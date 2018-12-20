More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Portuguese back Nuno Pinto takes leave to fight lymphoma

By Nicholas MendolaDec 20, 2018, 6:48 PM EST
Vitorial Setubal left back Nuno Pinto is fighting cancer, but he’s got an entire club on his side.

Pinto, 32, has lymphoma and is taking a leave of absence to fight the disease.

The Portuguese veteran who wears No. 21 was honored by his fans in the 21st minute of their Tuesday match, and his captain took the microphone for him in the press conference to announce his battle when the emotions became too much.

Here are the inspiring words of Vasco Fernandes, from the BBC:

“He is a warrior. We will always be with him. He’s one of ours and we never dropped one of our own,” he said. “He is a great person and a great father. In a while we’ll remember this as one more battle that we won.”

Pinto has played in the Europa League for Portuguese side National CD. He’s also been on the books at Levski Sofia, Astra Giurgiu, Tavriya Simferopol, Boavista Porto, and CD Trofense.

Premier League preview: Wolves vs. Liverpool

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 20, 2018, 7:47 PM EST
  • Wolves on three-match PL win streak
  • Away team has won 4 of 5 since 2010
  • Liverpool leads all-time 49W-17D-35L

Liverpool heads to the Molineux Stadium for the first time since 2012 when it puts its undefeated Premier League season on the line against Wolves on Friday (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET Friday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Wolves can go sixth with a win, and it would be the latest impressive result for Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men. They’ve beaten Chelsea, and drawn against Spurs, Man City, and Manchester United.

Not only that, but Wolves are 1-0 all-time against Jurgen Klopp, upsetting the Reds at Anfield in the fourth round of the 2016-17 FA Cup.

Both teams are much better now, and Liverpool will be heavy favorites to take three points on Friday due to an advantage in defense.

What they’re saying

Liverpool’s Dejan Lovren on an unbeaten season“Hopefully we can be unbeaten until the end of the season. That is why we came to Liverpool. Arsenal did it before so why not?”

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo on facing Liverpool: “They are on top of the league, that says a lot. We’re going to face one of the best teams in Europe at the moment, but we look forward to it. We will require a lot, it’s a big challenge against a fantastic team, with fantastic players and a fantastic manager. What a game.”

Prediction

 

Top Premier League storylines for Week 18

Mike Egerton/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaDec 20, 2018, 5:47 PM EST
The Premier League weekend keeps the big boys clear of each other, but the challenges are still tricky for Liverpool and the clubs chasing the Reds.

Solskjaer faces former club in debut as Man Utd boss 
Cardiff City vs. Manchester United, 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC STREAM ]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dazzled as a striker for Manchester United, but floundered at the wheel for Cardiff City as manager. He’ll take his first steps as Red Devils interim manager when he visits the Bluebirds. Who will start in his first XI? And who will seize the chance to restore their Manchester United reputation? Paul Pogba is a good bet for both.

Fire on the touchline when Nuno matches wits with Klopp
Wolves vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m. ET Friday on NBCSN STREAM ]

Nuno Espirito Santo‘s Wolves have found their footing again, and will be hoping to add to their list of impressive results when Jurgen Klopp brings his unbeaten Reds to town. Wolves lost 3-2 to Spurs, but have beaten Chelsea and drawn Man City, Arsenal, and Manchester United.

How many minutes can Crystal Palace add to its 91-minute clean sheet v. Man City?
Man City vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN STREAM ]

DYK: Only two Premier League sides blanked Man City last season, and one was Crystal Palace (Bonus points if you remembered Huddersfield Town was the other, especially if you’re not a Terriers supporter)? Palace hopes whatever magic worked last year can be recalled for this visit to the Etihad Stadium, and City will know how Liverpool fared on Friday.

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Puel’s slumping Leicester City visits red-hot Hazard and Chelsea
Chelsea vs. Leicester City, 10 a.m. ET Saturday on CNBC STREAM ]

Leicester has slipped to 12th with just a point from its last three matches, and it’s not going to get any easier at Stamford Bridge. Eden Hazard has a goal and five assists in his last four matches, and scored the lone goal Wednesday in sending Chelsea to the League Cup semifinals with a win over Bournemouth.

Surging Spurs hope Everton’s defensive form stays down
Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 11 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN STREAM ]

Marco Silva‘s run up the table has stalled thanks to two losses and two draws starting with their last-second loss in the Merseyside Derby, but Everton has a chance to feel a lot better about its festive season by performing well at Goodison Park against a very much in-form Spurs side. Everton has allowed seven goals in their last four matches.

Berhalter speaks on USMNT roster, Bradley’s chance, Pulisic’s problems

AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo
Associated PressDec 20, 2018, 4:51 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) U.S. captain Michael Bradley has an immediate chance to show new coach Gregg Berhalter he deserves to be considered for the next World Cup cycle.

The 31-year-old midfielder was the oldest player and among just four veterans selected for a 27-man roster that will attend Berhalter’s first training camp starting Jan. 6.

“I truly believe that and this is an opportunity for Michael to show his value to the group,” Berhalter said during a conference call Thursday. “So we’re excited to see him and how he works through this training camp and meeting the team and also contributing to what we’re trying to do on the field.”

Bradley has 142 international appearances but like most veterans was dropped after the October 2017 loss at Trinidad and Tobago that ended the Americans’ streak of seven straight World Cup appearances. He returned in October following a one-year absence along with 34-year-old goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

Guzan was omitted so he can train under a new club coach with Atlanta, which opens in February with the CONCACAF Champions League. Berhalter left off 29-year-old forward Jozy Altidore and 28-year-old midfielder Darlington Nagbe, both recovering from injuries. Berhalter said Altidore will come to camp for a day or two to “see the environment.”

The first U.S. coach who played for the Americans in the World Cup, Berhalter was hired Dec. 2 from the Columbus Crew to succeed Dave Sarachan, the interim coach for 13 months. Berhalter’s first matches are exhibitions against Panama on Jan. 27 at Glendale, Arizona, and against Costa Rica on Feb. 2 at San Jose, California. The team’s first competitive match in 20 months is June 18 at St. Paul, Minnesota, where the Americans open the defense of their CONCACAF Gold Cup title.

Sarachan gave debuts to 23 players, with the Americans winning three matches, lost five and tied four. Berhalter chose 12 players with no national team experience for the training camp, and seven others with five appearances or fewer. The group averages 24 years, 230 days and just 10 appearances.

Berhalter’s roster was chosen entirely from MLS, and he intends to add a central midfielder or winger. The only other players picked with more than a dozen appearances were forward Gyasi Zardes (40) and midfielders Kellyn Acosta (23) and Paul Arriola (17).

Players who could make debuts include are goalkeeper Tyler Miller; defenders Justin Glad, Nick Lima, Daniel Lovitz, Mark McKenzie, Keegan Rosenberry and Auston Trusty; midfielders Corey Baird, Russell Canouse and Djordje Mihailovic; and forwards Jeremy Ebobisse and Christian Ramirez.

Berhalter has been in Europe meeting with the foreign-based portion of his player pool, a group not available to the national team until a pair of home exhibitions in March. The 45-year-old Berhalter, a member of the 2002 and ’06 World Cup rosters, said he is “trying to get a sense of the past but also the future, what this group is looking for.”

“I think we can use this opportunity in this training camp to just start the process and set the tone for what this group is going to be like,” he said, emphasizing three points: “building a culture within the team, instilling a style of play and then competing – competing in every single thing we do.”

Among the players he met with in Germany was 20-year-old star midfielder Christian Pulisic, who on Tuesday made first Bundesliga start for Borussia Dortmund since Sept. 29. Since returning in October following a three-week injury layoff, Pulisic has lost playing time to 18-year-old English midfielder Jadon Sancho.

“At the moment it hasn’t been going the best for him, and I think that’s when guys really can show their qualities, just how they endure through times like this,” Berhalter said. “And we talked about that.”

After training at Carson, California, each winter since 2004, the U.S. is moving its January camp 120 miles south to Chula Vista, near San Diego.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Alex Bono (Toronto), Sean Johnson (New York City), Tyler Miller (LA), Zack Steffen (Columbus)

Defenders: Reggie Cannon (Dallas), Greg Garza (Cincinnati), Justen Glad (Salt Lake), Nick Lima (San Jose), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia), Keegan Rosenberry (Colorado), Auston Trusty (Philadelphia), Walker Zimmerman (LA)

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado), Paul Arriola (D.C.), Corey Baird (Salt Lake), Michael Bradley (Toronto), Russell Canouse (D.C.), Marky Delgado (Toronto), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago), Cristian Roldan (Seattle), Wil Trapp (Columbus)

Forwards: Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland), Christian Ramirez (LA), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus).

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Solskjaer backs players in 1st interview as Man Utd boss

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 20, 2018, 4:17 PM EST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave his first interview since taking the reins of Manchester United as interim manager, and clearly wants to bring the expectation back to Old Trafford.

Given that the interview was conducted for MUFC TV, the former United striker, 45, wasn’t asked any brain busters, but one answer about squad depth said plenty about what he’s expecting of his Red Devils this month.

He wants them to “express themselves” and assert what makes United one of the legendary clubs in world football.

Here’s the aforementioned quote, from ManUtd.com:

The amount of games coming up is no problem because we’ve got an amazing squad, we’ve got 23-24 players, Solskjaer said. They are all quality and they’ll all get a chance now with the amount of games coming up. They’ve got a chance to show they are Man United players.

David Moyes, Jose Mourinho, and to a lesser extent Louis Van Gaal were always careful to stress that United was a special club, but the returns of Solskjaer and assistant Mike Phelan will make the words ring louder and longer.

The players have a second chance to show their red mettle.