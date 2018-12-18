Bundesliga wrap: Fortuna Dusseldorf wonder goal ends BVB’s unbeaten season

Borussia Dortmund’s unbeaten league season is over, stopped at the hands of an unlikely conqueror.
Fortuna Dusseldorf scored twice in the first hour to take advantage of the super sleepy leaders, who could only manage a late Paco Alcacer goal at the Espirit Arena.
USMNT winger Christian Pulisic went 90 minutes for BVB, setting up a goal that was called back for offside and also earning a yellow card.
Both of the hosts’ goals were fantastic in the 2-1 win, the first a long dribble from young Belgian wizard Dodi Lukembakio and the second this hammer of Thor from defender Jean Zimmer.
Elsewhere
Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 Nurnberg
Hertha Berlin 2-2 Augsburg
Wolfsburg 2-0 Stuttgart
Wednesday
Schalke vs. Bayer Leverkusen
Werder Bremen vs. Hoffenheim
Freiburg vs. Hannover 96
Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig
Mainz vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
|
Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Borussia Dortmund
|16
|12
|3
|1
|42
|17
|25
|7-1-0
|5-2-1
|39
|Mönchengladbach
|16
|10
|3
|3
|35
|16
|19
|8-0-0
|2-3-3
|33
|Bayern Munich
|15
|9
|3
|3
|32
|18
|14
|3-3-1
|6-0-2
|30
|RB Leipzig
|15
|8
|4
|3
|28
|14
|14
|6-2-0
|2-2-3
|28
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|15
|8
|2
|5
|32
|18
|14
|4-1-2
|4-1-3
|26
|VfL Wolfsburg
|16
|7
|4
|5
|24
|20
|4
|3-3-3
|4-1-2
|25
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|16
|6
|6
|4
|25
|24
|1
|4-3-1
|2-3-3
|24
|1899 Hoffenheim
|15
|6
|5
|4
|30
|21
|9
|3-3-2
|3-2-2
|23
|Werder Bremen
|15
|6
|3
|6
|25
|25
|0
|3-2-3
|3-1-3
|21
|FSV Mainz 05
|15
|5
|4
|6
|14
|19
|-5
|3-3-2
|2-1-4
|19
|Bayer Leverkusen
|15
|5
|3
|7
|21
|27
|-6
|3-1-3
|2-2-4
|18
|SC Freiburg
|15
|4
|5
|6
|19
|24
|-5
|3-3-2
|1-2-4
|17
|FC Augsburg
|16
|3
|6
|7
|23
|26
|-3
|1-4-2
|2-2-5
|15
|FC Schalke 04
|15
|4
|3
|8
|16
|21
|-5
|3-0-4
|1-3-4
|15
|Fortuna Düsseldorf
|16
|4
|3
|9
|18
|33
|-15
|4-0-5
|0-3-4
|15
|VfB Stuttgart
|16
|4
|2
|10
|11
|32
|-21
|3-1-3
|1-1-7
|14
|1. FC Nürnberg
|16
|2
|5
|9
|14
|37
|-23
|2-3-3
|0-2-6
|11
|Hannover 96
|15
|2
|4
|9
|16
|33
|-17
|2-1-4
|0-3-5
|10