Steffen wins USMNT award; Speaks on Man City transfer

Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen has been named U.S. Soccer’s Male Athlete of the Year.
The longtime Columbus Crew backstop, who will be with the club until summer, was the 2018 Major League Soccer Goalkeeper of the Year.
For country, Steffen earned his first six USMNT caps. One of those was a stunning performance in a 1-1 draw against France.
Steffen, 23, says he’s honored to be among the list of award winners in USMNT history.
He also talked about his upcoming move to Man City, via USSoccer.com:
“They’re a top-five team in the world – if not the best right now. I’m well aware of how good Ederson is, and I know I need to grow and get better in a lot of different areas. But my mentality is that when I get over there, I want to play. I’m really highly motivated to get the most out of these next six months in Columbus, and hopefully with the national team. I’m going to really push myself so that when I get to Manchester next summer, I’m that much more confident and prepared.”
Alex Mendez won the Young Male Player of the Award award, and like Steffen he’ll leave the U.S. for a new club in 2019.
The LA Galaxy product, 18, scored a goal with three assists for LA Galaxy II in the USL this season, and will join Freiburg — Steffen’s former club — in January.
Mendez will star for the U.S. U-20s at the World Cup in Poland this summer after appearing in 13 matches for the team this year.
U.S. Soccer provided this list of previous award winners.
|Year
|Male Player of the Year
|Young Male Player of the Year
|2018
|Zack Steffen
|Alex Mendez
|2017
|Christian Pulisic
|Josh Sargent
|2016
|Jozy Altidore (2)
|Christian Pulisic
|2015
|Michael Bradley
|Matt Miazga
|2014
|Tim Howard (2)
|DeAndre Yedlin
|2013
|Jozy Altidore
|Wil Trapp
|2012
|Clint Dempsey (3)
|Rubio Rubin
|2011
|Clint Dempsey (2)
|Brek Shea
|2010
|Landon Donovan (4)
|Gale Agbossoumonde
|2009
|Landon Donovan (3)
|Luis Gil
|2008
|Tim Howard
|Sacha Kljestan
|2007
|Clint Dempsey
|Michael Bradley
|2006
|Oguchi Onyewu
|Jozy Altidore
|2005
|Kasey Keller (3)
|Benny Feilhaber
|2004
|Landon Donovan (2)
|Eddie Johnson
|2003
|Landon Donovan
|Freddy Adu
|2002
|Brad Friedel
|Bobby Convey
|2001
|Earnie Stewart
|DaMarcus Beasley
|2000
|Chris Armas
|Landon Donovan
|1999
|Kasey Keller (2)
|Ben Olsen
|1998
|Cobi Jones
|Josh Wolff
|1997
|Kasey Keller
|–
|1996
|Eric Wynalda
|–
|1995
|Alexi Lalas
|–
|1994
|Marcelo Balboa (2)
|–
|1993
|Thomas Dooley
|–
|1992
|Marcelo Balboa
|–
|1991
|Hugo Perez
|–
|1990
|Tab Ramos
|–
|1989
|Mike Windischmann
|–
|1988
|Peter Vermes
|–
|1987
|Brent Goulet
|–
|1986
|Paul Caligiuri
|–
|1985
|Perry Van der Beck
|–
|1984
|Rick Davis
|–