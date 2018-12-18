Jose Mourinho fired by Man United

Jose Mourinho’s time at Manchester United has finally come to an end.

Mourinho has been put out of his misery after a miserable 2018-19 campaign so far, as his “third-season syndrome” has struck once again.

The Portuguese coach was fired by United Tuesday, less than 48 hours after they were humiliated 3-1 by bitter rivals and current Premier League leaders Liverpool to fall 19 points behind them and 11 points outside the top four. It is believed that Mourinho could be paid around $27.8 million for being fired, as he only signed a new long-term contract at United in January.

In a statement released by the club, they say that Mourinho “left the club” and will shortly appoint a caretaker manager. Current assistant coach Michael Carrick will take training for the next few days, and it is believed they will appoint an interim manager for the rest of the season in the next 48 hours.

“Manchester United announces that manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect. The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future. A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager.”

Mourinho is the latest manager who has tried, but failed, to return United to past glories they enjoyed under Sir Alex Ferguson. And in recent months his attitude, actions and the severe slump United have suffered is an all too familiar tale as the myth around his third-season syndrome continues.

David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal and now Mourinho have been in charge over the past five seasons at Old Trafford and Mourinho fared better than Moyes and LVG.

He won the UEFA Europa League and League Cup in his first season, plus reached an FA Cup final last season and finished second in the Premier League, but his two full seasons in charge have seen multiple controversies with players, the media and United’s hierarchy. Since the summer he has complained about not being backed in the transfer window as he wanted to sign several center backs but executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward didn’t seal the deals.

With the likes of Paul Pogba benched multiple times, fallouts with Alexis Sanchez, Luke Shaw, Romelu Lukaku and several stars, Mourinho being fired was the only thing that could happen, and the cheapest way, to try and salvage United’s season.

