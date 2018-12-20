More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Borussias clash in Germany as top two duel in Dortmund

Associated PressDec 20, 2018, 12:01 PM EST
BERLIN (AP) The Bundesliga is braced for a clash of the Borussias as the top two meet in the final round before the winter break.

Friday’s game, which will be shown on free TV in Germany, has been given added spice after Borussia Dortmund’s first defeat of the season on Tuesday, which gives Borussia Moenchengladbach the chance to close within three points with a win in Dortmund.

Both sides have been enjoying sterling league campaigns, capturing attention with fast attacking football and a host of goals. Dortmund has 42 in 16 games, Gladbach 35. Both scored three goals in wins over defending champion Bayern Munich.

Dortmund captain Marco Reus, who will be facing his former side on Friday, said his team’s 2-1 loss at promoted Fortuna Duesseldorf was a “deserved defeat” from which it must learn. Reus suggested his side underestimated Duesseldorf.

“We have to be more purposeful and determined, to wait for the chance and take it,” he said.

“As always, wipe the mouth, keep going. We have the next chance on Friday. I’m certain we’ll show a different face.”

Dortmund has problems in defense, however, and will be put under strain by Gladbach’s in-form forwards Thorgan Hazard and Alassane Plea. Both have nine goals so far in the league.

“We have to see who can play in central defense. (Manuel) Akanji and (Abdou) Diallo are out, both are injured. (Dan-Axel) Zagadou is also injured,” said Dortmund coach Lucien Favre, who also faces a former side.

The Swiss tactician is still remembered fondly in Moenchengladbach from his time there from 2011-15, leading the side from relegation candidate to the Champions League, before his tenure was cut short when Gladbach started the 2015-16 season with five defeats in the league.

“It was special at the time,” Favre said. “But I’ve been away from Moenchengladbach for three years and now I’m in Dortmund.”

Favre praised his former side for making its best start in 42 years with 33 points from 16 games.

“Moenchengladbach has a very efficient team. They are very strong up front, in midfield, too. And they are more than compact, they are very well organized,” Favre said.

Despite his team’s brilliant opening half of the season, Gladbach coach Dieter Hecking was happy to remain the underdog.

“We’re no Dortmund-hunter,” Hecking said.

BAYERN LURKING

Bayern Munich will be looking with interest at events in Dortmund, especially after Franck Ribery’s late goal earned the side a 1-0 win over Leipzig on Wednesday to stay level with Gladbach on points – six points behind Dortmund.

“We’re back,” Thomas Mueller said.

A win at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday could see Bayern further narrow the gap or move to second.

More AP Bundesliga coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Premier League TV, streaming schedule: Matchweek 18

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 20, 2018, 1:39 PM EST
Let the festivities begin! With four Premier League matchweeks over the next 13 days, all 20 clubs are psyching themselves up for a wild finish to 2018.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Friday
3 p.m. ET: Wolves v. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal v. Burnley – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Manchester City v. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Chelsea v. Leicester City – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield v. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United v. Fulham – NBC Sports Gold[STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Ham United v. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Cardiff City v. Manchester United – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
11 a.m. ET: Everton v. Tottenham Hotspur – NBCSN [STREAM]

Ranking Mourinho’s signings at Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 20, 2018, 12:37 PM EST
We all know it is the manager who has to bite the bullet if results aren’t going well on the pitch, but what about the players he sends out there?

Specifically, what about the ones he brought to the club with him?

Jose Mourinho will likely be sat in his swanky London house rubbing his chin right about now, and as he tucks into another mince pie (’tis the season, Jose…) he will wonder if signing the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly was really worth all of the hassle.

It is also worth remembering he shipped out the likes of Wayne Rooney, Memphis Depay, Morgan Schneiderlin and Bastian Schweinsteiger from Old Trafford, but all of those moves still seem like the correct ones. Then there is his treatment of Luke Shaw, Juan Mata, Ander Herrera and others. With no Director of Football in charge, Mourinho had the ultimate say on which players were bought and sold, so the buck has to stop with him for building this squad.

