mendes released a statement saying that “Jose is very happy at the club and the club is very happy with him.” That came amid reports that Real Madrid wanted him to return as their manager. Mourinho said he “didn’t care” about Mendes’ statement and it was not his statement.

Defeat at Liverpool – December 16, 2018: A 3-1 defeat at Liverpool, after which Mourinho questioned the “physicality” of his players, praised Liverpool and then rattled off his success at previous teams Porto, Real Madrid and Inter Milan. In his final media appearance as United’s manager, perhaps he knew the end was near.

Social media reacts to Jose Mourinho’s exit

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 18, 2018, 7:00 AM EST
Jose Mourinho has been fired by Manchester United and social media was set alight as the combative Portuguese coach was finally given his marching orders.

Once again he has been sacked in the third season of a job, with United sitting in sixth place in the Premier League table, 19 points off leaders Liverpool and 11 points off the top four.

The soccer world has been having its say, with Mourinho’s departure huge news across the globe.

Here is a look at some of the big names who have been having their say.

Pogba deletes social media post after Mourinho’s exit

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 18, 2018, 6:10 AM EST
Paul Pogba has deleted a social media post which went live just a few minutes after Jose Mourinho was fired as Manchester United’s manager.

On Tuesday Pogba put up a photo of him smirking on Instagram, with the comment: “Caption this!”

Given Pogba’s very public spat with Mourinho over the past few months, putting up something like this only further fuels the fire that United’s superstar midfielder has continued to clash with his former manager.

That said, this could been a poorly scheduled post from a company Pogba was working with and nothing more and it appears Pogba was working with adidas at an event on Monday.

Still, this simple response from Manchester United legend Gary Neville summed it up.

Pogba was left on the bench for United’s 3-1 defeat at Liverpool, which turned out to be Mourinho’s final game, and in recent weeks the World Cup winner has been reduced to cameo appearances from the subs bench.