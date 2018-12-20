Transfer rumor roundup: Militao to Real, Man Utd; Higuain-Morata swap

We begin Thursday’s run through the rumor mill with a player reported to be one of the final transfer requests of Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.
The Red Devils are whispered to still have interest in Eder Militao under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but Real Madrid is hot on the heels of the Porto center back.
The once-capped Brazilian arrived from Sao Paolo in August, and is just 20 years old. He also plays right back and defensive mid. He scored against Schalke in the UEFA Champions League as Porto won its group, and is well-rated in league play.
Meanwhile, Chelsea is looking to the attack, with Maurizio Sarri still seeking a reunion with former Napoli pal Gonzalo Higuain.
Sarri is said to be hoping to lure Juventus into a swap deal for Alvaro Morata, as Juve still owns the rights to Higuain. The striker is on loan to AC Milan, but Chelsea could reportedly buy out the deal and send Morata the other way as a makeweight.
According to Football Italia, this would put Morata with Milan. The Spaniard scored 27 goals over 95 appearances in two seasons at Juve.
Elsewhere…
— L’Equipe says Liverpool has been talking with Adrien Rabiot‘s representatives as the touchy Paris Saint-Germain midfielder is frozen out in Ligue 1 for his refusal to sign a new deal.
— Finally, Fulham is kicking the tires on Irish midfielder James McCarthy, who has been with Everton since moving from Wigan Athletic in 2013. He’s been out for nearly a year after suffering a broken leg, but is back in training.
The Loons have added a new midfielder, signing Jan Gregus to a Designated Player contract.
Gregus, 27, comes to Minnesota United from FC Copenhagen, where he has two goals and an assist in 34 appearances across all competitions this season.
The 22-times capped Slovakian international has also played for Banik Ostrava, Jablonec, FC Nitra, and Bolton Wanderers (though he only played for the U-23 side during his loan).
Here’s what Loons coach Adrian Heath has to say about Gregus. From MNUFC.com:
“The one thing that sticks out is his composure on the ball. He’s got a great range of passes, both short and long. He has a great stride to goal, and an imposing stature at 6 foot 3 inches. The fact that he’s in his pomp — what we consider his prime — we think we have acquired him at the right time in his career. We know we’ve got excellent attacking pieces on the roster, but we need to be able to supply the ball to those pieces and we feel that Jan can be the supplier and connector from the midfield to the attack.”
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Barcelona has acquired Colombia center back Jeison Murillo on loan from Valencia to help patch up its injury-hit defense.
Murillo, 26, will join the club after passing a medical exam, Barcelona says. The loan, for the remainder of the season, gives Barcelona the option to buy Murillo for 25 million euros (28.6 million dollars).
He has only played three matches for Valencia this season and played for Inter Milan for two years before leaving at the start of last season.
Barcelona is without injured defenders Samuel Umtiti and Thomas Vermaelen, with Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet its only available center backs.
—
- Wolves on three-match PL win streak
- Away team has won 4 of 5 since 2010
- Liverpool leads all-time 49W-17D-35L
Liverpool heads to the Molineux Stadium for the first time since 2012 when it puts its undefeated Premier League season on the line against Wolves on Friday (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET Friday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Wolves can go sixth with a win, and it would be the latest impressive result for Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men. They’ve beaten Chelsea, and drawn against Spurs, Man City, and Manchester United.
Not only that, but Wolves are 1-0 all-time against Jurgen Klopp, upsetting the Reds at Anfield in the fourth round of the 2016-17 FA Cup.
Both teams are much better now, and Liverpool will be heavy favorites to take three points on Friday due to an advantage in defense.
What they’re saying
Liverpool’s Dejan Lovren on an unbeaten season: “Hopefully we can be unbeaten until the end of the season. That is why we came to Liverpool. Arsenal did it before so why not?”
Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo on facing Liverpool: “They are on top of the league, that says a lot. We’re going to face one of the best teams in Europe at the moment, but we look forward to it. We will require a lot, it’s a big challenge against a fantastic team, with fantastic players and a fantastic manager. What a game.”
Prediction
Wolves get themselves a goal, but so do the Reds. Both keep unbeaten runs alive in a 1-1 draw.
Vitorial Setubal left back Nuno Pinto is fighting cancer, but he’s got an entire club on his side.
Pinto, 32, has lymphoma and is taking a leave of absence to fight the disease.
[ MORE: Solskjaer backs Man Utd players ]
The Portuguese veteran who wears No. 21 was honored by his fans in the 21st minute of their Tuesday match, and his captain took the microphone for him in the press conference to announce his battle when the emotions became too much.
Here are the inspiring words of Vasco Fernandes, from the BBC:
“He is a warrior. We will always be with him. He’s one of ours and we never dropped one of our own,” he said. “He is a great person and a great father. In a while we’ll remember this as one more battle that we won.”
Pinto has played in the Europa League for Portuguese side National CD. He’s also been on the books at Levski Sofia, Astra Giurgiu, Tavriya Simferopol, Boavista Porto, and CD Trofense.