With that in mind, lets rank all of Mourinho’s signings since he arrived in the summer of 2016 to try and turn United’s fortunes around. Parental guidance: some of these scores may be offensive.

Summer 2016 transfer window
Eric Bailly – $38 million from Villarreal: Had a great debut season but regressed massively in last few years. One of the victims of Mourinho’s preseason comments about wanting to sign a new deal. Lacking in confidence. 6/10

Paul Pogba – $112 million from Juventus: Probably the biggest problem for Mourinho throughout his time at United, as Pogba played, scored, assisted and tried to do it all. Mourinho benched him multiple times and in the end, despite giving him the captaincy which he then took away after Pogba’s comments in the media, it felt like it was a battle between Pogba and Jose to win the dressing room. Pogba won. 4/10

Henrikh Mkhitaryan – $33 million from Borussia Dortmund: Played mostly in the Europa League in 2016-17 and scored some big goals in the run to win that trophy. United thought they had a great deal when they swapped him for Alexis Sanchez in January 2018, but we all know how that worked out. Never suited Mourinho’s defensive style and apart from a few amazing goals, can be considered a flop. 3/10

Zlatan Ibrahimovic – Free transfer from PSG: Incredible signing who held the squad together. Scored 28 goals in all competitions before his serious knee injury. Never returned to the same form before leaving to join the LA Galaxy in March 2018 as Lukaku was the main man at that point. Still, probably Jose’s best signing as United’s manager. 9/10

Summer 2017 transfer window
Victor Lindelof – $38 million from Benfica: Struggled massively last season but was better in recent months after a strong World Cup for Sweden. Still guilty of a howler or too, but you can never question his commitment. The entire defensive unit has had a shocker alongside him 5/10

Romelu Lukaku – $114 million from Everton: If you judge him by the goals he has scored, Lukaku is a success. 33 goals in 70 games for United is just less than a goal every other game but his overall play hasn’t been good enough. You can argue that Lukaku hasn’t had enough support around him, and that is probably true. But his hold-up play really hasn’t improved that much over the past 12 months. 6/10

Nemanja Matic – $50 million from Chelsea: Was very good for the first half of last season after arriving from Chelsea, and quite why they allowed their Serbian destroyer to leave was baffling. However, like Bailly and others he regressed this season markedly. Mourinho turned to one of his favorites to lock down the midfield and Matic has been okay. Nothing more. Nothing less. 6/10

Winter 2018 transfer window
Alexis Sanchez – Swap deal for Mkhitaryan with Arsenal: Just hasn’t worked out at all. Sanchez’s tenacity seemed like a perfect fit for Mourinho but he didn’t deliver goals, was played out of position several times and in the end they fell out despite a few key goals from the Chilean. Sanchez’s recent injury means this season has been a write off and he perhaps, alongside Pogba, has the most to gain from a new manager coming in. 2/10

Summer 2018 transfer window
Diogo Dalot – $24 million from FC Porto: Has shown promising signs in recent weeks. Still just 19 years old, but looks set to be United’s long-term right back once he shakes off his recent injuries. Whips in some dangerous crosses, and one of the better deals Mourinho did. 7/10

Fred – $60 million from Shakhtar Donetsk: This has been one of the most disappointing deals so far. The Brazilian midfielder was a perfect two-way midfielder at Shakhtar in recent seasons but he seems to have lost his bite after a decent start to life at Old Trafford. Was meant to shore things up alongside Nemanja Matic in midfield but had the opposite impact. 3/10

Lee Grant – $1.9 million from Stoke City: Back up goalkeeper who has hardly played but hasn’t done much wrong when he has. 4/10

United lining up Solskjaer to become permanent manager?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 20, 2018, 11:19 AM EST
Manchester United is reportedly paying Molde $2.2 million to loan manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from them until the end of the season, but multiple reports suggest there is also a potential deal lined up if the United legend was to stay on in a permanent role.

