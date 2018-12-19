League Cup semis: Spurs host Chelsea, Burton off to Man City

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There will be another London Derby in the League Cup semifinals, as Tottenham Hotspur drew Chelsea.

That means League One minnows Burton Albion draw a big first leg trip to face Premier League monsters Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The two-legged semis will be held Jan. 7 and 21. Some important league dates to consider as the PL sides weigh up who may win the silverware.

Man City plays Liverpool on Jan. 3

Spurs host Man Utd on Jan. 13

Chelsea visits Arsenal on Jan. 19

Man City won the tournament last season, while Chelsea last won in 2015 and Spurs won in 2008.

