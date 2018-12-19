Man United appoint Solskjaer as caretaker manager

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been named as Manchester United’s caretaker manager until the end of the 2018-19 season.
Expect plenty of late winners coming up, as the chief architect of ‘Fergie Time’ is back home…
The United legend is essentially on loan from Molde in Norway’s top-flight, as he will return to coach them at the end of the current campaign. Just one day after firing Jose Mourinho, United have acted fast to try and steady the ship ahead of big changes coming up.
Solskjaer, 45, will be assisted by former United assistant coach Mike Phelan as first-team coach, while Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna will be part of his coaching staff.
In a statement released on their website, Solksjaer cannot wait to return to Old Trafford.
“Manchester United is in my heart and it’s brilliant to be coming back in this role. I’m really looking forward to working with the very talented squad we have, the staff and everyone at the club,” Solksjaer said.
Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward added that Solskjaer’s “history at Manchester United means he lives and breathes the culture here and everyone at the club is delighted to have him and Mike Phelan back. We are confident they will unite the players and the fans as we head into the second half of the season.”
His history at the club will earn him immediate respect, as he scored the winning goal in the dramatic UEFA Champions League final win in 1999, plus won six Premier League titles and two FA Cups during 11 years at Old Trafford. He also managed the reserve team from 2008-11 and is known to be close to Sir Alex Ferguson.
This is an incredibly safe hire for United, as they aim to totally rebuild their soccer operations between now and next summer when a permanent hire can be made.
First up for Solksjaer is a trip to the only other Premier League club he has managed: Cardiff City, back in 2014, as he couldn’t lead them away from the relegation zone in the second half of the season. It is funny how these things work out.
United head to the Welsh capital on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) 11 points off the to four and 19 points behind leaders Liverpool, and Solskjaer’s main job over the next few months will be to get United back into the top four race.
More than that, his overall brief will be to return a positive mood to Old Trafford as Mourinho’s reign left a dark cloud hanging over the fans, players and everyone connected with the illustrious club.