[ MORE: Mourinho talks about United exit ]

Solskjaer, 45, has only been named caretaker manager after Jose Mourinho was fired on Tuesday, with the former United striker taking training on Thursday. His first game in charge is away at his former club, Cardiff City, on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

It has been widely reported that the Red Devils will have to pay Molde $9.1 million in compensation to make Solskjaer their new permanent boss in the summer.

So, if the Norwegian leads United to the top four and they have great runs in the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup and the club want him to stay permanently, there is a deal they can trigger.

Many would say this is a win-win situation for Solskjaer.

He gets to coach the club he loves who have just hit rock bottom and the only way is up. The first five games he has are all extremely winnable and the main aim of appointing Solskjaer is to bring a feel-good factor back to the club. Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward wants to get the fans back on side after the malaise of Mourinho’s era and appointing a club legend is a good way to do that.

But if Solskjaer actually gets this United team playing to their full potential there will be a tough decision to make.

Mauricio Pochettino is believed to be United’s number one target to become their next permanent manager, but it will be tough to pry him away from Tottenham Hotspur next summer. The best case scenario here for United is that Solskjaer is a roaring success over the next five months and the top coaching candidates are queuing up to replace him.

Then, and only then, should United consider making the inexperienced Solskjaer their permanent manager.

Berhalter names first USMNT squad

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 20, 2018, 10:18 AM EST
Gregg Berhalter has called up 27 players for his first-ever U.S. men’s national team squad.

The new USMNT head coach has given call-ups to 12 uncapped players, with all 27 players called up for the January camp plying their trade in Major League Soccer.

Michael Bradley’s return to the USMNT setup is the headline news from this roster release, as the U.S. skipper has only played twice for the U.S. since their shocking failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Bradley, 31, has won 142 caps and scored 17 goals fo the Stars and Stripes over the past 12 years.

Dates for the camp have been released too, with the USMNT to begin training in Chula Vista, Calif on Jan. 6, with U.S. Soccer stating that “one additional player will be added” ahead of the camp starting.

Berhalter has also broken with tradition, as the U.S. usually conduct their January camp in Carson, Calif. and play games at the StubHub Center, but U.S. Soccer said the change of venue was down to being able to “provide a better and more concentrated environment as he [Berhalter] seeks to install a new culture and style of play. The facility at Chula Vista was the former Olympic Training Center for Team USA.

“In putting together this domestic-based roster, we started with a number of players who we think can be a core part of the group moving forward. We then looked at players that excelled this year in Major League Soccer, and finally chose players that can play a specific role in our game model,” Berhalter said. “We are very excited to start to implement our ideas about the style of play and the culture we want to develop in the National Team.”

Below is the squad in full for the training camp and the friendly games against Panama on Jan. 27 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ari. and Costa Rica on Feb. 2 at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, Calif.

USMNT squad for January 2019 camp

GOALKEEPERS (4): Alex Bono (Toronto FC/CAN; 1/0), Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 5/0), Tyler Miller (LAFC; 0/0),  Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC; 6/0)

DEFENDERS (10): Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas; 2/0), Greg Garza (FC Cincinnati; 10/0), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake; 0/0), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes; 0/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 2/0), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact/CAN; 0/0), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union; 0/0), Keegan Rosenberry (Colorado Rapids; 0/0), Auston Trusty (Philadelphia Union; 0/0), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC; 4/1)  

MIDFIELDERS (10): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 23/2), Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 17/2), Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake; 0/0), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC/CAN; 142/17), Russell Canouse (D.C. United; 0/0), Marky Delgado (Toronto FC/CAN; 6/0), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 5/1), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC; 5/0), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC; 11/0)

FORWARDS (3): Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland Timbers; 0/0), Christian Ramirez (LAFC; 0/0), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC; 40/6)