Interim manager Solskjaer hopes to become permanent choice

It’s unclear right now whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in contention for the full time Manchester United role, but the former club legend is hoping that he’ll be given the chance.
Speaking at his first pre-match press conference since being appointed Manchester United’s interim manager, Solskjaer said that he was among many who would “love” the honor of being Manchester United manager, though he hasn’t spoken with the top executives yet about staying on past June.
“I understand there are so many managers that would love to be manager of Manchester United,” Solskjaer said. “I am one of them, but it is not something we have talked about. I didn’t think twice when they called me to sign me as a player and this is an honor and privilege to be helping the club for a few months.”
In his only other Premier League managerial experience, Solskjaer was relegated with Cardiff City after half-a-season in charge, taking over on January 2 from Molde. He also joined Manchester United from a second spell at Molde. However, perhaps with better players and at a club he knows like the back of his hand, Solskjaer can impress enough for the full-time job.
There currently seems to be a dearth of top-quality managers available, as both Real Madrid and Man United look like they’ll be trying to sign Mauricio Pochettino later this summer. PSG’s Thomas Tuechel is an option, should PSG allow him to leave, as is former Arsenal great Patrick Vieira, who is currently at Nice in France. But after struggling with outsiders in David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, maybe it’s best for Man United to go with someone with history at the club, like Solskjaer.