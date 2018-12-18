More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
LIVE, League Cup quarters: Leicester v. Man City headlines

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 18, 2018, 2:20 PM EST
Two League Cup quarterfinals take place on Tuesday, with an all-Premier League tie between Leicester City and Manchester City taking center stage.

For the second straight season Man City head to Leicester for the quarterfinal, with Pep Guardiola‘s men beating the Foxes on penalty kicks last season on their way to a 3-0 win in the final against Arsenal. With Claude Puel under pressure after recent results, Leicester need a big win to reach the final four and inject new life into their 2018-19 campaign.

City have a strong starting lineup as both Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero start after time spent on the sidelines through injury, while Riyad Mahrez returns to play against his former club. Leicester have also named a strong team with Harry Maguire, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfried Ndidi all starting.

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough is heavily favored against third-tier Burton Albion as Tony Pulis‘ side are the hosts and will look to build from their solid start to the Championship season. Boro currently sit sixth in the second-tier table after a run of four games without a win, while Nigel Clough (a two-time League Cup winner as a player at Nottingham Forest) and Burton are 15th in League One.

Both games kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Click the link above to follow the action, while we will have a wrap of everything that went on in the competition here at Pro Soccer Talk.

Zlatan signs new deal with LA Galaxy

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 18, 2018, 1:19 PM EST
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is sticking around at the LA Galaxy.

Ibrahimovic, 37, has agreed a new one-year deal with the Galaxy as his debut season in MLS was a huge success on a personal level, even though his team failed to make the postseason with a defeat on the last day of the season.

It had been rumored that Ibrahimovic would move back to Europe amid strong links with a return to AC Milan, but he has decided to stay in North America for at least another 12 months as his contract has now been restructured to make him a Designated Player for his second season in MLS.

Speaking about his decision to sign a new deal for the 2019 season, Zlatan was typically understated about the whole thing…

“I’m not finished yet with MLS. I started good. I did good but I’m still not satisfied with the outcome,” Ibrahimovic said. “I still have things to do and I see my first year as warming up. My second year will be a big difference because now I know the league. My first year I was warming up. The second year I come to finish.”

New Galaxy GM Dennis te Kloese praised Zlatan’s impact in 2018.

“We are very pleased to sign Zlatan to a new contract that will see him return for the 2019 season,” te Kloese said. “He showed his value last season and we look forward to him representing our club next year. With Zlatan returning, we will continue to improve our team in advance of the season.”

Zlatan scored 22 goals and added 10 assists in just 27 regular season appearances, and although LA missed the playoffs due to their dramatic 3-2 defeat to the Houston Dynamo on the final day of the season, you have to think this season they will have a stronger squad after hiring te Kloese.

The fact that Zlatan has signed a new DP contract now means that LA will have to restructure other deals as Giovani and Jonathan dos Santos are both on DP contracts, and so too is Romain Alessandrini. The likelihood is that LA can use TAM to back Alessandrini off a DP contract, but it will be intriguing to see how this squad is rebuilt.

And, oh yeah, the Galaxy still need a new head coach. At least whoever does come in knows that scoring goals will not be a problem next season. Sorting out the defense and midfield has to be the priority.

Chelsea slam fans after “unacceptable” incidents

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 18, 2018, 12:30 PM EST
Chelsea have issued a statement condemning the behavior of a “vocal minority” of their fans who “refuse to join us in the 21st century.”

Chairman Bruce Buck issued the statement on the same day UEFA opened an investigation into alleged antisemitic chants by Chelsea fans during their Europa League game against Vidi last Thursday.

That incident, as well as Chelsea supporters appearing to take flags with nazi symbols along to Budapest with them, came just a few days after an investigation was launched into the alleged racist abuse of Raheem Sterling by four Chelsea supporters.

Buck revealed that Chelsea will continue its programs fighting antisemitism and racism present in the game, as they will also play a game against the New England Revolution in May to promote their ‘Say No to Antisemitism’ campaign.

Below is the statement from Chelsea in full.

After recent events, I wanted to take this opportunity to reach out to our community and fans to condemn the actions of a few mindless individuals at some of our recent matches. These actions are unacceptable and unwelcome both in our club and in football.

A deeply unpleasant but vocal minority which refuses to join us in the 21st century has shamed the great majority of our decent, well-behaved fans. We have been carrying out our own investigations into these events while cooperating fully with authorities. We have already suspended four individuals pending investigations and will continue to take the strongest possible action against anybody found to have been using discriminatory words or gestures. But we must all come together to stamp out these ugly scenes.

Over the past weeks, months and indeed years, I have spoken at length to various Chelsea fans and supporter groups, all of whom are in full agreement that the type of behaviour we have witnessed is wholly unacceptable, hurtful and does not represent the club or the overwhelming majority of those who follow our teams home and away.

The message from Mr Abramovich, our directors, our coaches, our players and our hundreds of staff is simple – this is a club open to everybody. We are committed and determined to be a force for good and not a symbol of society’s wider problems.

