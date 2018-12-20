Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 20, 2018, 2:20 PM EST
Week 18 of the 2018-19 Premier League season as here, as the wild run of four festive matchweeks over the next 12 days begins. Bring it on.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Man City 4-1 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Newcastle United 2-0 Fulham – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

West Ham 3-1 Watford – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Wolves 1-3 Liverpool – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Everton 1-2 Tottenham – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM] 

Arsenal 2-1 Burnley – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM

Huddersfield Town 1-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

 

 

Cardiff City 2-2 Man United – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM

Bournemouth 3-1 Brighton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

MLS releases home openers for all 2019 teams

By Nicholas MendolaDec 20, 2018, 3:37 PM EST
On Thursday we learned that Portland is going to be insane on June 1, as the Timbers host their home opener a mere three months into their 2019 MLS season.

Major League Soccer released the home opener dates for all of its teams, and the Timbers will be away for months thanks to renovations at Providence Park (via MLSSoccer.com).

The Timbers will be the visitors for the first home match in the MLS history of FC Cincinnati on March 17, a week after FCC opens up the home schedule for reigning champions Atlanta United.

Saturday, March 2

  • 1 p.m. ET – Philadelphia Union vs. Toronto FC (Talen Energy Stadium)
  • 2:30 p.m. ET – Orlando City SC vs. NYCFC (Orlando City Stadium)
  • 4:30 p.m. ET – Columbus Crew SC vs. NY Red Bulls (MAPFRE Stadium)
  • 4:30 p.m. ET – FC Dallas vs. New England Revolution (Toyota Stadium)
  • 6 p.m. ET – Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake (BBVA Compass Stadium)
  • 6 p.m. ET – Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers (Dick’s Sporting Goods Park)
  • 6 p.m. ET – Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Minnesota United (BC Place)
  • 8 p.m. ET – LA Galaxy vs. Chicago Fire (Dignity Health Sports Park)
  • 10 p.m. ET – Seattle Sounders vs. FC Cincinnati (CenturyLink Field)
  • 10 p.m. ET – San Jose Earthquakes vs. Montreal Impact (Avaya Stadium)

Sunday, March 3

  • 6 p.m. ET – D.C. United vs. Atlanta United (Audi Field)
  • 8 p.m. ET – LAFC vs. Sporting KC (Banc of California Stadium)

Saturday, March 9, 2019:

  • 1 p.m. ET – Chicago Fire vs. Orlando City SC (SeatGeek Stadium)
  • 2 p.m. ET – New England Revolution vs. Columbus Crew SC (Gillette Stadium)
  • 6 p.m. ET – Real Salt Lake vs. Vancouver Whitecaps (Rio Tinto Stadium)

Sunday, March 10, 2019:

  • 3 p.m. ET – NYCFC vs. D.C. United (Yankee Stadium)
  • 3 p.m. ET – Sporting KC vs. Philadelphia Union (Children’s Mercy Park)
  • 5 p.m. ET – Atlanta United vs. FC Cincinnati (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Saturday, March 16, 2019:

  • TBD – NY Red Bulls vs. San Jose Earthquakes (Red Bull Arena)

Sunday, March 17, 2019:

  • 1:30 p.m. – Toronto FC vs. New England Revolution (BMO Field)
  • 5 p.m. – FC Cincinnati vs. Portland Timbers (Nippert Stadium)

Saturday, April 13, 2019:

  • 1 p.m. ET – Montreal Impact vs. Columbus Crew SC (Saputo Stadium)
  • 5 p.m. ET – Minnesota United vs. NYCFC (Allianz Field)

Saturday, June 1, 2019:

  • 10:30 p.m. ET – Portland Timbers vs. LAFC (Providence Park)

Premier League TV, streaming schedule: Matchweek 18

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 20, 2018, 1:39 PM EST
Let the festivities begin! With four Premier League matchweeks over the next 13 days, all 20 clubs are psyching themselves up for a wild finish to 2018.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Friday
3 p.m. ET: Wolves v. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal v. Burnley – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Manchester City v. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Chelsea v. Leicester City – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield v. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United v. Fulham – NBC Sports Gold[STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Ham United v. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Cardiff City v. Manchester United – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
11 a.m. ET: Everton v. Tottenham Hotspur – NBCSN [STREAM]

Ranking Mourinho’s signings at Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 20, 2018, 12:37 PM EST
We all know it is the manager who has to bite the bullet if results aren’t going well on the pitch, but what about the players he sends out there?

Specifically, what about the ones he brought to the club with him?

Jose Mourinho will likely be sat in his swanky London house rubbing his chin right about now, and as he tucks into another mince pie (’tis the season, Jose…) he will wonder if signing the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly was really worth all of the hassle.

It is also worth remembering he shipped out the likes of Wayne Rooney, Memphis Depay, Morgan Schneiderlin and Bastian Schweinsteiger from Old Trafford, but all of those moves still seem like the correct ones. Then there is his treatment of Luke Shaw, Juan Mata, Ander Herrera and others. With no Director of Football in charge, Mourinho had the ultimate say on which players were bought and sold, so the buck has to stop with him for building this squad.

With that in mind, lets rank all of Mourinho’s signings since he arrived in the summer of 2016 to try and turn United’s fortunes around. Parental guidance: some of these scores may be offensive.

