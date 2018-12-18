Steffen wins USMNT award; Speaks on Man City transfer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen has been named U.S. Soccer’s Male Athlete of the Year.

The longtime Columbus Crew backstop, who will be with the club until summer, was the 2018 Major League Soccer Goalkeeper of the Year.

[ MORE: Zlatan a new DP with Galaxy ]

For country, Steffen earned his first six USMNT caps. One of those was a stunning performance in a 1-1 draw against France.

Steffen, 23, says he’s honored to be among the list of award winners in USMNT history.

He also talked about his upcoming move to Man City, via USSoccer.com:

“They’re a top-five team in the world – if not the best right now. I’m well aware of how good Ederson is, and I know I need to grow and get better in a lot of different areas. But my mentality is that when I get over there, I want to play. I’m really highly motivated to get the most out of these next six months in Columbus, and hopefully with the national team. I’m going to really push myself so that when I get to Manchester next summer, I’m that much more confident and prepared.”

Alex Mendez won the Young Male Player of the Award award, and like Steffen he’ll leave the U.S. for a new club in 2019.

The LA Galaxy product, 18, scored a goal with three assists for LA Galaxy II in the USL this season, and will join Freiburg — Steffen’s former club — in January.

Mendez will star for the U.S. U-20s at the World Cup in Poland this summer after appearing in 13 matches for the team this year.

U.S. Soccer provided this list of previous award winners.

Year Male Player of the Year Young Male Player of the Year 2018 Zack Steffen Alex Mendez 2017 Christian Pulisic Josh Sargent 2016 Jozy Altidore (2) Christian Pulisic 2015 Michael Bradley Matt Miazga 2014 Tim Howard (2) DeAndre Yedlin 2013 Jozy Altidore Wil Trapp 2012 Clint Dempsey (3) Rubio Rubin 2011 Clint Dempsey (2) Brek Shea 2010 Landon Donovan (4) Gale Agbossoumonde 2009 Landon Donovan (3) Luis Gil 2008 Tim Howard Sacha Kljestan 2007 Clint Dempsey Michael Bradley 2006 Oguchi Onyewu Jozy Altidore 2005 Kasey Keller (3) Benny Feilhaber 2004 Landon Donovan (2) Eddie Johnson 2003 Landon Donovan Freddy Adu 2002 Brad Friedel Bobby Convey 2001 Earnie Stewart DaMarcus Beasley 2000 Chris Armas Landon Donovan 1999 Kasey Keller (2) Ben Olsen 1998 Cobi Jones Josh Wolff 1997 Kasey Keller – 1996 Eric Wynalda – 1995 Alexi Lalas – 1994 Marcelo Balboa (2) – 1993 Thomas Dooley – 1992 Marcelo Balboa – 1991 Hugo Perez – 1990 Tab Ramos – 1989 Mike Windischmann – 1988 Peter Vermes – 1987 Brent Goulet – 1986 Paul Caligiuri – 1985 Perry Van der Beck – 1984 Rick Davis –

Follow @NicholasMendola