Spurs knock Arsenal out of League Cup

Heung-Min Son and Dele Alli scored classy goals as Tottenham Hotspur recorded a measure of North London Derby revenge with a 2-0 defeat of Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in League Cup quarterfinal play on Wednesday.

Spurs last won the League Cup in 2008, finishing as runners-up in 2009 and 2015.

Dele was struck with a bottle late in the game, and reacted by flashing a 2-0 sign to the crowd (and hearkening back to Theo Walcott celebrating with a similar derby gesture while being taken off the field on a stretcher).

Spurs opened the scoring with a team goal coming out of the back, as goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga‘s goal kick was soon at the feet of Dele Alli. His pass found Son for a neat finish and an early lead.

Lucas Moura‘s sliding intervention near the top his own 18 cued up Spurs for a counter attack, and Moussa Sissoko blazed the business end of a 1-2 over the Arsenal goal.

Dele got a deserved marker with a terrific finish around the hour mark. Another play that began with Gazzaniga, Harry Kane played Dele over the top of the Arsenal back line and Dele made amends for a slight mis-touch with a quick flick of the ball with the outside of his right boot. It

What a goal from Tottenham. Harry Kane, on just a few moments earlier as a sub, picks out Dele Alli perfectly and he brilliantly lobs the ball over Cech to put Spurs 2-0 up at Arsenal. #AFC 0-2 #THFC #NorthLondonDerby — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) December 19, 2018

