Jose Mourinho fired by Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 18, 2018, 5:36 AM EST
Jose Mourinho’s time at Manchester United has finally come to an end.

Mourinho has been put out of his misery after a miserable 2018-19 campaign so far, as his “third-season syndrome” has struck once again.

The Portuguese coach was fired by United Tuesday, less than 48 hours after they were humiliated 3-1 by bitter rivals and current Premier League leaders Liverpool to fall 19 points behind them and 11 points outside the top four. It is believed that Mourinho could be paid around $27.8 million for being fired, as he only signed a new long-term contract at United in January.

In a statement released by the club, they say that Mourinho “left the club” and will shortly appoint a caretaker manager. Current assistant coach Michael Carrick will take training for the next few days, and it is believed they will appoint an interim manager for the rest of the season in the next 48 hours.

“Manchester United announces that manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect. The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future. A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager.”

Mourinho is the latest manager who has tried, but failed, to return United to past glories they enjoyed under Sir Alex Ferguson. And in recent months his attitude, actions and the severe slump United have suffered is an all too familiar tale as the myth around his third-season syndrome continues.

David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal and now Mourinho have been in charge over the past five seasons at Old Trafford and Mourinho fared better than Moyes and LVG.

He won the UEFA Europa League and League Cup in his first season, plus reached an FA Cup final last season and finished second in the Premier League, but his two full seasons in charge have seen multiple controversies with players, the media and United’s hierarchy. Since the summer he has complained about not being backed in the transfer window as he wanted to sign several center backs but executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward didn’t seal the deals.

With the likes of Paul Pogba benched multiple times, fallouts with Alexis Sanchez, Luke Shaw, Romelu Lukaku and several stars, Mourinho being fired was the only thing that could happen, and the cheapest way, to try and salvage United’s season.

Social media reacts to Jose Mourinho’s exit

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 18, 2018, 7:00 AM EST
Jose Mourinho has been fired by Manchester United and social media was set alight as the combative Portuguese coach was finally given his marching orders.

Once again he has been sacked in the third season of a job, with United sitting in sixth place in the Premier League table, 19 points off leaders Liverpool and 11 points off the top four.

The soccer world has been having its say, with Mourinho’s departure huge news across the globe.

Here is a look at some of the big names who have been having their say.

Bookies odds for next Man United manager

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 18, 2018, 6:43 AM EST
The bookmakers are dishing out odds for who the next permanent Manchester United manager will be, but things are a little complicated.

After firing Jose Mourinho on Tuesday it is believed that United will appoint an interim coach who will steady the ship between now and the end of the season. And then they will appoint a new manager in the summer, with a complete restructuring of the club behind-the-scenes with a technical director appointed to help the manager.

Many believe that United’s number one target is Mauricio Pochettino, but Tottenham’s Argentine boss is unlucky to leave midway through the season and with Spurs on the verge of moving into their fantastic new stadium. Pochettino only signed a new deal in the summer, which ties him to Spurs until 2023.

Via Oddschecker, here is a look at the favorites to be named the next manager of United.

Zinedine Zidane: 4/1
Laurent Blanc: 10/1
Michael Carrick: 14/1
Antonio Conte: 16/1
Leonardo Jardim: 16/1
Eddie Howe: 16/1
Jupp Heynckes: 20/1
Guus Hiddink: 20/1
Lucien Favre: 25/1
Mauricio Pochettino: 25/1
Nicky Butt: 25/1
Arsene Wenger: 25/1

Pogba deletes social media post after Mourinho’s exit

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 18, 2018, 6:10 AM EST
Paul Pogba has deleted a social media post which went live just a few minutes after Jose Mourinho was fired as Manchester United’s manager.

On Tuesday Pogba put up a photo of him smirking on Instagram, with the comment: “Caption this!”

Given Pogba’s very public spat with Mourinho over the past few months, putting up something like this only further fuels the fire that United’s superstar midfielder has continued to clash with his former manager.

That said, this could been a poorly scheduled post from a company Pogba was working with and nothing more and it appears Pogba was working with adidas at an event on Monday.

Still, this simple response from Manchester United legend Gary Neville summed it up.

Pogba was left on the bench for United’s 3-1 defeat at Liverpool, which turned out to be Mourinho’s final game, and in recent weeks the World Cup winner has been reduced to cameo appearances from the subs bench.

Athletic Bilbao draws 0-0 at Alaves, remains in drop zone

Getty Images
Associated PressDec 17, 2018, 10:41 PM EST
MADRID (AP) — Athletic Bilbao remained in the relegation zone of the Spanish league after being held at Alaves to 0-0 on Monday.

Bilbao is in 18th place of the 20-team league and level on points with Villarreal, which is the last team in safety.

Bilbao generated the few scoring chances of the regional Basque Country derby, but goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco saved shots by Raul Garcia and Inigo Cordoba in each half.

“We wanted to win, of course, but these types of physical, hard-fought matches are good to boost the team’s morale,” Bilbao defender Inigo Martinez said. “We have to keep our heads up.”

Bilbao won its previous two matches under new coach Gaizka Garitano, who replaced the fired Eduardo Berizzo two weeks ago.

Bilbao, which only has players from the northern Basque Country or neighboring areas, has never been relegated to the second division.

Alaves stayed in sixth place and unbeaten through all eight home matches in the league.