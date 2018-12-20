Premier League Pick ‘Em game launches on NBC Sports Predictor

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Want to win prizes and money for guessing the scores of Premier League games correctly? Now you can do just that.

Premier League Pick ‘Em is the first game to be rolled out on the free-to-play NBC Sports Predictor app.

DOWNLOAD NBC SPORTS PREDICTOR

NBC Sports has partnered with Boom Fantasy to launch the app today (Dec. 20, 2018) as fans have the chance to win hundreds of thousands of dollars in prizes over the next year.

Click on the link above to download the app, while below are more details about how the game will work.

Premier League Pick ‘Em is the first game and will debut next Wednesday, Dec. 26, alongside the Premier League’s eagerly-anticipated slate of traditional Boxing Day matches.

“We are excited to introduce NBC Sports’ first free-to-play game, which will allow fans to play along while they watch their favorite NBC Sports action,” said Rob Simmelkjaer, Senior Vice President, NBC Sports Ventures. “The new app is a rich, multi-media experience that blends fun and accessible gameplay with NBC Sports’ on-air talent and compelling content offerings.”

“NBC Sports Predictor will be a product unlike anything else in the market,” said Stephen A. Murphy, Chief Executive Officer, Boom Fantasy. “We are thrilled to partner with NBC Sports to offer this new kind of sports gaming experience for a national audience. We look forward to watching Premier League fans battle it out for a chance at the $50,000 weekly jackpot.”

Each match week, Premier League Pick ‘Em will feature at least $5,000 in weekly prizes, with a $50,000 grand prize for a “perfect week” – picking the correct scores of all five Premier League matches in that match week’s competition (information on scoring, prizing, and Official Rules here).

Premier League Pick ‘Em will highlight the five games that are in play each match week (schedule for first three “Pick ‘Em” match weeks below) as well as custom content from NBC Sports’ Premier League team of Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Kyle Martino and Robbie Mustoe. Fans will also be able to play on NBCSports.com shortly after the Dec. 26 launch.

Additional NBC Sports Predictor games will be announced in the coming weeks. Each player must be at least 18 years old.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports