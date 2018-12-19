More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news


WATCH LIVE: Kashima Antlers v. Real Madrid

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 19, 2018, 10:48 AM EST
The second 2018 Club World Cup semifinal takes place Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, as Real Madrid face Japanese giants Kashima Antlers at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Whoever prevails will play UAE side Al Ain in the final, as they stunned South American giants River Plate on penalty kicks on Tuesday.

Real have won the Club World Cup two times on the trot, with the reigning European champs heavily favored to take care of business once again despite all of their problems in the post Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane era.

Click on the link above to watch them face Kashima, who they beat in extra time in the final in 2016.

The final takes place at 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday.

Mourinho breaks his silence after Man United exit

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 19, 2018, 11:22 AM EST
Jose Mourinho has spoken about being fired by Manchester United.

Walking up the street with a bag of shopping in one hand, a baseball cap on and looking like a man who had just had the weight of the world lifted off his shoulders, Mourinho was approached in London Wednesday.

[ MORE: Top priorities for Solskjaer

Spotted by a camera crew from Sky Sports, and other outlets, outside of his west London home just 24 hours after being fired by United, he stopped for a chat after initially brushing reporters off.

“I don’t change. What I did when I left Chelsea, for example, is the same as I am going to do now. I keep the good things and I do not speak about anything that happened in the club,” Mourinho said. “We could speak about so many good things. We could speak about not as good. But that is not me. It is finished. Manchester United has a future without me and I have a future without Manchester United.”

[ MORE: United’s share price soars post-Mourinho ]

He went on to state that he plans to go about his daily business as usual, and he hoped the media could respect that wish.

Once again he reinforced the fact that he would not be spilling the beans about who did what and how the final months played out at Old Trafford.

“Why should I now be sharing with you, or even with the supporters, any of my feelings? It is over. That is me,” Mourinho said. “That is the way I have always been and was always very critical of managers that leave clubs and they come out and they speak of details about what happened, who is to blame for this kind of situation. That is not me. I just want to finish. It happened yesterday. I like to say it is game over. I hope the media respect this way of myself to be, to react to this kind of situation. Until I get back to football I think I have the right to live my normal life, like I am going to do now. I go for my little shopping, I go for my little walk. That is what I want to do. Manchester United is the past.”

Mourinho later released a statement about his time at United, saying he was “immensely proud” to wear the badge of the club.

With United sitting 11 points off the top four of the Premier League and 19 points behind leaders Liverpool, this was not the way Mourinho would have wanted things to end.

That said, reports state he was paid close to $20 million after United terminated his contract early and when all is said and done he won the Europa League, League Cup and reached an FA Cup final in his two-and-a-half years in charge. That’s not the worst record in the world.

It didn’t work out at United for many reasons, aside from Mourinho, but we all know that the manager is the one who pays the ultimate price.

Top priorities for Solskjaer at Man United


By Joe Prince-WrightDec 19, 2018, 9:45 AM EST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed Manchester United’s caretaker manager until the end of the season and his remit is clear: restore positivity to the club.

How will the United legend do that?

Below is a look at his top priorities to salvage something from United’s worst-ever start to a Premier League season, as the post Jose Mourinho era begins at Cardiff City on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Reintegrate Pogba
One of the things which has flown under the radar a little is that Solskjaer managed United’s reserve team which included the likes of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard back in the day. At the start of this season Solskjaer told the media he would “build the team around” Pogba, so that is great news for the World Cup winner. Mourinho’s issues with Pogba no doubt played a big factor in the rest of the dressing room turning on the Portuguese coach, but if Solskjaer is respected by the French star then it could well get the best out of him. Whatever you think about some of Pogba’s antics on and off the pitch, there’s no doubting that he is a wonderful midfield player in the right situation. In Mourinho’s last few weeks he spent most of the time on the bench. That will not be the case anymore. Having a coach later in your career who was influential in your formative years often allows a player to feel more comfortable and regain their best form. Maybe hiring Solskjaer was Pogba’s idea…

Forgot defensive solidity
If Jose Mourinho can’t get this team to defend, no coach in the world can. So Solskjaer should forget about it. Seriously. United have already conceded more goals in 17 games this season than they did in the whole of last season. With defensive injuries piling up and the likes of Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Victor Lindelof basically told they were not good enough due to Mourinho’s desperation to sign two new center backs in the summer, they all get a fresh start. That could bode well, but Solskjaer needs to focus on scoring goals and getting the best out of United’s strikers.

