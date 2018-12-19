Hazard sends Chelsea into League Cup semis

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Stuck at nil-nil with a half-hour to play, Maurizio Sarri called upon his megastar.

Chelsea’s Eden Hazard delivered off the bench, scoring an 83rd minute goal to send the Blues past Bournemouth and into the League Cup semifinals.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

The goal finally solved Bournemouth backstop Artur Boruc, who was very strong in defeat.

Working a late combination with Pedro, Hazard saw his left-footed shot take a hard turn off a Bournemouth player to beat Artur Boruc for the game’s lone goal.

Chelsea joins Spurs, Man City, and League One side Burton Albion in the final four of the tournament.

The Blues last won the League Cup in 2015.

Follow @NicholasMendola