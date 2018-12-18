More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
WATCH LIVE: River Plate v. Al Ain, Club World Cup semifinal

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 18, 2018, 11:12 AM EST
River Plate face Al Ain in a 2018 FIFA World Club Cup semifinal in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. ET at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE

The controversially, and recently crowned, South American champions are the favorites although Al Ain eased by Es Tunis in their quarterfinal clash on Saturday and will have the support of the locals in their hometown.

River’s players will be more than a little drained from the high emotions of beating Boca Juniors in the delayed Copa Libertadores final second leg which was finally played in Madrid last weekend.

Click on the link above to watch the game via Telemundo Deportes, with the game also available to watch on NBC Universo.

You can also watch Real Madrid play the Kashima Antlers on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. ET in the other semifinal. Real have won the last three Club World Cups on the trot.

The final will take place on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET, which you can also watch on NBC Universo.

Chelsea slam fans after “unacceptable” incidents

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 18, 2018, 12:30 PM EST
Chelsea have issued a statement condemning the behavior of a “vocal minority” of their fans who “refuse to join us in the 21st century.”

Chairman Bruce Buck issued the statement on the same day UEFA opened an investigation into alleged antisemitic chants by Chelsea fans during their Europa League game against Vidi last Thursday.

That incident, as well as Chelsea supporters appearing to take flags with nazi symbols along to Budapest with them, came just a few days after an investigation was launched into the alleged racist abuse of Raheem Sterling by four Chelsea supporters.

Buck revealed that Chelsea will continue its programs fighting antisemitism and racism present in the game, as they will also play a game against the New England Revolution in May to promote their ‘Say No to Antisemitism’ campaign.

Below is the statement from Chelsea in full.

After recent events, I wanted to take this opportunity to reach out to our community and fans to condemn the actions of a few mindless individuals at some of our recent matches. These actions are unacceptable and unwelcome both in our club and in football.

A deeply unpleasant but vocal minority which refuses to join us in the 21st century has shamed the great majority of our decent, well-behaved fans. We have been carrying out our own investigations into these events while cooperating fully with authorities. We have already suspended four individuals pending investigations and will continue to take the strongest possible action against anybody found to have been using discriminatory words or gestures. But we must all come together to stamp out these ugly scenes.

Over the past weeks, months and indeed years, I have spoken at length to various Chelsea fans and supporter groups, all of whom are in full agreement that the type of behaviour we have witnessed is wholly unacceptable, hurtful and does not represent the club or the overwhelming majority of those who follow our teams home and away.

The message from Mr Abramovich, our directors, our coaches, our players and our hundreds of staff is simple – this is a club open to everybody. We are committed and determined to be a force for good and not a symbol of society’s wider problems.

Our club prides itself on our inclusion and diversity work, and in particular that of the Chelsea Foundation, which since its birth in 2010 has grown into one of the most far-reaching social programmes in world sport. Its Building Bridges campaign has promoted equality within our club, our stadium and throughout our communities for nearly a decade.

Our Say No to Antisemitism campaign has received widespread backing since its launch in January and as a part of this, we will play a game next May against the New England Revolution in America. We also recently took part in the Rainbow Laces campaign, reinforcing our support for the Chelsea Pride group to increase visibility of and provide a representative voice for the club’s lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) fans, their friends and families.

Other activities include our equality and diversity workshops for primary school children and the annual Asian Star initiative, which for a decade has aimed to increase participation at all levels of the game in British-based Asian communities. Our Disability Showcase debuted in 2018 and saw more than 800 adults and children take part across two days at Stamford Bridge and Cobham. It will make a welcome return next summer.

With Frank Lampard leading the club’s efforts, we joined up with Kick It Out in 2010 to try and rid the game of the Y-word, and have frequently reiterated since, that what other clubs may deem acceptable from their supporters in the way of personal identification does not alter our position of zero tolerance. This will not change now or in the future.

Since 2007, we have provided an SMS service that makes it easier for supporters inside the stadium to report discriminatory behaviour at matches. That number is 07894 937793 and I urge our fans to use this where appropriate and help us beat the plague that threatens to overshadow the fantastic work this club does for inclusion and equality. Alternatively, you can email buildingbridges@chelseafc.com.

