Jair Marrufo to lead American refereeing crew in Club World Cup final

MLS and international referee Jair Marrufo has been given the honor of refereeing an international cup final.
FIFA named Marrufo and fellow American assistants Frank Anderson and Corey Rockwell to referee the Club World Cup final in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday between Real Madrid and local side Al Ain.
The 41-year-old Marrufo is coming off one of the best years of his career as a referee, working as the center official in Belgium’s 5-2 win over Tunisia at the 2018 World Cup and serving as a fourth official in three other matches. In addition, Maruffo refereed two MLS playoff games, including the second leg of the Eastern Conference final between the New York Red Bulls and Atlanta United.
Marrufo already officiated two prior games at this year’s Club World Cup. Al Ain’s 3-0 win over ES Tunis and then ES Tunis’ penalty kick shootout victory over Chivas.
Manchester United has lost its last three league away matches against promoted sides, as many as it had in its previous 36 games.
Cardiff City has won four of its last five Premier League home matches, as many as it had in its previous 22 games in league play.
Of the 31 players with at least five PL goals this season, Romelu Lukaku has scored the highest percentage of them away from home. His five strikes on the road out of six works out as 83 percent of his goals.
After a shocking start to the season that fell way below club expectations, Solskjaer now has the task of lifting sixth-place Manchester United back into the top four places, although he has to make up 11 points from here through the end of the season. Cardiff City meanwhile is coming off a wild 3-2 defeat to Watford but is sitting just two points above the drop zone. A point at home for the Bluebirds would be crucial for their Premier League survival.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on adjusting to the new job: “The job now is to get to know the players, observe them, see the qualities that we’ve got,” he added. “Of course, I’ve seen more or less every game from Norway when I’ve had time from the other job [as Molde boss]. But, to get to know the players and think about what I can do to improve them, that’s my job.”
“So many players will be wanting to prove certain things. There are some talented, young players there, and people like Rashford, Lingard, Martial, Mata and Pogba all have things to prove. It will be a difficult game for us in the circumstances. They’ve got pace and power everywhere. We’ll be trying to give them a good game, but we’ll need everyone to be at their best to get a result. It would be lovely to be outside the bottom three for Christmas. We’re disappointed we haven’t got a few more points, but it’s not for the lack of trying – we’ve just got to keep going.
“Anything can happen, and I think we can get a result at home against anybody. We will give it a good shot tomorrow, and the fans will be right behind us. I’m sure we will give a good account of ourselves.”
Video Preview
Prediction
Cardiff City’s four wins this season have all come at home, where they’ll be on Saturday against a banged-up Man United squad. There’s pace and some decent attackers in Junior Hoilett and Josh Murphy and they could cause Man United some troubles. Solskjaer’s side’s overall quality should help them overcome some of the defensive deficiencies but not all. Cardiff City 2-2 Manchester United
Interim manager Solskjaer hopes to become permanent choice
It’s unclear right now whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in contention for the full time Manchester United role, but the former club legend is hoping that he’ll be given the chance.
Speaking at his first pre-match press conference since being appointed Manchester United’s interim manager, Solskjaer said that he was among many who would “love” the honor of being Manchester United manager, though he hasn’t spoken with the top executives yet about staying on past June.
“I understand there are so many managers that would love to be manager of Manchester United,” Solskjaer said. “I am one of them, but it is not something we have talked about. I didn’t think twice when they called me to sign me as a player and this is an honor and privilege to be helping the club for a few months.”
In his only other Premier League managerial experience, Solskjaer was relegated with Cardiff City after half-a-season in charge, taking over on January 2 from Molde. He also joined Manchester United from a second spell at Molde. However, perhaps with better players and at a club he knows like the back of his hand, Solskjaer can impress enough for the full-time job.
4 – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the only player to score 4 goals in a @PremierLeague game after coming on as a sub (Feb 99 v N.Forest). Assassin
There currently seems to be a dearth of top-quality managers available, as both Real Madrid and Man United look like they’ll be trying to sign Mauricio Pochettino later this summer. PSG’s Thomas Tuechel is an option, should PSG allow him to leave, as is former Arsenal great Patrick Vieira, who is currently at Nice in France. But after struggling with outsiders in David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, maybe it’s best for Man United to go with someone with history at the club, like Solskjaer.
Transfer Rumor Roundup: Arsenal interest in Navas; Drinkwater to leave?
Unai Emery is reportedly in the market for more than just a centerback in January.
According to El Confidencial in Spain, Emery is interested in signing Real Madrid goalkeeper Kaylor Navas. The veteran Costa Rica international starred for Real Madrid in their three UEFA Champions League titles in as many years and yet, he’s found himself second-choice this season behind former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.
The report states that Real Madrid would let Navas leave for around $16 million, a bargain considering his experience and talent. The report then goes on to say Real Madrid would invest that money in signing Brahim Diaz, a reserve at Manchester City who hasn’t made it into Pep Guardiola‘s first team plans.
The idea of signing Navas for Arsenal is a bit of a head-scratcher. While he’s clearly a talented goalkeeper, it would be surprising for Emery to have moved on from two international-caliber goalkeepers in the span of six months. Petr Cech started the season but after a few errors, Bernd Leno, signed last June from Bayer Leverkusen took over. Leno has had some mistakes in the past few games, but most managers would back their goalkeepers to overcome the errors.
If the reports are true, Emery apparently believes he needs a fresh pair of hands in net.
Here are some more transfer stories around the Premier League:
PSV Eindhoven announced on Friday the signing of 18-year-old midfielder Richard (Richie) Ledezma on a 1-and-a-half year contract. Ledezma will start off with the PSV U-19 squad and will look to move up into the first team over the next 18 months. Ledezma has been a regular member of Tab Ramos’ U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team side since the start of 2018, even helping the U.S. U-20s defeat France U-21s in a friendly match.
The Arizona native is the latest youngster to leave the Real Salt Lake academy on a free transfer to Europe. Sebastian Soto left earlier this year for Hannover in the Bundesliga and in the past, Brooks Lennon left the RSL academy for Liverpool, only to return to the club in 2017. Ledezma also featured in 2018 for Real Monarchs, RSL’s developmental side that plays in USL. He started twice and came on as a substitute on three occasions, scoring one goal.
While many established American stars have returned to MLS from Europe in recent years, it’s a positive sign for the future of the U.S. Men’s National Team to see more teenagers pushing themselves and battling for an opportunity in Europe.