AP

Zlatan signs new deal with LA Galaxy

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 18, 2018, 1:19 PM EST
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is sticking around at the LA Galaxy.

Ibrahimovic, 37, has agreed a new one-year deal with the Galaxy as his debut season in MLS was a huge success on a personal level, even though his team failed to make the postseason with a defeat on the last day of the season.

It had been rumored that Ibrahimovic would move back to Europe amid strong links with a return to AC Milan, but he has decided to stay in North America for at least another 12 months as his contract has now been restructured to make him a Designated Player for his second season in MLS.

Speaking about his decision to sign a new deal for the 2019 season, Zlatan was typically understated about the whole thing…

“I’m not finished yet with MLS. I started good. I did good but I’m still not satisfied with the outcome,” Ibrahimovic said. “I still have things to do and I see my first year as warming up. My second year will be a big difference because now I know the league. My first year I was warming up. The second year I come to finish.”

New Galaxy GM Dennis te Kloese praised Zlatan’s impact in 2018.

“We are very pleased to sign Zlatan to a new contract that will see him return for the 2019 season,” te Kloese said. “He showed his value last season and we look forward to him representing our club next year. With Zlatan returning, we will continue to improve our team in advance of the season.”

Zlatan scored 22 goals and added 10 assists in just 27 regular season appearances, and although LA missed the playoffs due to their dramatic 3-2 defeat to the Houston Dynamo on the final day of the season, you have to think this season they will have a stronger squad after hiring te Kloese.

The fact that Zlatan has signed a new DP contract now means that LA will have to restructure other deals as Giovani and Jonathan dos Santos are both on DP contracts, and so too is Romain Alessandrini. The likelihood is that LA can use TAM to back Alessandrini off a DP contract, but it will be intriguing to see how this squad is rebuilt.

And, oh yeah, the Galaxy still need a new head coach. At least whoever does come in knows that scoring goals will not be a problem next season. Sorting out the defense and midfield has to be the priority.

By Nicholas MendolaDec 18, 2018, 9:02 PM EST
Manchester United has fired manager Jose Mourinho, a move which cannot come as much of a surprise as the Red Devils sit almost 20 points back of the Premier League lead.

Both United and its former manager need to stabilize, but what does that mean?

ProSoccerTalk lead writer and editor Joe Prince-Wright has his take on where United may turn and whether Mourinho will latch on quickly with a club like Inter Milan or Real Madrid.

This stop will go down as the only one in which Mourinho did not lead his club to a league title, following successful stints at Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, and Real Madrid. Sure he’ll get another look, but when?

League Cup preview: North London Derby; Chelsea v. Cherries

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 18, 2018, 8:15 PM EST
Three of the four clubs active in Wednesday’s League Cup quarterfinals are from London, vying for semifinal spots next to Tuesday victors Manchester City and Burton Albion (!?!).

Things have gone in opposite directions for rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur since the Gunners humbled Spurs 4-2 at the Emirates Stadium on Dec. 2.

Spurs have only dropped points once, a dramatic draw with Barcelona, while Arsenal has failed to continue its form and is coming off a 3-2 loss to relegation-threatened Southampton.

But North London Derbies have a way of framing a season, and reasserting control with a League Cup quarterfinal win at the Emirates would sure be nice for Unai Emery‘s men.

Who knows? Maybe they’ll begin another 20-plus match unbeaten streak. From Arsenal.com:

“Sunday for us is a big reality check in our way,” Emery said. “We need to improve and also we need to continue doing our way in our process. It’s not a good result but this reality gives us more motivation to continue to work hard, finding a new thing to work on each day, and also it makes us demand a lot from ourselves in the way we work on this way.”

The other match sees Chelsea entertaining Bournemouth, and the two sides split results in their last two meetings at Stamford Bridge.

The Cherries lost to Chelsea in last season’s League Cup, but topped the Blues 3-0 in the Premier League.

Meanwhile Chelsea has reportedly confirmed their interest in Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson, so subplots? Yeah, we got ’em.

Eddie Howe‘s not having it. From The Bournemouth Echo:

“Callum getting linked with other clubs, I think in some respects I would almost want that with every player. It means they are performing at their highest level and doing very well in the league they are in, so I have no problem with it.

“From my perspective, Callum’s future is here. He is a massive part of what we are doing and I just want to see him continue to score goals for us.”

The “from my perspective” is a thing here, though, as the Cherries could get a fantastic offer from Chelsea or another big club for the non-Cup tied striker.

Burton Albion making League Cup semi “absolutely staggering”

Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaDec 18, 2018, 7:53 PM EST
Burton Albion has never finished higher than 20th in the Championship, so getting to the League Cup semifinals followed a 1-0 defeat of Middlesbrough is pretty darn sweet to manager Nigel Clough and his men.

The Brewers were relegated to League One last season, finishing 23rd in the 24-team Championship.

Now, manager Nigel Clough has the club within a win of the League Cup Final. It’s their best major cup performance in a 68-year history.

From BurtonAlbionFC.co.uk:

“The scale of the achievement is absolutely staggering – for Burton Albion to get to the semi-final of a major cup competition. It’s very difficult to describe the feeling at this point.”

Sure the luck of the draw is involved — Burton has only drawn one Premier League team, and it was Burnley — but winning five cup matches is winning five cup matches.

Clough, the son of legendary manager Brian Clough, also sung the praises of Southampton loanee Jake Hesketh. The 22-year-old won the match with the game’s loan goal.

“We got the goal through Jake Hesketh. The most impressive thing was to win the tackle on the edge of the box and he was one of the few players tonight not to hit his shot over the bar, We bang on in training about hitting the bottom corners and he did.”

Whether or not Burton can hang with Premier League opposition in the final, this is a pretty monumental moment for the Brewers. Sitting 15th in league play, it will likely be the most memorable moment of the season.

River Plate loses on penalties to Al Ain at Club World Cup

AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Associated PressDec 18, 2018, 6:30 PM EST
AL AIN CITY, United Arab Emirates (AP) South American champion River Plate was upset by Al Ain FC in the Club World Cup on Tuesday, losing in a penalty shootout after the semifinal finished 2-2 following extra time.

Al Ain’s players converted all five penalty kicks, before goalkeeper Khalid Eisa saved Enzo Perez’s fifth shot for River to seal a 5-4 victory in the shootout.

River endured the humbling loss to the team from United Arab Emirates less than two weeks after thrilling its fans with a memorable win over fierce Argentine rival Boca Juniors in the final of the Copa Libertadores.

Real Madrid plays Kashima Antlers on Wednesday in the other semifinal.

Marcus Berg put Al Ain ahead in the third minute before Santos Borre scored twice to give River the lead in the 16th.

Brazilian forward Caio pulled Al Ain level at 2-2 in the 51st.

Gonzalo Martinez had an opportunity to put River back in front from the penalty spot after Mohamed Ahmad fouled Milton Casco in the area. But Martinez hit the 68th-minute spot kick against the crossbar.

The final is on Saturday.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports