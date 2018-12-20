Barcelona acquires defender Murillo on loan from Valencia

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We begin Thursday’s run through the rumor mill with a player reported to be one of the final transfer requests of Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

The Red Devils are whispered to still have interest in Eder Militao under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but Real Madrid is hot on the heels of the Porto center back.

[ PL PREVIEW: Wolves vs. Liverpool ]

The once-capped Brazilian arrived from Sao Paolo in August, and is just 20 years old. He also plays right back and defensive mid. He scored against Schalke in the UEFA Champions League as Porto won its group, and is well-rated in league play.

Meanwhile, Chelsea is looking to the attack, with Maurizio Sarri still seeking a reunion with former Napoli pal Gonzalo Higuain.

Sarri is said to be hoping to lure Juventus into a swap deal for Alvaro Morata, as Juve still owns the rights to Higuain. The striker is on loan to AC Milan, but Chelsea could reportedly buy out the deal and send Morata the other way as a makeweight.

According to Football Italia, this would put Morata with Milan. The Spaniard scored 27 goals over 95 appearances in two seasons at Juve.

Elsewhere…

— L’Equipe says Liverpool has been talking with Adrien Rabiot‘s representatives as the touchy Paris Saint-Germain midfielder is frozen out in Ligue 1 for his refusal to sign a new deal.

— Finally, Fulham is kicking the tires on Irish midfielder James McCarthy, who has been with Everton since moving from Wigan Athletic in 2013. He’s been out for nearly a year after suffering a broken leg, but is back in training.

Fulham have been checking out James McCarthy's situation at Everton ahead of the January window — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) December 20, 2018

Follow @NicholasMendola