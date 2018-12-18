More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Jose Mourinho fired by Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 18, 2018, 5:36 AM EST
Jose Mourinho’s time at Manchester United has finally come to an end.

Mourinho has been put out of his misery after a miserable 2018-19 campaign so far, as his “third-season syndrome” has struck once again.

The Portuguese coach was fired by United Tuesday, less than 48 hours after they were humiliated 3-1 by bitter rivals and current Premier League leaders Liverpool to fall 19 points behind them and 11 points outside the top four. It is believed that Mourinho could be paid around $27.8 million for being fired, as he only signed a new long-term contract at United in January.

In a statement released by the club, they say that Mourinho “left the club” and will shortly appoint a caretaker manager. Current assistant coach Michael Carrick will take training for the next few days, and it is believed they will appoint an interim manager for the rest of the season in the next 48 hours.

“Manchester United announces that manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect. The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future. A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager.”

Mourinho is the latest manager who has tried, but failed, to return United to past glories they enjoyed under Sir Alex Ferguson. And in recent months his attitude, actions and the severe slump United have suffered is an all too familiar tale as the myth around his third-season syndrome continues.

David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal and now Mourinho have been in charge over the past five seasons at Old Trafford and Mourinho fared better than Moyes and LVG.

He won the UEFA Europa League and League Cup in his first season, plus reached an FA Cup final last season and finished second in the Premier League, but his two full seasons in charge have seen multiple controversies with players, the media and United’s hierarchy. Since the summer he has complained about not being backed in the transfer window as he wanted to sign several center backs but executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward didn’t seal the deals.

With the likes of Paul Pogba benched multiple times, fallouts with Alexis Sanchez, Luke Shaw, Romelu Lukaku and several stars, Mourinho being fired was the only thing that could happen, and the cheapest way, to try and salvage United’s season.

Pogba deletes social media post after Mourinho’s exit

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 18, 2018, 6:10 AM EST
Paul Pogba has deleted a social media post which went live just a few minutes after Jose Mourinho was fired as Manchester United’s manager.

On Tuesday Pogba put up a photo of him smirking on Instagram, with the comment: “Caption this!”

Given Pogba’s very public spat with Mourinho over the past few months, putting up something like this only further fuels the fire that United’s superstar midfielder has continued to clash with the manager.

That said, this could been a poorly scheduled post from a company Pogba was working with and nothing more. Still, the timing suggests otherwise.

Pogba was left on the bench for United’s 3-1 defeat at Liverpool, which turned out to be Mourinho’s final game, and in recent weeks the World Cup winner has been reduced to cameo appearances from the subs bench.

Athletic Bilbao draws 0-0 at Alaves, remains in drop zone

Associated PressDec 17, 2018, 10:41 PM EST
MADRID (AP) — Athletic Bilbao remained in the relegation zone of the Spanish league after being held at Alaves to 0-0 on Monday.

Bilbao is in 18th place of the 20-team league and level on points with Villarreal, which is the last team in safety.

Bilbao generated the few scoring chances of the regional Basque Country derby, but goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco saved shots by Raul Garcia and Inigo Cordoba in each half.

“We wanted to win, of course, but these types of physical, hard-fought matches are good to boost the team’s morale,” Bilbao defender Inigo Martinez said. “We have to keep our heads up.”

Bilbao won its previous two matches under new coach Gaizka Garitano, who replaced the fired Eduardo Berizzo two weeks ago.

Bilbao, which only has players from the northern Basque Country or neighboring areas, has never been relegated to the second division.

Alaves stayed in sixth place and unbeaten through all eight home matches in the league.

Vermaelen out a month, compounding Barcelona defensive woes

By Kyle BonnDec 17, 2018, 10:13 PM EST
Barcelona’s back line has been forced to dig deep of late, and they’ll be digging even deeper with the news that center-back Thomas Vermaelen will miss a month with a calf injury.

The La Liga leaders announced that Vermaelen would miss approximately four weeks with a torn calf muscle, meaning he would be healthy to return sometime around mid-January. Barcelona has league games against Eibar on the 13th and Leganes on the 20th, with the second leg of a Copa del Rey Round of 16 matchup against Levante sandwiched in between.

Vermaelen hasn’t exactly been a heavily used player this season, nor throughout his Barcelona career, but his presence of late had become vital after Samuel Umtiti went down in late September with a long-term knee injury. Vermaelen himself had just returned from a hamstring injury, playing his first minutes since early October on Sunday. However, he was forced off after 52 minutes in the 5-0 win over Eibar, sidelined yet again.

The 33-year-old has been plagued by injuries his entire career, known first at Arsenal and again at Barcelona for his struggles to stay on the field. Vermaelen missed time last year with knee, leg, and hip injuries that held him to just over 1,500 total minutes across all competitions.

In addition, full-backs Sergi Roberto and Nelson Semedo are struggling with injuries. Manager Ernesto Valverde had decided to utilize a back-three against Eibar to cover for the lack of full-backs, with Clement Lenglet in as the third, but after Vermaelen went down,, central midfielder Arthur was brought on, leaving Lenglet to partner with Gerard Pique at the back and switching to a tradtitional back-four. While Jordi Alba was easily able to switch back to his traditional left-back spot, the absence of both Roberto and Semedo leaves no true right-back available for the more traditional formation.

With the absences, it would be surprising if Barcelona did not bring in cover during the January transfer window to ease the injury woes.

Robertson says Alisson has Liverpool’s full support

By Kyle BonnDec 17, 2018, 9:04 PM EST
Despite his error over the weekend, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has the squad’s full and total backing, defender Andy Robertson says.

Alisson has been hailed as a massive success so far this season, but in Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over Manchester United this past weekend, the Brazilian made an error in spilling Romelu Lukaku‘s cross that allowed Jesse Lingard to strike, leveling the score at 1-1. It’s officially the second error Alisson has made this season leading to a goal, according to Opta statistics, following his possessional mistake in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea earlier this season.

Robertson, though, knows that the goalkeeper position is unusually harsh given the costly nature of consequences mistakes at the back. The Reds squad is still fully behind its shot-stopper, knowing that the big money paid this summer for his signature is more than worth it.

“He has been unbelievable this season and we all make mistakes,” Robertson said.”If Mo Salah or [Roberto] Firmino make a mistake it maybe doesn’t get punished because it is up the other end but that is unfortunately what a keeper has to put up with, if they make a mistake it usually turns into a goal.”

Robertson notes that despite the mistake – which didn’t result in any points dropped – Alisson still has come up with massive moments this season, most notably the huge, late save against Napoli to help Liverpool advance in Champions League play.

“Of course, he will be disappointed with it [the mistake against Manchester United] but he bounced back and we can’t moan about it,” Robertson said. “He has dug us out Tuesday night and we are still in the Champions League because of him.”

Liverpool sits top of the Premier League table, unbeaten in league play so far this year. They are on a six-match winning streak, outscoring teams 16-2 over that span.