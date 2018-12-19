Colorado makes another strong addition in Rosenberry

So it’s pretty surprising that Philly shipped the 25-year-old to Colorado on Wednesday for allocation money.
It’s another quality addition for Anthony Hudson’s Rapids, who’ve landed Kei Kamara and Kellyn Acosta since the middle of last season (And Diego Rubio’s full name is Diego Iván Rubio Köstner. So many K’s).
Rosenberry is a Pennsylvania native who was invited to USMNT camp in January 2017 and may well be a part of Gregg Berhalter’s call-ups, which will be announced Thursday.
From the moment I was drafted 3 years ago I have felt nothing but gratitude towards the @PhilaUnion organization & it’s fans. It is now time to start a new chapter with the @ColoradoRapids and I couldn’t be more excited about the future! pic.twitter.com/XK7GdnH9QP
Liverpool has the depth to deal with the low and mid table teams, and has played most of the Top Six on the road. The Reds drew away to Chelsea and Arsenal, and won at Wembley Stadium against Spurs (They drew Man City at home and clobbered Manchester United at Anfield).
So it’s not crazy to think the Reds could do it, but Man City. Lovren spoke to that, too.
“I’m not sure that City have any weaknesses,” he added. “Last year they won by 19 points. They know how to manage even when they lose. They also lost one or two games last year and still they managed to be 19 points ahead.”
20. Fulham — Claudio Ranieri and Aleksandar Mitrovic will be happy to see Newcastle on the fixture list, but can they solve Benitez’s sneaky good defense? Last week: 19 Season high: 11 Season low: 20
19. Huddersfield Town —Four-straight losses have David Wagner‘s men just a point off the very bottom. Last week: 16 Season high: 16 Season low: 20
18. Burnley — What’s happened to Chris Wood? Just one goal this season. The Clarets now turn to stumbling Arsenal after a 1-0 loss to Spurs. Last week: 18 Season high: 13 Season low: 20
17. Southampton — A four-game stretch in which three matches were against Top Six contenders, and Saints have managed four points. That’s cool, though the loss to Cardiff is still stinging a bunch. Last week: 20 Season high: 13 Season low: 20
16. Cardiff City — There’s a lot of life in the Bluebirds, though the worries have looked more about their back line than their attack in recent weeks. Last week: 15 Season high: 15 Season low: 20
15. Crystal Palace — Selhurst Park is often a tough place to play, and even in strife the Eagles have held up their end of the bargain at home in recent weeks. Last week: 17 Season high: 6 Season low: 17
14. Bournemouth — A real test with Brighton, in that the Cherries have done poorly against good teams but mostly fared well against the bad. Here’s a team on their proverbial level. Last week: 12 Season high: 6 Season low: 14
13. Newcastle United — The only explanation for their run of form given the sad lack of investment in the squad is that Rafa Benitez is a warlock. Last week: 13 Season high: 13 Season low: 19
12. Leicester City — Perhaps no team needs a break more than the Foxes given their season on-and-off the pitch. Unfortunately we’re set for the festive season. Last week: 9 Season high: 7 Season low: 13
11. Watford — Predicting the Hornets is about as straight-forward as the maze from “The Shining,” so let’s just ask how much better they’d be had they not loaned Dodi Lukebakio to RB Leipzig. Last week: 13 Season high: 4 Season low: 14
10. Brighton and Hove Albion — Hung tough with Chelsea, and can get redemption for the Burnley loss by beating up a struggling Bournemouth. Last week: 11 Season high: 9 Season low: 19
9. Manchester United — Nothing to see here, just pure and unbridled humiliation against your rivals. Last week: 6 Season high: 4 Season low: 14
8. Everton — No shame in losing at Man City, especially because Everton deserved better than the 3-1 score line, but we’re still remembering that disappointing draw with Watford. Last week: 7 Season high: 5 Season low: 13
7. Wolves — Three on the bounce ahead of a Friday afternoon test with Liverpool… and we know Wolves have been known to hang with the big boys. Last week: 10 Season high: 5 Season low: 13
6. West Ham United *New season high* — Four-straight league wins, all with multiple goals and two of them on the road. We knew the fixtures were setting up for the Irons to make a run, but Manuel Pellegrini‘s men are making it look easy. Now a test: A visit from a Watford side capable of great football. Last week: 11
Season high: 9
Season low: 20
5. Arsenal — Losing to Southampton is a surefire way to drop, but it’s difficult to slip them behind West Ham. That said, the Gunners have been largely disappointing since their North London Derby win. Last week: 5 Season high: 2 Season low: 9
4. Chelsea — A nice win at Brighton, even if that sort of thing is expected from the Blues. Last week: 4 Season high: 1 Season low: 5
3. Tottenham Hotspur — In five games across all competitions, only Ousmane Dembele has found a way to score on Mauricio Pochettino‘s men. Not too shabby. Oh, and a bit of vengeance. Last week: 3 Season high: 2 Season low: 8
2. Man City — The 3-1 defeat of Everton was not nearly what the scoreline says. Could Man City really be creeping toward a season low? A visit from Palace is next. Last week: 2 Season high: 1 Season low: 2
1. Liverpool — Six-straight league wins is nice, but humiliating your rival and getting one of the most infuriating managers of all-time fired? That’s memorable stuff. Last week: 1 Season high: 1 Season low: 4
The 2 Robbies: Mourinho, Manchester United fallout