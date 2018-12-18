More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Gerrard taking long look at U.S. players Polster, Gutman

By Nicholas MendolaDec 18, 2018, 10:12 PM EST
A pair of American full backs are on trial with Steven Gerrard‘s Glasgow Rangers, and could be joining the club soon if they impress the boss.

The players in question are versatile Chicago Fire veteran Matt Polster, 25, and Indiana University senior Andrew Gutman, a potential Homegrown player for the Fire.

Gerrard spoke of both on Tuesday, mentioning the good impression Polster made on him while both were in Major League Soccer. From The Daily Mail:

“I know one of them because I played against him in MLS – Matt Polster, who played for Chicago Fire and who I know is a good player.

“Andrew Gutman is from the college system and very highly thought of so we’re going to have a look at the two of them for seven or eight days. We’ll see how they do and if we like them we’ll try and do it as soon as possible.”

Polster has one cap with the USMNT and has 91 appearances as a fullback and midfielder with the Fire, though he missed most of the 2018 season with a knee injury. He’s out of contract with the Fire on New Year’s Eve.

Gutman scored 20 goals with 17 assists in 90 appearances over four years for the Hoosiers, but is viewed as a left back by Rangers.

Both are vying to become the latest American on Rangers and the first since Emerson Hyndman‘s loan to the Glaswegian outfit from Bournemouth last season. Rangers have seen USMNT stars Carlos Bocanegra, DaMarcus Beasley, Maurice Edu, and Claudio Reyna on their books.

Whoops! Man Utd site, prime minister of Norway congratulate Solskjaer

By Nicholas MendolaDec 18, 2018, 9:38 PM EST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems set to be the interim manager of Manchester United.

Just ask the Queen of Norway.

The 45-year-old Molde manager and longtime United striker has been linked with a return to the club in the wake of Jose Mourinho’s departure, and both the club and the prime minister of Norway have confirmed and deleted the news.

First, United put up a video celebrating “new interim manager” Solskjaer arriving “20 years after scoring THAT goal at the Camp Nou.”

It was later deleted, as was Norwegian prime minister Erna Solberg’s Tweet congratulating Solskjaer on his new job.

Solskjaer had a rough ride at Cardiff City between his two stints at Molde, the club that launched him into his tenure as a player at Old Trafford. He won the Tippeligaen twice in his first three season there, but has yet to find the same success since returning in 2015.

PST Extra: What’s next for Mourinho, Manchester United?

By Nicholas MendolaDec 18, 2018, 9:02 PM EST
Manchester United has fired manager Jose Mourinho, a move which cannot come as much of a surprise as the Red Devils sit almost 20 points back of the Premier League lead.

Both United and its former manager need to stabilize, but what does that mean?

ProSoccerTalk lead writer and editor Joe Prince-Wright has his take on where United may turn and whether Mourinho will latch on quickly with a club like Inter Milan or Real Madrid.

This stop will go down as the only one in which Mourinho did not lead his club to a league title, following successful stints at Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, and Real Madrid. Sure he’ll get another look, but when?

League Cup preview: North London Derby; Chelsea v. Cherries

By Nicholas MendolaDec 18, 2018, 8:15 PM EST
Three of the four clubs active in Wednesday’s League Cup quarterfinals are from London, vying for semifinal spots next to Tuesday victors Manchester City and Burton Albion (!?!).

Things have gone in opposite directions for rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur since the Gunners humbled Spurs 4-2 at the Emirates Stadium on Dec. 2.

Spurs have only dropped points once, a dramatic draw with Barcelona, while Arsenal has failed to continue its form and is coming off a 3-2 loss to relegation-threatened Southampton.

But North London Derbies have a way of framing a season, and reasserting control with a League Cup quarterfinal win at the Emirates would sure be nice for Unai Emery‘s men.

Who knows? Maybe they’ll begin another 20-plus match unbeaten streak. From Arsenal.com:

“Sunday for us is a big reality check in our way,” Emery said. “We need to improve and also we need to continue doing our way in our process. It’s not a good result but this reality gives us more motivation to continue to work hard, finding a new thing to work on each day, and also it makes us demand a lot from ourselves in the way we work on this way.”

The other match sees Chelsea entertaining Bournemouth, and the two sides split results in their last two meetings at Stamford Bridge.

The Cherries lost to Chelsea in last season’s League Cup, but topped the Blues 3-0 in the Premier League.

Meanwhile Chelsea has reportedly confirmed their interest in Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson, so subplots? Yeah, we got ’em.

Eddie Howe‘s not having it. From The Bournemouth Echo:

“Callum getting linked with other clubs, I think in some respects I would almost want that with every player. It means they are performing at their highest level and doing very well in the league they are in, so I have no problem with it.

“From my perspective, Callum’s future is here. He is a massive part of what we are doing and I just want to see him continue to score goals for us.”

The “from my perspective” is a thing here, though, as the Cherries could get a fantastic offer from Chelsea or another big club for the non-Cup tied striker.

Burton Albion making League Cup semi “absolutely staggering”

By Nicholas MendolaDec 18, 2018, 7:53 PM EST
Burton Albion has never finished higher than 20th in the Championship, so getting to the League Cup semifinals followed a 1-0 defeat of Middlesbrough is pretty darn sweet to manager Nigel Clough and his men.

The Brewers were relegated to League One last season, finishing 23rd in the 24-team Championship.

Now, manager Nigel Clough has the club within a win of the League Cup Final. It’s their best major cup performance in a 68-year history.

From BurtonAlbionFC.co.uk:

“The scale of the achievement is absolutely staggering – for Burton Albion to get to the semi-final of a major cup competition. It’s very difficult to describe the feeling at this point.”

Sure the luck of the draw is involved — Burton has only drawn one Premier League team, and it was Burnley — but winning five cup matches is winning five cup matches.

Clough, the son of legendary manager Brian Clough, also sung the praises of Southampton loanee Jake Hesketh. The 22-year-old won the match with the game’s loan goal.

“We got the goal through Jake Hesketh. The most impressive thing was to win the tackle on the edge of the box and he was one of the few players tonight not to hit his shot over the bar, We bang on in training about hitting the bottom corners and he did.”

Whether or not Burton can hang with Premier League opposition in the final, this is a pretty monumental moment for the Brewers. Sitting 15th in league play, it will likely be the most memorable moment of the season.