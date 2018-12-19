Spurs knock Arsenal out of League Cup

Heung-Min Son and Dele Alli scored classy goals as Tottenham Hotspur recorded a measure of North London Derby revenge with a 2-0 defeat of Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in League Cup quarterfinal play on Wednesday.
Spurs last won the League Cup in 2008, finishing as runners-up in 2009 and 2015.
Dele was struck with a bottle late in the game, and reacted by flashing a 2-0 sign to the crowd (and hearkening back to Theo Walcott celebrating with a similar derby gesture while being taken off the field on a stretcher).
Spurs opened the scoring with a team goal coming out of the back, as goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga‘s goal kick was soon at the feet of Dele Alli. His pass found Son for a neat finish and an early lead.
Lucas Moura‘s sliding intervention near the top his own 18 cued up Spurs for a counter attack, and Moussa Sissoko blazed the business end of a 1-2 over the Arsenal goal.
Dele got a deserved marker with a terrific finish around the hour mark. Another play that began with Gazzaniga, Harry Kane played Dele over the top of the Arsenal back line and Dele made amends for a slight mis-touch with a quick flick of the ball with the outside of his right boot. It
There will be another London Derby in the League Cup semifinals, as Tottenham Hotspur drew Chelsea.
That means League One minnows Burton Albion draw a big first leg trip to face Premier League monsters Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.
The two-legged semis will be held Jan. 7 and 21. Some important league dates to consider as the PL sides weigh up who may win the silverware.
- Man City plays Liverpool on Jan. 3
- Spurs host Man Utd on Jan. 13
- Chelsea visits Arsenal on Jan. 19
Man City won the tournament last season, while Chelsea last won in 2015 and Spurs won in 2008.
Stuck at nil-nil with a half-hour to play, Maurizio Sarri called upon his megastar.
Chelsea’s Eden Hazard delivered off the bench, scoring an 83rd minute goal to send the Blues past Bournemouth and into the League Cup semifinals.
The goal finally solved Bournemouth backstop Artur Boruc, who was very strong in defeat.
Working a late combination with Pedro, Hazard saw his left-footed shot take a hard turn off a Bournemouth player to beat Artur Boruc for the game’s lone goal.
Chelsea joins Spurs, Man City, and League One side Burton Albion in the final four of the tournament.
The Blues last won the League Cup in 2015.
Three players with international caps changed homes on Wednesday when Sporting KC, Colorado Rapids, and New England Revolution flipped assets.
It started with New England sending Kelyn Rowe to Colorado for Edgar Castillo. The Rapids then sent Rowe and $300,000 in allocation money to Sporting KC for Diego Rubio.
Rowe, 27, mainly operates on the right side of the pitch, but is very versatile. He scored in one of his four USMNT caps, and was a fairly consistent threat in MLS before falling out of favor with Friedel. Rowe has 35 goals and 41 assists in 225 matches for the Revs.
Thirty-two year-old left back Castillo had a fine season with the Rapids, and brings 18 USMNT caps to the Revs. He went the entire 90 minutes in his last two U.S. appearances, both against Guatemala in 2016.
Rubio, 25, joins Kei Kamara atop the Colorado attack, which now can threaten in a few more ways to go with Kellyn Acosta.
Four-times capped by Chile, Rubio scored 11 times with six assists in 28 appearances for SKC this season. He finishes his Kansas City tenure with 20 goals in 65 total appearances for the club.
The moves make sense for all three teams, though KC has to feel the best on the day.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Officials in Austin, Texas, have finalized a partnership for a new 20,000-seat stadium for the eventual Major League Soccer club Austin FC.
The deal with PreCourt Sports Ventures will build a $225 million privately funded stadium on city land. It would be open spring 2021 when Austin FC is expected to start playing.
The stadium project was born out of Columbus Crew owner Anthony Precourt’s efforts to relocate the franchise to Austin. That plan drew fierce resistance from Crew fans as well as local and state officials in Ohio. The Crew is expected to stay in Columbus under a new ownership group led by Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam.
The Austin venue will be an open-air facility with a natural grass playing field built on land that has been vacant for 25 years.
Austin FC would be the first major league professional franchise in the Texas capital.