Berhalter names first USMNT squad

Gregg Berhalter has called up 27 players for his first-ever U.S. men’s national team squad.

The new USMNT head coach has given call-ups to 12 uncapped players, with all 27 players called up for the January camp plying their trade in Major League Soccer.

Michael Bradley’s return to the USMNT setup is the headline news from this roster release, as the U.S. skipper has only played twice for the U.S. since their shocking failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Bradley, 31, has won 142 caps and scored 17 goals fo the Stars and Stripes over the past 12 years.

Dates for the camp have been released too, with the USMNT to begin training in Chula Vista, Calif on Jan. 6, with U.S. Soccer stating that “one additional player will be added” ahead of the camp starting.

Berhalter has also broken with tradition, as the U.S. usually conduct their January camp in Carson, Calif. and play games at the StubHub Center, but U.S. Soccer said the change of venue was down to being able to “provide a better and more concentrated environment as he [Berhalter] seeks to install a new culture and style of play. The facility at Chula Vista was the former Olympic Training Center for Team USA.

“In putting together this domestic-based roster, we started with a number of players who we think can be a core part of the group moving forward. We then looked at players that excelled this year in Major League Soccer, and finally chose players that can play a specific role in our game model,” Berhalter said. “We are very excited to start to implement our ideas about the style of play and the culture we want to develop in the National Team.”

Below is the squad in full for the training camp and the friendly games against Panama on Jan. 27 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ari. and Costa Rica on Feb. 2 at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, Calif.

USMNT squad for January 2019 camp

GOALKEEPERS (4): Alex Bono (Toronto FC/CAN; 1/0), Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 5/0), Tyler Miller (LAFC; 0/0), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC; 6/0)

DEFENDERS (10): Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas; 2/0), Greg Garza (FC Cincinnati; 10/0), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake; 0/0), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes; 0/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 2/0), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact/CAN; 0/0), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union; 0/0), Keegan Rosenberry (Colorado Rapids; 0/0), Auston Trusty (Philadelphia Union; 0/0), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC; 4/1)

MIDFIELDERS (10): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 23/2), Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 17/2), Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake; 0/0), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC/CAN; 142/17), Russell Canouse (D.C. United; 0/0), Marky Delgado (Toronto FC/CAN; 6/0), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 5/1), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC; 5/0), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC; 11/0)

FORWARDS (3): Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland Timbers; 0/0), Christian Ramirez (LAFC; 0/0), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC; 40/6)

