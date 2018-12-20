More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Arsenal release statement after bottle thrown at Dele Alli

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 20, 2018, 8:42 AM EST
Arsenal have released a statement after a bottle was thrown by one of their fans and hit Dele Alli during their 2-0 League Cup quarterfinal defeat to Tottenham on Wednesday.

Alli, 22, scored the second goal for Spurs in their big north London derby win, but a water bottle struck him on the back of the head soon after in the second half.

The bottle was thrown by an individual sitting in the Arsenal section at the Emirates Stadium, and the club released the following statement after the incident:

We have all been embarrassed by the individual who threw a bottle at Dele Alli during Wednesday night’s match against Tottenham Hotspur. Behaviour of this type has no place at Emirates Stadium and after analysing CCTV footage, which showed him leaving the stadium after throwing the bottle, we have identified an image of the suspect. We are liaising with the Metropolitan Police and investigations continue in order to apprehend the culprit.

We are not responsible for the actions of one individual, but send our apologies to Dele Alli and everyone at Tottenham Hotspur for this incident. We do not tolerate any anti-social, discriminatory or violent behaviour at Arsenal Football Club. Anyone identified will receive a lengthy club ban and their details will be passed to the police to commence legal proceedings.

After a banana skin was thrown by a Tottenham fan in the direction of Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the Premier League meeting between the rivals earlier this month, plus four Chelsea fans are still suspended as an investigation into the alleged racist abuse against Man City’s Raheem Sterling continues, a flurry of unsavory incidents have occurred at Premier League stadiums in recent weeks.

Berhalter names first USMNT squad

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 20, 2018, 10:18 AM EST
Gregg Berhalter has called up 27 players for his first-ever U.S. men’s national team squad.

The new USMNT head coach has given call-ups to 12 uncapped players, with all 27 players called up for the January camp plying their trade in Major League Soccer.

Michael Bradley’s return to the USMNT setup is the headline news from this roster release, as the U.S. skipper has only played twice for the U.S. since their shocking failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Bradley, 31, has won 142 caps and scored 17 goals fo the Stars and Stripes over the past 12 years.

Dates for the camp have been released too, with the USMNT to begin training in Chula Vista, Calif on Jan. 6, with U.S. Soccer stating that “one additional player will be added” ahead of the camp starting.

Berhalter has also broken with tradition, as the U.S. usually conduct their January camp in Carson, Calif. and play games at the StubHub Center, but U.S. Soccer said the change of venue was down to being able to “provide a better and more concentrated environment as he [Berhalter] seeks to install a new culture and style of play. The facility at Chula Vista was the former Olympic Training Center for Team USA.

“In putting together this domestic-based roster, we started with a number of players who we think can be a core part of the group moving forward. We then looked at players that excelled this year in Major League Soccer, and finally chose players that can play a specific role in our game model,” Berhalter said. “We are very excited to start to implement our ideas about the style of play and the culture we want to develop in the National Team.”

Below is the squad in full for the training camp and the friendly games against Panama on Jan. 27 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ari. and Costa Rica on Feb. 2 at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, Calif.

USMNT squad for January 2019 camp

GOALKEEPERS (4): Alex Bono (Toronto FC/CAN; 1/0), Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 5/0), Tyler Miller (LAFC; 0/0),  Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC; 6/0)

DEFENDERS (10): Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas; 2/0), Greg Garza (FC Cincinnati; 10/0), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake; 0/0), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes; 0/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 2/0), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact/CAN; 0/0), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union; 0/0), Keegan Rosenberry (Colorado Rapids; 0/0), Auston Trusty (Philadelphia Union; 0/0), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC; 4/1)  

MIDFIELDERS (10): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 23/2), Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 17/2), Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake; 0/0), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC/CAN; 142/17), Russell Canouse (D.C. United; 0/0), Marky Delgado (Toronto FC/CAN; 6/0), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 5/1), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC; 5/0), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC; 11/0)

FORWARDS (3): Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland Timbers; 0/0), Christian Ramirez (LAFC; 0/0), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC; 40/6)

Premier League Pick ‘Em game launches on NBC Sports Predictor

NBC Sports
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 20, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
Want to win prizes and money for guessing the scores of Premier League games correctly? Now you can do just that.

Premier League Pick ‘Em is the first game to be rolled out on the free-to-play NBC Sports Predictor app. 

NBC Sports has partnered with Boom Fantasy to launch the app today (Dec. 20, 2018) as fans have the chance to win hundreds of thousands of dollars in prizes over the next year. 

Click on the link above to download the app, while below are more details about how the game will work.

