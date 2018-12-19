LIVE, League Cup: Arsenal v. Tottenham, Chelsea v. Bournemouth

The League Cup quarterfinals conclude on Wednesday, as we have a north London derby and an all-Premier League clash to look forward to.
Arsenal host Tottenham just a few days after they lost their 22-game unbeaten run in all competitions with that shock defeat at Southampton, while Chelsea host Bournemouth with both teams expecting to make plenty of changes.
Spurs will have revenge on their minds after their 4-2 defeat away to the Gunners in the Premier League, while Arsenal boss Unai Emery will no doubt throw plenty of his talented youngsters into the cauldron of a NLD. The big team news from Arsenal is that Mesut Ozil has been left out of the squad for ‘tactical reasons’ once again.
As for Bournemouth, they may not make too many changes to their lineup as they aim to get out of a PL slump and reach the semifinals of a major competition for the first time in club history. Maurizio Sarri will likely use his ‘Europa League squad’ for this clash.
Both games kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET.
Reigning League Cup champs Manchester City booked their spot in the semifinals on Tuesday after winning at Leicester in the quarterfinals on penalty kicks for the second-straight season. While third-tier Burton Albion stunned second-tier Middlesbrough as they’re in the final four.
Three players with international caps changed homes on Wednesday when Sporting KC, Colorado Rapids, and New England Revolution flipped assets.
It started with New England sending Kelyn Rowe to Colorado for Edgar Castillo. The Rapids then sent Rowe and $300,000 in allocation money to Sporting KC for Diego Rubio.
Rowe, 27, mainly operates on the right side of the pitch, but is very versatile. He scored in one of his four USMNT caps, and was a fairly consistent threat in MLS before falling out of favor with Friedel. Rowe has 35 goals and 41 assists in 225 matches for the Revs.
Thirty-two year-old left back Castillo had a fine season with the Rapids, and brings 18 USMNT caps to the Revs. He went the entire 90 minutes in his last two U.S. appearances, both against Guatemala in 2016.
Rubio, 25, joins Kei Kamara atop the Colorado attack, which now can threaten in a few more ways to go with Kellyn Acosta.
Four-times capped by Chile, Rubio scored 11 times with six assists in 28 appearances for SKC this season. He finishes his Kansas City tenure with 20 goals in 65 total appearances for the club.
The moves make sense for all three teams, though KC has to feel the best on the day.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Officials in Austin, Texas, have finalized a partnership for a new 20,000-seat stadium for the eventual Major League Soccer club Austin FC.
The deal with PreCourt Sports Ventures will build a $225 million privately funded stadium on city land. It would be open spring 2021 when Austin FC is expected to start playing.
The stadium project was born out of Columbus Crew owner Anthony Precourt’s efforts to relocate the franchise to Austin. That plan drew fierce resistance from Crew fans as well as local and state officials in Ohio. The Crew is expected to stay in Columbus under a new ownership group led by Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam.
The Austin venue will be an open-air facility with a natural grass playing field built on land that has been vacant for 25 years.
Austin FC would be the first major league professional franchise in the Texas capital.
Just when we thought things were looking up for Mesut Ozil…
The German playmaker has been left out of Arsenal’s League Cup quarterfinal clash with bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday because of ‘tatical reasons’ according to Unai Emery.
Ozil, 30, had missed the past month of action for the Gunners with a back injury after being an unused sub for a win away at Bournemouth in November.
However, he had returned to the team over the past week for their Europa League win against Qarabag and then the defeat at Southampton on Sunday.
After leaving Ozil out at Bournemouth Emery suggested that there was a “physicality” and “intensity” issue with his game, and the Spaniard certainly prefers to select players who are more eager to dig in and do their defensive work before attacking.
Defending is not one of Ozil’s strengths, and Arsenal’s highest-paid player is struggling to get into this Arsenal despite all of their injuries in recent weeks.
It remains to be seen if Ozil has a future at Arsenal under Emery, but right now it seems like that is far from likely.
Wednesday was a big day for USMNT talent in Germany’s top-flight.
Haji Wright scored his first goal for Bundesliga side Schalke, and his countryman Weston McKennie grabbed the assist.
Right on half time Wright flicked home from close range after McKennie had nodded a header from a corner into his path. The goal made it Schalke 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen at half time.
Wright, 20, has broken into Schalke’s first team this season to join McKennie, also 20, as a regular.
The good times for young American players in the Bundesliga keep on arriving, as Josh Sargent jumped off the bench for Werder Bremen and scored with his first-ever touch in the Bundesliga earlier this month.