Summer 2016 transfer window
Eric Bailly – $38 million from Villarreal: Had a great debut season but regressed massively in last few years. One of the victims of Mourinho’s preseason comments about wanting to sign a new deal. Lacking in confidence. 6/10

Paul Pogba – $112 million from Juventus: Probably the biggest problem for Mourinho throughout his time at United, as Pogba played, scored, assisted and tried to do it all. Mourinho benched him multiple times and in the end, despite giving him the captaincy which he then took away after Pogba’s comments in the media, it felt like it was a battle between Pogba and Jose to win the dressing room. Pogba won. 4/10

Henrikh Mkhitaryan – $33 million from Borussia Dortmund: Played mostly in the Europa League in 2016-17 and scored some big goals in the run to win that trophy. United thought they had a great deal when they swapped him for Alexis Sanchez in January 2018, but we all know how that worked out. Never suited Mourinho’s defensive style and apart from a few amazing goals, can be considered a flop. 3/10

Zlatan Ibrahimovic – Free transfer from PSG: Incredible signing who held the squad together. Scored 28 goals in all competitions before his serious knee injury. Never returned to the same form before leaving to join the LA Galaxy in March 2018 as Lukaku was the main man at that point. Still, probably Jose’s best signing as United’s manager. 9/10

Summer 2017 transfer window
Victor Lindelof – $38 million from Benfica: Struggled massively last season but was better in recent months after a strong World Cup for Sweden. Still guilty of a howler or too, but you can never question his commitment. The entire defensive unit has had a shocker alongside him 5/10

Romelu Lukaku – $114 million from Everton: If you judge him by the goals he has scored, Lukaku is a success. 33 goals in 70 games for United is just less than a goal every other game but his overall play hasn’t been good enough. You can argue that Lukaku hasn’t had enough support around him, and that is probably true. But his hold-up play really hasn’t improved that much over the past 12 months. 6/10

Nemanja Matic – $50 million from Chelsea: Was very good for the first half of last season after arriving from Chelsea, and quite why they allowed their Serbian destroyer to leave was baffling. However, like Bailly and others he regressed this season markedly. Mourinho turned to one of his favorites to lock down the midfield and Matic has been okay. Nothing more. Nothing less. 6/10

Winter 2018 transfer window
Alexis Sanchez – Swap deal for Mkhitaryan with Arsenal: Just hasn’t worked out at all. Sanchez’s tenacity seemed like a perfect fit for Mourinho but he didn’t deliver goals, was played out of position several times and in the end they fell out despite a few key goals from the Chilean. Sanchez’s recent injury means this season has been a write off and he perhaps, alongside Pogba, has the most to gain from a new manager coming in. 2/10

Summer 2018 transfer window
Diogo Dalot – $24 million from FC Porto: Has shown promising signs in recent weeks. Still just 19 years old, but looks set to be United’s long-term right back once he shakes off his recent injuries. Whips in some dangerous crosses, and one of the better deals Mourinho did. 7/10

Fred – $60 million from Shakhtar Donetsk: This has been one of the most disappointing deals so far. The Brazilian midfielder was a perfect two-way midfielder at Shakhtar in recent seasons but he seems to have lost his bite after a decent start to life at Old Trafford. Was meant to shore things up alongside Nemanja Matic in midfield but had the opposite impact. 3/10

Lee Grant – $1.9 million from Stoke City: Back up goalkeeper who has hardly played but hasn’t done much wrong when he has. 4/10

Borussias clash in Germany as top two duel in Dortmund

AP
Associated PressDec 20, 2018, 12:01 PM EST
BERLIN (AP) The Bundesliga is braced for a clash of the Borussias as the top two meet in the final round before the winter break.

Friday’s game, which will be shown on free TV in Germany, has been given added spice after Borussia Dortmund’s first defeat of the season on Tuesday, which gives Borussia Moenchengladbach the chance to close within three points with a win in Dortmund.

Both sides have been enjoying sterling league campaigns, capturing attention with fast attacking football and a host of goals. Dortmund has 42 in 16 games, Gladbach 35. Both scored three goals in wins over defending champion Bayern Munich.

Dortmund captain Marco Reus, who will be facing his former side on Friday, said his team’s 2-1 loss at promoted Fortuna Duesseldorf was a “deserved defeat” from which it must learn. Reus suggested his side underestimated Duesseldorf.

“We have to be more purposeful and determined, to wait for the chance and take it,” he said.

“As always, wipe the mouth, keep going. We have the next chance on Friday. I’m certain we’ll show a different face.”

Dortmund has problems in defense, however, and will be put under strain by Gladbach’s in-form forwards Thorgan Hazard and Alassane Plea. Both have nine goals so far in the league.

“We have to see who can play in central defense. (Manuel) Akanji and (Abdou) Diallo are out, both are injured. (Dan-Axel) Zagadou is also injured,” said Dortmund coach Lucien Favre, who also faces a former side.

The Swiss tactician is still remembered fondly in Moenchengladbach from his time there from 2011-15, leading the side from relegation candidate to the Champions League, before his tenure was cut short when Gladbach started the 2015-16 season with five defeats in the league.

“It was special at the time,” Favre said. “But I’ve been away from Moenchengladbach for three years and now I’m in Dortmund.”

Favre praised his former side for making its best start in 42 years with 33 points from 16 games.

“Moenchengladbach has a very efficient team. They are very strong up front, in midfield, too. And they are more than compact, they are very well organized,” Favre said.

Despite his team’s brilliant opening half of the season, Gladbach coach Dieter Hecking was happy to remain the underdog.

“We’re no Dortmund-hunter,” Hecking said.

BAYERN LURKING

Bayern Munich will be looking with interest at events in Dortmund, especially after Franck Ribery’s late goal earned the side a 1-0 win over Leipzig on Wednesday to stay level with Gladbach on points – six points behind Dortmund.

“We’re back,” Thomas Mueller said.

A win at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday could see Bayern further narrow the gap or move to second.

More AP Bundesliga coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports