The 2 Robbies: Mourinho, Manchester United fallout

20. Fulham — Claudio Ranieri and Aleksandar Mitrovic will be happy to see Newcastle on the fixture list, but can they solve Benitez’s sneaky good defense? Last week: 19 Season high: 11 Season low: 20
19. Huddersfield Town —Four-straight losses have David Wagner‘s men just a point off the very bottom. Last week: 16 Season high: 16 Season low: 20
18. Burnley — What’s happened to Chris Wood? Just one goal this season. The Clarets now turn to stumbling Arsenal after a 1-0 loss to Spurs. Last week: 18 Season high: 13 Season low: 20
17. Southampton — A four-game stretch in which three matches were against Top Six contenders, and Saints have managed four points. That’s cool, though the loss to Cardiff is still stinging a bunch. Last week: 20 Season high: 13 Season low: 20
16. Cardiff City — There’s a lot of life in the Bluebirds, though the worries have looked more about their back line than their attack in recent weeks. Last week: 15 Season high: 15 Season low: 20
15. Crystal Palace — Selhurst Park is often a tough place to play, and even in strife the Eagles have held up their end of the bargain at home in recent weeks. Last week: 17 Season high: 6 Season low: 17
14. Bournemouth — A real test with Brighton, in that the Cherries have done poorly against good teams but mostly fared well against the bad. Here’s a team on their proverbial level. Last week: 12 Season high: 6 Season low: 14
13. Newcastle United — The only explanation for their run of form given the sad lack of investment in the squad is that Rafa Benitez is a warlock. Last week: 13 Season high: 13 Season low: 19
12. Leicester City — Perhaps no team needs a break more than the Foxes given their season on-and-off the pitch. Unfortunately we’re set for the festive season. Last week: 9 Season high: 7 Season low: 13
11. Watford — Predicting the Hornets is about as straight-forward as the maze from “The Shining,” so let’s just ask how much better they’d be had they not loaned Dodi Lukebakio to RB Leipzig. Last week: 13 Season high: 4 Season low: 14
10. Brighton and Hove Albion — Hung tough with Chelsea, and can get redemption for the Burnley loss by beating up a struggling Bournemouth. Last week: 11 Season high: 9 Season low: 19
9. Manchester United — Nothing to see here, just pure and unbridled humiliation against your rivals. Last week: 6 Season high: 4 Season low: 14
8. Everton — No shame in losing at Man City, especially because Everton deserved better than the 3-1 score line, but we’re still remembering that disappointing draw with Watford. Last week: 7 Season high: 5 Season low: 13
7. Wolves — Three on the bounce ahead of a Friday afternoon test with Liverpool… and we know Wolves have been known to hang with the big boys. Last week: 10 Season high: 5 Season low: 13
6. West Ham United *New season high* — Four-straight league wins, all with multiple goals and two of them on the road. We knew the fixtures were setting up for the Irons to make a run, but Manuel Pellegrini‘s men are making it look easy. Now a test: A visit from a Watford side capable of great football. Last week: 11
Season high: 9
Season low: 20
5. Arsenal — Losing to Southampton is a surefire way to drop, but it’s difficult to slip them behind West Ham. That said, the Gunners have been largely disappointing since their North London Derby win. Last week: 5 Season high: 2 Season low: 9
4. Chelsea — A nice win at Brighton, even if that sort of thing is expected from the Blues. Last week: 4 Season high: 1 Season low: 5
3. Tottenham Hotspur — In five games across all competitions, only Ousmane Dembele has found a way to score on Mauricio Pochettino‘s men. Not too shabby. Oh, and a bit of vengeance. Last week: 3 Season high: 2 Season low: 8
2. Man City — The 3-1 defeat of Everton was not nearly what the scoreline says. Could Man City really be creeping toward a season low? A visit from Palace is next. Last week: 2 Season high: 1 Season low: 2
1. Liverpool — Six-straight league wins is nice, but humiliating your rival and getting one of the most infuriating managers of all-time fired? That’s memorable stuff. Last week: 1 Season high: 1 Season low: 4
Dele reacts to being hit by bottle; Pochettino revels in derby win
With Tottenham leading 1-0 in the League Cup quarterfinal on Wednesday at the Emirates Stadium, Dele made amends for his disappointing first touch with an outside-of-the-boot shot over the head of Petr Cech and into the side panel.
“When I went through for my goal I knew I had to time my run and keep my composure,” he said.
Dele was then hit by a plastic bottle, and he responded by raising his hands to display a 2-0 to the Arsenal crowd.
“It is what it is,” Dele said. “It made the goal a bit sweeter and the win.”
The exquisite finish was deemed “special” by Ben Davies, who said, “He made it look easy.”
The conversation wasn’t all about Dele’s goal, as Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino made sure to point out that Arsenal should’ve been better rested and prepared than Spurs. From the BBC:
“Arsenal could rest players in the Europa League because they had qualified but we couldn’t in the Champions League. The level of our fitness was fantastic.”
As for drawing Chelsea, it’s more of the same for Pochettino.
“A very difficult draw, another London derby. We have already played Watford, West Ham and Arsenal. … We shall see, Chelsea are a great team but we are excited. To be in the semi-final is fantastic for us.”