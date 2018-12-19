More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Man United’s share price soars after firing Mourinho

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 19, 2018, 8:44 AM EST
Getting rid of Jose Mourinho actually earned Manchester United money.

Work that one out…

United reportedly had to pay Mourinho over $22 million in compensation for cancelling his contract with over 18 months remaining on the deal.

However, it is estimated that United earned over $151 million as their share price rose on the New York Stock Exchange following the firing of Mourinho. The overall share price rose by 5 percent on Tuesday.

Not bad for a club in crisis.

On the face of things investors were likely swayed by Mourinho’s negative vibes finally leaving Old Trafford, and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has essentially signalled a period of calm by appointing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their caretaker manager until the end of the current season.

With a full review and restructuring of the soccer operations expected at United between now and next summer when a new permanent boss is appointed, things will settle down a little as Solskjaer will be left to try and get the best out of the talented, but underperforming, squad he has at his disposal.

Under Mourinho United’s share price had lost a third of its value since August, so on and off the pitch problems were starting to arise from his haphazard behavior with players and the media.

Finances have never been a problem for United, even after the heyday of Sir Alex Ferguson‘s reign, but it is likely the Premier League giants will be rather pleased that firing Mourinho actually made them money.

Top priorities for Solskjaer at Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 19, 2018, 9:45 AM EST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed Manchester United’s caretaker manager until the end of the season and his remit is clear: restore positivity to the club.

How will the United legend do that?

Below is a look at his top priorities to salvage something from United’s worst-ever start to a Premier League season, as the post Jose Mourinho era begins at Cardiff City on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Reintegrate Paul Pogba
One of the things which has flown under the radar a little is that Solskjaer managed United’s reserve team which included the likes of Pogba and Lingard back in the day. At the start of this season Solskjaer told the media he would “build the team around” Pogba, so that is great news for the World Cup winner. Mourinho’s issues with Pogba no doubt played a big factor in the rest of the dressing room turning on the Portuguese coach, but if Solskjaer is respected by the French star then it could well get the best out of him. Whatever you think about some of Pogba’s antics on and off the pitch, there’s no doubting that he is a wonderful midfield player in the right situation. Having a coach later in your career who was influential in your formative years often allows a player to feel more comfortable and regain their best form. Maybe hiring Solskjaer was Pogba’s idea…

Forgot defensive solidity
If Jose Mourinho can’t get this team to defend, no coach in the world can. So Solskjaer should forget about it. Seriously. United have already conceded more goals in 17 games this season than they did in the whole of last season. With defensive injuries piling up and the likes of Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Victor Lindelof basically told they were not good enough due to Mourinho’s desperation to sign two new center backs in the summer, they all get a fresh start. That could bode well, but Solskjaer needs to focus on scoring goals and getting the best out of United’s strikers.

Get support for Lukaku
Whether it is playing Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial up front alongside him, playing two playmakers underneath him or just chucking more balls into the box from wide areas, whatever it takes you have to get the best out of Lukaku. The lack of support the Belgian forward has had in recent seasons has been shocking at times, and you almost feel sorry for him when United go away to some big clubs and he hardly has a sniff of the ball and has two center backs to hold off before he even gets a chance to get a shot off. Lukaku’s form has been up and down due to a lack of confidence and he has missed some big chances, but some one-on-one training from one of the best finishers in the game (who just so happens to be the new gaffer) should do him the world of good.

Tap into the knowledge around him
Mourinho basically did everything on his own at United, and that was fair enough. He had won enough trophies at big clips to warrant doing things his way. But Solskjaer has the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson to lean on, Mike Phelan who is returning too and several of his former teammates in Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Co. who can lend him a hand and be sounding boards. All of the aforementioned people are United fans and want the club to do well. Solksjaer would be silly to ignore their advice, while of course sticking to his own playing style and philosophies as a coach.

Involve the fans
The majority of United’s fans tried to stick with Mourinho until the very end but he is a tough guy to like at the best of times and it never felt like he bought into the identity of the club. He lived in a hotel for over two-and-a-half years and went back home to London whenever he could. Solskjaer is a Man United fan and his goals delivered some of the greatest moments United’s fans have ever witnessed. Getting them on his side should not be difficult, but keeping them on his side for the rest of the season will be key if he’s going to be successful. If United claw back the 11-point deficit and finish in the top four, plus make a deep run in the Champions League, who is to say Solskjaer isn’t the man for the job long-term?