Get support for Lukaku
Whether it is playing Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial up front alongside him, playing two playmakers underneath him or just chucking more balls into the box from wide areas, whatever it takes you have to get the best out of Romelu Lukaku. The lack of support the Belgian forward has had in recent seasons has been shocking at times, and you almost feel sorry for him when United go away to some big clubs and he hardly has a sniff of the ball and has two center backs to hold off before he even gets a chance to get a shot off. Lukaku’s form has been up and down due to a lack of confidence and he has missed some big chances, but some one-on-one training from one of the best finishers in the game (who just so happens to be the new gaffer) should do him the world of good.

Tap into the knowledge around him
Mourinho basically did everything on his own at United, and that was fair enough. He had won enough trophies at big clips to warrant doing things his way. But Solskjaer has the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson to lean on, Mike Phelan who is returning to assist him and several of his former teammates in Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Co. who can lend him a hand and be sounding boards. All of the aforementioned people are United fans and want the club to do well. Solskjaer would be silly to ignore their advice, while of course sticking to his own playing style and philosophies as a coach.

Involve the fans
The majority of United’s fans tried to stick with Mourinho until the very end but he is a tough guy to like at the best of times and it never felt like he bought into the identity of the club. He lived in a hotel for over two-and-a-half years at United and went back home to London whenever he could. Solskjaer is a Man United fan and his goals delivered some of the greatest moments United’s fans have ever witnessed. Getting them on his side should not be difficult, but keeping them on board for the rest of the season will be key if he’s going to be successful. If United claw back the 11-point deficit and finish in the top four, plus make a deep run in the Champions League, who is to say Solskjaer isn’t the man for the job long-term?

Man United’s share price soars after firing Mourinho


By Joe Prince-WrightDec 19, 2018, 8:44 AM EST
Getting rid of Jose Mourinho actually earned Manchester United money.

Work that one out…

United reportedly had to pay Mourinho over $22 million in compensation for cancelling his contract with over 18 months remaining on the deal.

However, it is estimated that United earned over $151 million as their share price rose on the New York Stock Exchange following the firing of Mourinho. The overall share price rose by 5 percent on Tuesday.

Not bad for a club in crisis.

On the face of things investors were likely swayed by Mourinho’s negative vibes finally leaving Old Trafford, and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has essentially signalled a period of calm by appointing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their caretaker manager until the end of the current season.

With a full review and restructuring of the soccer operations expected at United between now and next summer when a new permanent boss is appointed, things will settle down a little as Solskjaer will be left to try and get the best out of the talented, but underperforming, squad he has at his disposal.

Under Mourinho United’s share price had lost a third of its value since August, so on and off the pitch problems were starting to arise from his haphazard behavior with players and the media.

Finances have never been a problem for United, even after the heyday of Sir Alex Ferguson‘s reign, but it is likely the Premier League giants will be rather pleased that firing Mourinho actually made them money.

Man United appoint Solskjaer as caretaker manager


By Joe Prince-WrightDec 19, 2018, 7:35 AM EST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been named as Manchester United’s caretaker manager until the end of the 2018-19 season.

Expect plenty of late winners coming up, as the chief architect of ‘Fergie Time’ is back home…

The United legend is essentially on loan from Molde in Norway’s top-flight, as he will return to coach them at the end of the current campaign. Just one day after firing Jose Mourinho, United have acted fast to try and steady the ship ahead of big changes coming up.

Solskjaer, 45, will be assisted by former United assistant coach Mike Phelan as first-team coach, while Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna will be part of his coaching staff.

In a statement released on their website, Solksjaer cannot wait to return to Old Trafford.

“Manchester United is in my heart and it’s brilliant to be coming back in this role. I’m really looking forward to working with the very talented squad we have, the staff and everyone at the club,” Solksjaer said.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward added that Solskjaer’s “history at Manchester United means he lives and breathes the culture here and everyone at the club is delighted to have him and Mike Phelan back. We are confident they will unite the players and the fans as we head into the second half of the season.”

His history at the club will earn him immediate respect, as he scored the winning goal in the dramatic UEFA Champions League final win in 1999, plus won six Premier League titles and two FA Cups during 11 years at Old Trafford. He also managed the reserve team from 2008-11 and is known to be close to Sir Alex Ferguson.

This is an incredibly safe hire for United, as they aim to totally rebuild their soccer operations between now and next summer when a permanent hire can be made.

First up for Solksjaer is a trip to the only other Premier League club he has managed: Cardiff City, back in 2014, as he couldn’t lead them away from the relegation zone in the second half of the season. It is funny how these things work out.

United head to the Welsh capital on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) 11 points off the to four and 19 points behind leaders Liverpool, and Solskjaer’s main job over the next few months will be to get United back into the top four race.

More than that, his overall brief will be to return a positive mood to Old Trafford as Mourinho’s reign left a dark cloud hanging over the fans, players and everyone connected with the illustrious club.