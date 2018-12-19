More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 19, 2018, 12:27 PM EST
Week 17 of the Premier League season saw some incredible individual displays.

Players from Liverpool and Man City feature heavily in our latest rankings, while the likes of West Ham and Southampton also have a few stars included.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League and based on them actually playing in the previous Matchweek. If they didn’t play due to injury or suspension, they aren’t going to make this list. Simple.

  1. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Up 6
  2. Fabinho (Liverpool) – New entry
  3. Danny Ings (Southampton) – New entry
  4. Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) – New entry
  5. Robert Snodgrass (West Ham) – New entry
  6. Felipe Anderson (West Ham) – Down 3
  7. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Down 7
  8. Gabriel Jesus (Man City) – New entry
  9. Leroy Sane (Man City) – New entry
  10. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – New entry
  11. N'Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Down 7
  12. Neil Etheridge (Cardiff City) – New entry
  13. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – Up 1
  14. Xherdan Shaqiri (Liverpool) – New entry
  15. Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – New entry
  16. Nathaniel Clyne (Liverpool) – New entry
  17. Raheem Sterling (Man City – Down 4
  18. Jan Bednarek (Southampton) – New entry
  19. Joe Hart (Burnley) – New entry
  20. Fabian Balbuena (West Ham) – New entry

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 19, 2018, 2:25 PM EST
The League Cup quarterfinals conclude on Wednesday, as we have a north London derby and an all-Premier League clash to look forward to.

[ LIVE: League Cup scores ]

Arsenal host Tottenham just a few days after they lost their 22-game unbeaten run in all competitions with that shock defeat at Southampton, while Chelsea host Bournemouth with both teams expecting to make plenty of changes.

Spurs will have revenge on their minds after their 4-2 defeat away to the Gunners in the Premier League, while Arsenal boss Unai Emery will no doubt throw plenty of his talented youngsters into the cauldron of a NLD. The big team news from Arsenal is that Mesut Ozil has been left out of the squad for ‘tactical reasons’ once again.

As for Bournemouth, they may not make too many changes to their lineup as they aim to get out of a PL slump and reach the semifinals of a major competition for the first time in club history. Maurizio Sarri will likely use his ‘Europa League squad’ for this clash.

Both games kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Reigning League Cup champs Manchester City booked their spot in the semifinals on Tuesday after winning at Leicester in the quarterfinals on penalty kicks for the second-straight season. While third-tier Burton Albion stunned second-tier Middlesbrough as they’re in the final four.

Click the link above to follow the action, while we will have a wrap of everything that went on in the competition here at Pro Soccer Talk.

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 19, 2018, 2:02 PM EST
Just when we thought things were looking up for Mesut Ozil…

The German playmaker has been left out of Arsenal’s League Cup quarterfinal clash with bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday because of ‘tatical reasons’ according to Unai Emery.

[ MORE: 5 priorities for Solskjaer ]

Ozil, 30, had missed the past month of action for the Gunners with a back injury after being an unused sub for a win away at Bournemouth in November.

However, he had returned to the team over the past week for their Europa League win against Qarabag and then the defeat at Southampton on Sunday.

After leaving Ozil out at Bournemouth Emery suggested that there was a “physicality” and “intensity” issue with his game, and the Spaniard certainly prefers to select players who are more eager to dig in and do their defensive work before attacking.

[ MORE: Mourinho talks about United exit

Defending is not one of Ozil’s strengths, and Arsenal’s highest-paid player is struggling to get into this Arsenal despite all of their injuries in recent weeks.

It remains to be seen if Ozil has a future at Arsenal under Emery, but right now it seems like that is far from likely.

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 19, 2018, 1:49 PM EST
Wednesday was a big day for USMNT talent in Germany’s top-flight.

Haji Wright scored his first goal for Bundesliga side Schalke, and his countryman Weston McKennie grabbed the assist.

Right on half time Wright flicked home from close range after McKennie had nodded a header from a corner into his path.

Wright, 20, has broken into Schalke’s first team this season to join McKennie, also 20, as a regular.

The good times for young American players in the Bundesliga keep on arriving, as Josh Sargent jumped off the bench for Werder Bremen and scored with his first-ever touch in the Bundesliga earlier this month.

Take a look at the goal below.

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 19, 2018, 1:24 PM EST
For the third season running Real Madrid have reached the final of the FIFA Club World Cup.

STREAM CLUB WORLD CUP

The reigning European champions have won the previous two tournaments (and three of the last four) and Gareth Bale scored an 11-minute hat trick to ease Real past the Kashima Antlers 3-1 on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.

Real Madrid put aside their La Liga woes and were comfortable winners in the end, as Bale scored either side of half time and then sealed his hat trick with a splendid strike before the 60-minute mark. Kashima’s Shoma Doi grabbed a consolation late on as his strike was initially chalked off but VAR proved it was a legitimate goal.

They will play Abu Dhabi’s very own Al Ain in the final on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET, which you can watch by clicking on the link above, as a win would mean they become the first team in tournament history to win four titles. A victory in the final would mark the fourth time in the last five years Real have been crowned as the best club team on the planet.

Santiago Solari’s men piled on the pressure late in the first half after a slow start, as Bale scuffed an effort as he looked set to volley home with several Kashima defenders swarming around him.

Karim Benzema was causing plenty of problems in the final third, Toni Kroos had a shot from distance saved rather easily and then Sergio Ramos headed a free kick wide.

Right on half time Bale scored the opener for Real as he played a brilliant one-two with Marcelo and slotted home into the far corner off the post.

Early in the second half Bale cut the ball back and it found Benzema but his shot was cleared off the line by Shuto as Kashima battened down the hatches.

At the other end Daigo caused Luka Modric a few problems as he faced his own goal, but a foul was given against Kashima at the pivotal moment.

Soon after a poor back pass allowed Bale to sneak in and he tucked home his and Real’s second goal of the game.

And moments later Bale had his and Real’s third, as the Welshman sealed his hat trick with a stunning strike across goal and into the far corner.

The hat trick occurred in just 11 minutes either side of half time as Bale was subbed off after 60 minutes.

Solari’s men could have added more goals late on but a combination of poor finishing and resolute defending from Kashima meant Bale’s goals were enough.

Kashima then grabbed a late consolation as Doi’s tidy finish eventually counted after VAR intervened to stop it being incorrectly overturned.

But Bale stole the show as Real booked their place in Saturday’s Club World Cup final with minimum fuss as they aim to win their third-straight title.