Man United appoint Solskjaer as caretaker manager

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 19, 2018, 7:35 AM EST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been named as Manchester United’s caretaker manager until the end of the 2018-19 season.

Expect plenty of late winners coming up, as the chief architect of ‘Fergie Time’ is back home…

The United legend is essentially on loan from Molde in Norway’s top-flight, as he will return to coach them at the end of the current campaign. Just one day after firing Jose Mourinho, United have acted fast to try and steady the ship ahead of big changes coming up.

Solskjaer, 45, will be assisted by former United assistant coach Mike Phelan as first-team coach, while Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna will be part of his coaching staff.

In a statement released on their website, Solksjaer cannot wait to return to Old Trafford.

“Manchester United is in my heart and it’s brilliant to be coming back in this role. I’m really looking forward to working with the very talented squad we have, the staff and everyone at the club,” Solksjaer said.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward added that Solskjaer’s “history at Manchester United means he lives and breathes the culture here and everyone at the club is delighted to have him and Mike Phelan back. We are confident they will unite the players and the fans as we head into the second half of the season.”

His history at the club will earn him immediate respect, as he scored the winning goal in the dramatic UEFA Champions League final win in 1999, plus won six Premier League titles and two FA Cups during 11 years at Old Trafford. He also managed the reserve team from 2008-11 and is known to be close to Sir Alex Ferguson.

This is an incredibly safe hire for United, as they aim to totally rebuild their soccer operations between now and next summer when a permanent hire can be made.

First up for Solksjaer is a trip to the only other Premier League club he has managed: Cardiff City, back in 2014, as he couldn’t lead them away from the relegation zone in the second half of the season. It is funny how these things work out.

United head to the Welsh capital on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) 11 points off the to four and 19 points behind leaders Liverpool, and Solskjaer’s main job over the next few months will be to get United back into the top four race.

More than that, his overall brief will be to return a positive mood to Old Trafford as Mourinho’s reign left a dark cloud hanging over the fans, players and everyone connected with the illustrious club.

Gerrard taking long look at U.S. players Polster, Gutman

By Nicholas MendolaDec 18, 2018, 10:12 PM EST
A pair of American full backs are on trial with Steven Gerrard‘s Glasgow Rangers, and could be joining the club soon if they impress the boss.

The players in question are versatile Chicago Fire veteran Matt Polster, 25, and Indiana University senior Andrew Gutman, a potential Homegrown player for the Fire.

Gerrard spoke of both on Tuesday, mentioning the good impression Polster made on him while both were in Major League Soccer. From The Daily Mail:

“I know one of them because I played against him in MLS – Matt Polster, who played for Chicago Fire and who I know is a good player.

“Andrew Gutman is from the college system and very highly thought of so we’re going to have a look at the two of them for seven or eight days. We’ll see how they do and if we like them we’ll try and do it as soon as possible.”

Polster has one cap with the USMNT and has 91 appearances as a fullback and midfielder with the Fire, though he missed most of the 2018 season with a knee injury. He’s out of contract with the Fire on New Year’s Eve.

Gutman scored 20 goals with 17 assists in 90 appearances over four years for the Hoosiers, but is viewed as a left back by Rangers.

Both are vying to become the latest American on Rangers and the first since Emerson Hyndman‘s loan to the Glaswegian outfit from Bournemouth last season. Rangers have seen USMNT stars Carlos Bocanegra, DaMarcus Beasley, Maurice Edu, and Claudio Reyna on their books.

Whoops! Man Utd site, prime minister of Norway congratulate Solskjaer

By Nicholas MendolaDec 18, 2018, 9:38 PM EST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems set to be the interim manager of Manchester United.

Just ask the Queen of Norway.

The 45-year-old Molde manager and longtime United striker has been linked with a return to the club in the wake of Jose Mourinho’s departure, and both the club and the prime minister of Norway have confirmed and deleted the news.

[ MORE: Leicester 1-1 (1-3 pens) Man City]

First, United put up a video celebrating “new interim manager” Solskjaer arriving “20 years after scoring THAT goal at the Camp Nou.”

It was later deleted, as was Norwegian prime minister Erna Solberg’s Tweet congratulating Solskjaer on his new job.

Solskjaer had a rough ride at Cardiff City between his two stints at Molde, the club that launched him into his tenure as a player at Old Trafford. He won the Tippeligaen twice in his first three season there, but has yet to find the same success since returning in 2015.