Clearly, there remains a way to go on this journey, but we will not rest until we have eliminated all forms of discrimination from our club. We will continue to work alongside our fans, anti-discrimination organisations and football authorities to create an environment where everyone feels welcome and valued.

If you do not share these values, this is not the club for you.

We must not allow a small minority of fans to bring further embarrassment upon us, and will continue to take the strongest possible action against them.

I ask our many thousands of match-going supporters and the millions more around the world to work together to help us confront this issue and remove discrimination from our game.

We are determined to win this battle, but we need the backing and action of those who share the principles of this great club.

Reports: Solskjaer to be Man United’s interim boss

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 18, 2018, 10:06 AM EST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dug Manchester United out of many deep holes by scoring late goals in his playing days at Old Trafford.

MORE: Mourinho fired by United 

And now it appears United are turning to the Norwegian to rescue them once again.

Multiple outlets are reporting that current Molde manager Solskjaer will be appointed as United’s interim boss until the end of the current season after Jose Mourinho was fired Tuesday.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is believed to be United’s first-choice target but the Red Devils believe there is no chance of Spurs chairman Daniel Levy allowing Pochettino to leave mid-season. Laurent Blanc is also said to be in the running for the interim position alongside Solskjaer.

MORE: Bookies odds on new manager 

With Michael Carrick taking training for the next few days, United have said an interim boss will be appointed in the next 48 hours and lead them until the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

It is believed that will give executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward time to totally rebuild the soccer operations at the club, with Mourinho said to not want to work under a technical director or other recruitment chiefs.

Solskjaer, 45, has had two successful spells in Norway’s top-flight in charge of Molde (winning the league twice and the cup in his first spell) but his move to the Premier League with Cardiff City in 2014 didn’t end well as the Bluebirds were relegated as the former United star arrived for the final months of the season.

MORE: Pochettino talks about United rumors

Why would Solskjaer leave Molde for an interim role at United? Quite simply, he loves the club. He was the reserve team manager at United from 2008-11 and is hugely respected by everyone behind the scenes.

Nicknamed ‘the baby-faced assassin’ during his playing days due to his clinical finishing, Solskjaer is a fans favorite. He scored 126 goals in 366 games for United, many of which came after coming on as a sub late in games, and won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and a UEFA Champions League. He famously scored the winner in the UCL final for United against Bayern Munich in Barcelona in 1999.

Whoever takes over at United, it is all about creating a positive mood after the Mourinho era and trying to chip away at the current 11-point gap between themselves in sixth place and the top four.

The expectations for Solskjaer, or whoever takes charge for the rest of the season, are low and that could be a very attractive proposition as this group of players were clearly underperforming for Mourinho.

Pochettino on becoming Man United manager: “I cannot answer”

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 18, 2018, 9:13 AM EST
Mauricio Pochettino has been asked about rumors linking him with the now vacant managerial position at Manchester United.

MORE: Bookies odds on new manager  

After Jose Mourinho was fired Tuesday, Tottenham’s Pochettino has reportedly become United’s top target

Speaking to reporters ahead of Spurs’ League Cup quarterfinal against Arsenal on Wednesday, Pochettino addressed the reports that the Old Trafford club want him as their long-term boss.

“First of all I want to send my best wishes to him,” Pochettino said. “I have a very good relationship with him and it is sad news It’s not my business what happens at another club. I only send my best wishes to Jose… After five years, there’s a lot of rumors that happen about my position here. I cannot answer this question. It’s not my business what happens in another club. I’m so focused on delivering my best job in this club. My business is trying to ensure the best job at this club. I’m focused and focused tomorrow on delivering my job. What more do I need to say [to fans]?”

Not exactly a denial there from Poch…

MORE: Mourinho fired by United  

Why have these links with Pochettino been so strong?

There’s no denying the Argentine boss has worked wonders at Southampton and Tottenham since he arrived in England over five years ago. He promotes youth, has a clear high-pressing philosophy, works to a budget and takes no nonsense from players.

He has also met with Sir Alex Ferguson in the past and in Fergie’s last season as United’s manager in 2013 he praised Pochettino’s Southampton highly.

In many ways this would be the next logical step for Pochettino in his career. But then again, would it?