Premier League Pick ‘Em is the first game and will debut next Wednesday, Dec. 26, alongside the Premier League’s eagerly-anticipated slate of traditional Boxing Day matches.

“We are excited to introduce NBC Sports’ first free-to-play game, which will allow fans to play along while they watch their favorite NBC Sports action,” said Rob Simmelkjaer, Senior Vice President, NBC Sports Ventures. “The new app is a rich, multi-media experience that blends fun and accessible gameplay with NBC Sports’ on-air talent and compelling content offerings.”

NBC Sports Predictor will be a product unlike anything else in the market,” said Stephen A. Murphy, Chief Executive Officer, Boom Fantasy. “We are thrilled to partner with NBC Sports to offer this new kind of sports gaming experience for a national audience. We look forward to watching Premier League fans battle it out for a chance at the $50,000 weekly jackpot.”

Each match week, Premier League Pick ‘Em will feature at least $5,000 in weekly prizes, with a $50,000 grand prize for a “perfect week” – picking the correct scores of all five Premier League matches in that match week’s competition (information on scoring, prizing, and Official Rules here).

Premier League Pick ‘Em will highlight the five games that are in play each match week (schedule for first three “Pick ‘Em” match weeks below) as well as custom content from NBC Sports’ Premier League team of Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Kyle Martino and Robbie Mustoe. Fans will also be able to play on NBCSports.com shortly after the Dec. 26 launch.

Additional NBC Sports Predictor games will be announced in the coming weeks. Each player must be at least 18 years old.

Final FIFA rankings of 2018 released

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 20, 2018, 7:54 AM EST
The final FIFA rankings of 2018 have been released and although there haven’t been many changes due to no elite international games played in December, it is intriguing to see who have been on the rise and which nations have slumped over the past 12 months.

Belgium pipped France to top spot despite the latter beating them in the 2018 World Cup semifinal and then going on to win the competition.

Brazil sit in third, Croatia fourth and England fifth, as the Three Lions rose 10 places from 15th in December 2017. According to FIFA the biggest climbers in terms of points since December 2017 were reigning World Cup champs France, but Belgium beat them to top spot by a single point. Kosovo moved up the highest number of spots, as they gained 46 places on December last year.

The U.S. men’s national team finished the year in 25th, which wasn’t bad considering they didn’t play a single competitive game and had an interim head coach, Dave Sarachan, for the entire year as they waited to appoint Gregg Berhalter as their new boss. The USMNT’s last seven games were all against teams ranked above them in the standings, with only Peru outside of the top 20.

A young, experimental squad led by Sarachan lost to England, Brazil, Italy and Colombia in those matches, plus drew with France and Peru as well as grabbing 1-0 win against Mexico.

Below is a look at the top 25 teams in the world, as international action will resume for everyone in March when the next FIFA window rolls around.

The USMNT will of course be in action in January as Berhalter takes charge of his first camp and the U.S. will play friendlies against Panama and Costa Rica on Jan. 27 and Feb. 2 respectively.

FIFA world rankings – December 2018

1. Belgium
2. France
3. Brazil
4. Croatia
5. England
6. Portugal
7. Uruguay
8. Switzerland
9. Spain
10. Denmark
11. Argentina
12. Colombia
13. Chile
14. Sweden
14. Netherlands
16. Germany
17. Mexico
18. Italy
19. Wales
20. Poland
21. Peru
22. Austria
23. Senegal
24. Romania
25. USA

Respite for struggling Monaco with win in French League Cup

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 19, 2018, 10:20 PM EST
PARIS (AP) Giulian Biancone’s goal gave Thierry Henry’s struggling Monaco side a 1-0 win over second-division side Lorient in the French League Cup on Wednesday.

Monaco is second from the bottom in the French league and desperately needed a boost after eight defeats and just two wins in 12 games since Henry took over in mid-October.

The former Arsenal star has had to deal with a huge injury crisis, forcing him to pick teenagers with little experience, including the 18-year-old Biancone.

Biancone, who made his debut at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last month, fired a shot inside the left post in the 70th minute to send Monaco into the quarterfinals.

Also Wednesday, Dimitri Payet and Adil Rami missed penalties as Marseille crashed out in a 4-2 shootout loss at home to Strasbourg.

Patrick Vieira’s Nice also lost on penalties at home, 3-1 to the bottom team in the French league, Guingamp.

Second-division Le Havre upset Nimes 2-1, Rennes enjoyed a 2-1 win over visiting Nantes, and Bordeaux won 1-0 at Dijon.

Paris Saint-Germain, which won the domestic treble last season, scraped through with a late goal in a 2-1 win at second division Orleans on Tuesday.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports