More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Neymar returns to Brazil for extended leave from PSG

By Kyle BonnDec 21, 2018, 10:31 PM EST
Leave a comment

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed on Friday Pthat Neymar has returned to his native Brazil to “rest and relax” and will not be in the squad for PSG’s match against Nantes on Saturday, the team’s final game before a short holiday break.

Tuchel said that Neymar would be shut down for two weeks and confirmed that he played injured in the club’s final Champions League group stage match against Red Star Belgrade 10 days ago. The French club needed a win to advance to the knockout stage, eventually earning a 4-1 victory with Neymar scoring and assisting a goal.

[ MORE: Frank de Boer the frontrunner for Atlanta United ]

“Neymar has travelled to Brazil with my permission,” Tuchel said in his pre-match press conference prior to the game against Nantes. “He was injured, and we risked him against Red Star in Belgrade. He wants to play each match, but we must be smart right now and take no unnecessary chances with his injury. He needs to rest and relax for two weeks.”

PSG has been incredibly careful to not overuse the Brazilian this year, a luxury which they can afford given the club’s absolutely demolition of Ligue 1. Neymar was rested for Ligue 1 matches against St. Etienne in September and Amiens in October. He missed a game against Toulouse in late November with an adductor injury, and then was held out of PSG’s draw with Strasbourg earlier this month.

However, he was needed against Red Star due to the important nature of the fixture. PSG, Liverpool, and Napoli were all vying for two advancement positions in Group C on the final day  of the group stage, and a win would ensure PSG’s place in the knockout round, while a draw would put them at peril and a loss would likely see them out.

The French giants won their first 14 league matches of the season, dropping their first points of the year in back-to-back draws against Bordeaux and Strasbourg in their most recent league games. Still, they hold a 10-point lead over LOSC at the top of the Ligue 1 table and are 13 points above third-placed Lyon.

PSG takes on Nantes on Saturday and does not have another fixture until a pair of domestic cup matches on January 6 and 8. They do not have another Ligue 1 game until January 12 when they visit Amiens. PSG drew Manchester United in the Champions League round of 16, with the first leg scheduled for February 12.

Report: AC Milan nearing Milinkovic-Savic deal in January

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 21, 2018, 9:41 PM EST
Leave a comment

According to Italian journalist Franco Melli, AC Milan is getting close to a January transfer window deal for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic that would cost the Italian club $80 million.

Melli went on the radio in Italy to announce his findings, stating that Milan was close to a deal for Milinkovic-Savic over the summer, and while he hasn’t been overly impressive this season so far, they still hope to bring him to the San Siro this winter.

[ MORE: Liverpool tops Wolves | Klopp praises squad ]

The bruising Serbian midfielder has played all but one of Lazio’s Serie A games this season, but the club has slipped of late, failing to win any of its last five league matches and seeing Atalanta creep just one point back of fifth-placed Lazio.

Just 23 years old, Milinkovic-Savic would shore up an AC Milan midfield that currently features a disappointing Tiemoue Bakayoko, an injured Lucas Biglia, an injured Giacomo Bonaventura, a young and inexperienced Jose Mauri, and an aging Riccardo Montolivo who has yet to appear this season. Only 22-year-old Ivory Coast international Franck Kessie has been a mainstay in the AC Milan midfield this season.

The club has already confirmed the arrival of Flamengo midfielder Lucas Paqueta for $40 million, and it seems like Milan wishes to continue bolstering its midfield. Sitting fourth in the Serie A table, they have slipped recently, with just one win in its last five league matches and a disappointing exit from the Europa League group stage thanks to a final-day loss to Olympiakos.

Milan spending significant money is also noteworthy given the fact they were handed down a suspended European ban just one week ago from UEFA for Financial Fair Play penalties, and must earn a net spend of zero by the summer of 2021. Any significant spending must be equaled out by that time, or the club will be barred from European competition for two seasons.

PL Preview: Chelsea v. Leicester City

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 21, 2018, 7:24 PM EST
Leave a comment

Maurizio Sarri has righted the Chelsea ship, and he could deploy another strikerless lineup as the Blues host Leicester City Saturday at 10:00 a.m. ET live on CNBC or live online at NBCSports.com.

Chelsea will likely have Alvaro Morata back from a knee injury which left the Blues to play Eden Hazard up front as a false nine last weekend in a 2-1 win over Brighton, but speculation persists that Sarri will name an unchanged lineup, leaving the Belgian playmaker again up top.

[ WATCH LIVE: Chelsea v. Leicester City ]

Olivier Giroud is also available, and the Frenchman came on as a late substitute for Hazard in the Brighton win, but despite having two true strikers at his disposal, Sarri may decide to leave both on the sideline. Chelsea lost two of three in league play earlier this month, but a pair of wins – including a win over juggernauts Man City – has seen the Blues hold Arsenal off for fourth in the league table.

For Leicester, Jamie Vardy is back from an injury and could return to the Foxes’ lineup despite comments midweek that claimed Claude Puel‘s tactics do not play to his strengths. Ben Chilwell is also back from a knee injury and could make an appearance, while Wilfried Ndidi is out with his own knee injury.

