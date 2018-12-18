Pochettino on becoming Man United manager: “I cannot answer”

Mauricio Pochettino has been asked about rumors linking him with the now vacant managerial position at Manchester United.

[ MORE: Bookies odds on new manager ]

After Jose Mourinho was fired Tuesday, Tottenham’s Pochettino has reportedly become United’s top target

Speaking to reporters ahead of Spurs’ League Cup quarterfinal against Arsenal on Wednesday, Pochettino addressed the reports that the Old Trafford club want him as their long-term boss.

“First of all I want to send my best wishes to him,” Pochettino said. “I have a very good relationship with him and it is sad news It’s not my business what happens at another club. I only send my best wishes to Jose… After five years, there’s a lot of rumors that happen about my position here. I cannot answer this question. It’s not my business what happens in another club. I’m so focused on delivering my best job in this club. My business is trying to ensure the best job at this club. I’m focused and focused tomorrow on delivering my job. What more do I need to say [to fans]?”

Not exactly a denial there from Poch…

[ MORE: Mourinho fired by United ]

Why have these links with Pochettino been so strong?

There’s no denying the Argentine boss has worked wonders at Southampton and Tottenham since he arrived in England over five years ago. He promotes youth, has a clear high-pressing philosophy, works to a budget and takes no nonsense from players.

He has also met with Sir Alex Ferguson in the past and in Fergie’s last season as United’s manager in 2013 he praised Pochettino’s Southampton highly.

In many ways this would be the next logical step for Pochettino in his career. But then again, would it?

Spurs have Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and others yet to hit their prime, they have a brand new stadium they are about to move into, Pochettino is lauded by fans and pundits alike and there isn’t that much pressure on him, despite his failure to win a trophy at Spurs.

Is a move to United, an ailing giant lacking direction with a muddled approach from high-ranking officials, a step up? Of course, United are historically a “bigger club” than Spurs in many metrics, but Pochettino must be careful if he wishes to try and be United’s savior.

One thing we do know: Daniel Levy will not allow Pochettino to leave easily and have one of the best managers in Tottenham’s history taken by a direct Premier League rival.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports