Bundesliga wrap: Fortuna Dusseldorf wonder goal ends BVB’s unbeaten season

Borussia Dortmund’s unbeaten league season is over, stopped at the hands of an unlikely conqueror.

Fortuna Dusseldorf scored twice in the first hour to take advantage of the super sleepy leaders, who could only manage a late Paco Alcacer goal at the Espirit Arena.

USMNT winger Christian Pulisic went 90 minutes for BVB, setting up a goal that was called back for offside and also earning a yellow card.

Both of the hosts’ goals were fantastic in the 2-1 win, the first a long dribble from young Belgian wizard Dodi Lukembakio and the second this hammer of Thor from defender Jean Zimmer.

WHAT A STRIKE JEAN ZIMMER!!! 🚀😱 Zimmer extends Düsseldorf's lead over Dortmund with an absolute stunner. pic.twitter.com/C7oVRZKYEM — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2018

Elsewhere

Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 Nurnberg

Hertha Berlin 2-2 Augsburg

Wolfsburg 2-0 Stuttgart

Wednesday

Schalke vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Werder Bremen vs. Hoffenheim

Freiburg vs. Hannover 96

Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig

Mainz vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Standings