Spurs have Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and others yet to hit their prime, they have a brand new stadium they are about to move into, Pochettino is lauded by fans and pundits alike and there isn’t that much pressure on him, despite his failure to win a trophy at Spurs.

Is a move to United, an ailing giant lacking direction with a muddled approach from high-ranking officials, a step up? Of course, United are historically a “bigger club” than Spurs in many metrics, but Pochettino must be careful if he wishes to try and be United’s savior.

One thing we do know: Daniel Levy will not allow Pochettino to leave easily and have one of the best managers in Tottenham’s history taken by a direct Premier League rival.

Timeline of Mourinho’s demise: How, when, why it went wrong

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 18, 2018, 8:05 AM EST
2 Comments

Where did it all go wrong for Jose Mourinho at Manchester United?

MORE: Mourinho fired by United 

After finishing in second place last season and showing clear progress from his first full season in charge, everything began to unravel during United’s preseason tour of the U.S. in July.

MORE: Bookies odds on new manager 

Below is a look at the timeline of Mourinho’s demise, as his demeanor changed and once again he was hit by the third-season syndrome which is threatening to overshadow his success as one of the greatest managers the game has ever seen.

Timeline of Mourinho’s demise: July to December, 2018

“We are in trouble” – July, 29 2018: Repeats multiple times that United are in “trouble” as he wanted to sign new central defenders Harry Maguire and others.

Meeting with Woodward goes viral – August 1, 2018: Shown having a rather heated exchange with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward in Miami after United’s final game of their preseason tour in the U.S. as it appears he will not sign the central defender he wanted.

“You cannot buy class” – August, 18 2018: Hits out at Manchester City after their ‘All or Nothing’ documentary shows players mocking him. “You cannot buy class and they showed that clearly, that was really obvious.”

Defeat at Brighton – August, 19 2018: Mourinho’s men lose at Brighton in a shocking defensive display which was to become one of the main reasons for their worst-ever start to a season.

Defeat at home against Tottenham, “respect, respect, respect” – August, 27 2018: After a 3-0 defeat at home by Tottenham, Mourinho demanded more respect from journalists who were questioning him as he stormed out of a press conference. “This [holding three fingers up]. 3-0, 3-0. Do you know what this is? 3-0. But it also means three Premierships and I won more Premierships alone than the other 19 managers together. Three for me and two for them two. So respect man, respect, respect, respect.”

Fallout with Pogba caught on TV cameras – September 26, 2018: Cameras at United’s training ground show Mourinho having a go at Pogba and United’s midfielder hitting back at him. This was all centered around an Instagram video that Pogba had posted while in the stands at Old Trafford watching United’s League Cup defeat to second-tier Derby County a few days earlier.

Defeat at West Ham – September 29, 2018: A 3-1 hammering at the Hammers again underlined the defensive shambles his team had become. Pogba was subbed out in the second half and when asked to talk to reporters after the game he simply said: “You want me dead?”

Hits out at Chelsea fans after draw – October, 20, 2018: Manchester United let in a late stoppage time goal at Chelsea to draw 2-2. Mourinho then hits out at Chelsea’s fans, holding up three fingers to let them know how many Premier League titles he had won for the club.

Defeat at Man City – November 18, 2018: Demolished by Man City 3-1 in the Manchester Derby, this underlined just how far United had fallen behind their closest rivals atop the table.

“We will be in the top four in January” – November 23, 2018: Mourinho declares that United will be in the top four of the Premier League by the end of December after the busy festive period. His team then went on a run of just one win in five games, which ended with him being fired. He left United 11 points off the top four.

Statement released by Mourinho’s agent, Jorge Mendes – December 10, 2018: Jorge Mendes released a statement saying that “Jose is very happy at the club and the club is very happy with him.” That came amid reports that Real Madrid wanted him to return as their manager. Mourinho said he “didn’t care” about Mendes’ statement and it was not his statement.

Defeat at Liverpool – December 16, 2018: A 3-1 defeat at Liverpool, after which Mourinho questioned the “physicality” of his players, praised Liverpool and then rattled off his success at previous teams Porto, Real Madrid and Inter Milan. In his final media appearance as United’s manager, perhaps he knew the end was near.