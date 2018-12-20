Solskjaer backs players in first interview as Man United boss

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave his first interview since taking the reins of Manchester United as interim manager, and clearly wants to bring the expectation back to Old Trafford.

[ MORE: Rating Mourinho’s MUFC signings ]

Given that the interview was conducted for MUFC TV, the former United striker, 45, wasn’t asked any brain busters, but one answer about squad depth said plenty about what he’s expecting of his Red Devils this month.

He wants them to “express themselves” and assert what makes United one of the legendary clubs in world football.

Here’s the aforementioned quote, from ManUtd.com:

The amount of games coming up is no problem because we’ve got an amazing squad, we’ve got 23-24 players, Solskjaer said. They are all quality and they’ll all get a chance now with the amount of games coming up. They’ve got a chance to show they are Man United players.

David Moyes, Jose Mourinho, and to a lesser extent Louis Van Gaal were always careful to stress that United was a special club, but the returns of Solskjaer and assistant Mike Phelan will make the words ring louder and longer.

The players have a second chance to show their red mettle.

