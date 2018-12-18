Gerrard taking long look at U.S. players Polster, Gutman

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A pair of American full backs are on trial with Steven Gerrard‘s Glasgow Rangers, and could be joining the club soon if they impress the boss.

The players in question are versatile Chicago Fire veteran Matt Polster, 25, and Indiana University senior Andrew Gutman, a potential Homegrown player for the Fire.

[ MORE: Weds. League Cup preview]

Gerrard spoke of both on Tuesday, mentioning the good impression Polster made on him while both were in Major League Soccer. From The Daily Mail:

“I know one of them because I played against him in MLS – Matt Polster, who played for Chicago Fire and who I know is a good player. “Andrew Gutman is from the college system and very highly thought of so we’re going to have a look at the two of them for seven or eight days. We’ll see how they do and if we like them we’ll try and do it as soon as possible.”

Polster has one cap with the USMNT and has 91 appearances as a fullback and midfielder with the Fire, though he missed most of the 2018 season with a knee injury. He’s out of contract with the Fire on New Year’s Eve.

Gutman scored 20 goals with 17 assists in 90 appearances over four years for the Hoosiers, but is viewed as a left back by Rangers.

Both are vying to become the latest American on Rangers and the first since Emerson Hyndman‘s loan to the Glaswegian outfit from Bournemouth last season. Rangers have seen USMNT stars Carlos Bocanegra, DaMarcus Beasley, Maurice Edu, and Claudio Reyna on their books.

Follow @NicholasMendola