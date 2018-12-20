Arsenal release statement after bottle thrown at Dele Alli

Arsenal have released a statement after a bottle was thrown by one of their fans and hit Dele Alli during their 2-0 League Cup quarterfinal defeat to Tottenham on Wednesday.

[ MORE: Mourinho on United exit ]

Alli, 22, scored the second goal for Spurs in their big north London derby win, but a water bottle struck him on the back of the head soon after in the second half.

The bottle was thrown by an individual sitting in the Arsenal section at the Emirates Stadium, and the club released the following statement after the incident:

We have all been embarrassed by the individual who threw a bottle at Dele Alli during Wednesday night’s match against Tottenham Hotspur. Behaviour of this type has no place at Emirates Stadium and after analysing CCTV footage, which showed him leaving the stadium after throwing the bottle, we have identified an image of the suspect. We are liaising with the Metropolitan Police and investigations continue in order to apprehend the culprit. We are not responsible for the actions of one individual, but send our apologies to Dele Alli and everyone at Tottenham Hotspur for this incident. We do not tolerate any anti-social, discriminatory or violent behaviour at Arsenal Football Club. Anyone identified will receive a lengthy club ban and their details will be passed to the police to commence legal proceedings.

After a banana skin was thrown by a Tottenham fan in the direction of Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the Premier League meeting between the rivals earlier this month, plus four Chelsea fans are still suspended as an investigation into the alleged racist abuse against Man City’s Raheem Sterling continues, a flurry of unsavory incidents have occurred at Premier League stadiums in recent weeks.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports