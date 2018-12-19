Premier League player Power Rankings

The League Cup quarterfinals conclude on Wednesday, as we have a north London derby and an all-Premier League clash to look forward to.

Arsenal host Tottenham just a few days after they lost their 22-game unbeaten run in all competitions with that shock defeat at Southampton, while Chelsea host Bournemouth with both teams expecting to make plenty of changes.

Spurs will have revenge on their minds after their 4-2 defeat away to the Gunners in the Premier League, while Arsenal boss Unai Emery will no doubt throw plenty of his talented youngsters into the cauldron of a NLD. The big team news from Arsenal is that Mesut Ozil has been left out of the squad for ‘tactical reasons’ once again.

As for Bournemouth, they may not make too many changes to their lineup as they aim to get out of a PL slump and reach the semifinals of a major competition for the first time in club history. Maurizio Sarri will likely use his ‘Europa League squad’ for this clash.

Both games kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Reigning League Cup champs Manchester City booked their spot in the semifinals on Tuesday after winning at Leicester in the quarterfinals on penalty kicks for the second-straight season. While third-tier Burton Albion stunned second-tier Middlesbrough as they’re in the final four.