Our club prides itself on our inclusion and diversity work, and in particular that of the Chelsea Foundation, which since its birth in 2010 has grown into one of the most far-reaching social programmes in world sport. Its Building Bridges campaign has promoted equality within our club, our stadium and throughout our communities for nearly a decade.

Our Say No to Antisemitism campaign has received widespread backing since its launch in January and as a part of this, we will play a game next May against the New England Revolution in America. We also recently took part in the Rainbow Laces campaign, reinforcing our support for the Chelsea Pride group to increase visibility of and provide a representative voice for the club’s lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) fans, their friends and families.

Other activities include our equality and diversity workshops for primary school children and the annual Asian Star initiative, which for a decade has aimed to increase participation at all levels of the game in British-based Asian communities. Our Disability Showcase debuted in 2018 and saw more than 800 adults and children take part across two days at Stamford Bridge and Cobham. It will make a welcome return next summer.

With Frank Lampard leading the club’s efforts, we joined up with Kick It Out in 2010 to try and rid the game of the Y-word, and have frequently reiterated since, that what other clubs may deem acceptable from their supporters in the way of personal identification does not alter our position of zero tolerance. This will not change now or in the future.

Since 2007, we have provided an SMS service that makes it easier for supporters inside the stadium to report discriminatory behaviour at matches. That number is 07894 937793 and I urge our fans to use this where appropriate and help us beat the plague that threatens to overshadow the fantastic work this club does for inclusion and equality. Alternatively, you can email buildingbridges@chelseafc.com.

Clearly, there remains a way to go on this journey, but we will not rest until we have eliminated all forms of discrimination from our club. We will continue to work alongside our fans, anti-discrimination organisations and football authorities to create an environment where everyone feels welcome and valued.

If you do not share these values, this is not the club for you.

We must not allow a small minority of fans to bring further embarrassment upon us, and will continue to take the strongest possible action against them.

I ask our many thousands of match-going supporters and the millions more around the world to work together to help us confront this issue and remove discrimination from our game.

We are determined to win this battle, but we need the backing and action of those who share the principles of this great club.

WATCH LIVE: River Plate v. Al Ain, Club World Cup semifinal

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 18, 2018, 11:12 AM EST
River Plate face Al Ain in a 2018 FIFA World Club Cup semifinal in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. ET at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium.

The controversially, and recently crowned, South American champions are the favorites although Al Ain eased by Es Tunis in their quarterfinal clash on Saturday and will have the support of the locals in their hometown.

River’s players will be more than a little drained from the high emotions of beating Boca Juniors in the delayed Copa Libertadores final second leg which was finally played in Madrid last weekend.

Click on the link above to watch the game via Telemundo Deportes, with the game also available to watch on NBC Universo.

You can also watch Real Madrid play the Kashima Antlers on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. ET in the other semifinal. Real have won the last three Club World Cups on the trot.

The final will take place on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET, which you can also watch on NBC Universo.

Reports: Solskjaer to be Man United’s interim boss

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 18, 2018, 10:06 AM EST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dug Manchester United out of many deep holes by scoring late goals in his playing days at Old Trafford.

And now it appears United are turning to the Norwegian to rescue them once again.

Multiple outlets are reporting that current Molde manager Solskjaer will be appointed as United’s interim boss until the end of the current season after Jose Mourinho was fired Tuesday.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is believed to be United’s first-choice target but the Red Devils believe there is no chance of Spurs chairman Daniel Levy allowing Pochettino to leave mid-season. Laurent Blanc is also said to be in the running for the interim position alongside Solskjaer.

With Michael Carrick taking training for the next few days, United have said an interim boss will be appointed in the next 48 hours and lead them until the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

It is believed that will give executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward time to totally rebuild the soccer operations at the club, with Mourinho said to not want to work under a technical director or other recruitment chiefs.

Solskjaer, 45, has had two successful spells in Norway’s top-flight in charge of Molde (winning the league twice and the cup in his first spell) but his move to the Premier League with Cardiff City in 2014 didn’t end well as the Bluebirds were relegated as the former United star arrived for the final months of the season.

Why would Solskjaer leave Molde for an interim role at United? Quite simply, he loves the club. He was the reserve team manager at United from 2008-11 and is hugely respected by everyone behind the scenes.

Nicknamed ‘the baby-faced assassin’ during his playing days due to his clinical finishing, Solskjaer is a fans favorite. He scored 126 goals in 366 games for United, many of which came after coming on as a sub late in games, and won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and a UEFA Champions League. He famously scored the winner in the UCL final for United against Bayern Munich in Barcelona in 1999.

Whoever takes over at United, it is all about creating a positive mood after the Mourinho era and trying to chip away at the current 11-point gap between themselves in sixth place and the top four.

The expectations for Solskjaer, or whoever takes charge for the rest of the season, are low and that could be a very attractive proposition as this group of players were clearly underperforming for Mourinho.