The Foxes have won just once over their last six matches dating back to November 10, and with a match against Manchester City set to follow this at Stamford Bridge, the noise regarding Puel’s job security threatens to rise to a dull roar. With games against Liverpool, Manchester United, and Tottenham all in succession in late January, points are at a premium over the festive period for Leicester.

Video Preview

What they’re saying

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri on playing over Christmas: “We have to play every three days, so there is no Christmas for us. It depends only on the match. If the match is in the evening, we can stay at home the evening before. If the match is at 3 p.m. or 1 p.m., we will go to the hotel, as usual. I like more to play football. I am lucky — in Serie B in Italy, we played over Christmas and I liked it very much. In the Italian stadia, there was a wonderful atmosphere.”

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy on Puel’s tactics: “No [they do not suit me], but is that down to me to adapt to it? Yes. And obviously the only way I’m going to do that and keep progressing is working hard on the training field.”

Prediction

Striker or not, Sarri has Chelsea at his fingertips, and the Blues are fully prepared for a match against a Leicester City side that could rotate players with the festive period coming up. Especially with Morata available off the bench, the Foxes won’t be able to keep the Chelsea attack at bay, with a 3-0 win not flattering the Blues at all.

PL Preview: Arsenal v. Burnley

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 21, 2018, 6:38 PM EST
Leave a comment

With Arsenal’s 21-match unbeaten run now in the past, the Gunners are just looking to stay above water through the festive period, with defensive frailties taking a toll. They must piece together a back line to stay afloat as the Gunners host Burnley at the Emirates at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin, Shkodran Mustafi, and Konstantinos Mavropanos are all out injured, leaving the defensive unit for the Gunners thinner than ever. Thankfully, Sokratis is back from suspension, but he and Laurent Koscielny are the only healthy center-backs on the roster.

[ WATCH LIVE: Arsenal v. Burnley on NBCSports.com ]

The unbeaten run came to an end last time out, falling to relegation-threatened Southampton 3-2 with Stephen Lichtsteiner and Granit Xhaka joining forces with Koscielny in a three-man back line. Twice Arsenal fought back from a one-goal deficit before Charlie Austin secured all three points for the Saints in the 85th minute.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is also out injured for the Gunners, while Sead Kolasinac will be a gametime decision. Mesut Ozil is confirmed to be involved against Burnley after being left out of the squad in recent weeks for “tactical reasons” according to manager Unai Emery.

For Burnley, the Clarets have won just once over their last five matches, and would love to pick up points against the ailing Gunners before a critical run in the relegation battle, with games against Huddersfield Town and Fulham on the horizon. Sean Dyche‘s men will be without Aaron Lennon, but Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Robbie Brady are working to make a return.

Video preview

What they’re saying

Arsenal manager Emery on Burnley: “We have big respect for them. They are a good team, with good players. Defensively they are very hard and can play with a lot of long balls, a lot of crosses, to create chances to score.”

Burnley manager Dyche on playing bigger clubs: “If everyone thinks that every team in the Premier League is going to play the beautiful game, at the moment there’s only one winner and that’s Manchester City. We’ve got to find a way and we’ve done that consistently over the six years that I’ve been here. We’ve found a way of being successful. We’ve had to fight, we’ve had to work, we’ve played some good stuff at times, we’ve played some productive stuff, we’ve played some hard stuff, but we’ve found a way and I think that doesn’t change. When you’re playing these big clubs it’s very, very difficult. It’s more reality tactics rather than negative tactics for me.”

Prediction

Arsenal’s defensive woes will be taxing over the festive period, but at least two central defenders are healthy to play a normal back line. Barring any additional injuries during the match, the Gunners should be able to take down a sliding Burnley with no trouble, with Mesut Ozil back and playing a role. Look for Arsenal to win 2-0 and get back to winning ways.

Gleeful Klopp praises Liverpool squad for hard work in Wolves win

By Kyle BonnDec 21, 2018, 6:07 PM EST
1 Comment

Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk ensured Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was a very happy boss after Liverpool downed Wolves 2-0 on Friday to lock in the top spot in the Premier League table on Christmas morning.

Salah scored inside the opening 20 minutes and Van Dijk bagged his first Premier League goal for Liverpool with 22 minutes to go, leaving the Reds with 48 points heading into the festive period.

[ RECAP: Liverpool tops Wolves 2-0 ]

Klopp, speaking to Sky Sports after the match, was filled with glee as he talked fondly about his players and how well they executed his instructions. He spoke at length about how he asks a lot of his players, especially the wingers who make blistering runs even when the midfielders lose the ball, and how his defenders must deal with a hard-working opponent. Then, he singled out his attackers for their play up front.

“We were a constant threat, Mo [Salah] was…pff…unbelievable, quick, I think he had 20 or 30 sprints tonight,” Klopp said. “Bobby [Firmino] again, outstanding between the lines, he changed the whole game for us, he was everywhere and he’s hard to mark, that’s good. They’re really in the game, it’s brilliant. We all know it’s so important that Friday night, Wolverhampton, they are in a good run, one of the more difficult games of the season.”

He also said that, with Wolves coming into the match on a three-game winning streak and impressing the league after promotion from the Championship, his team played well to disrupt their style of play.

“For their style of play, they didn’t have a lot. It’s difficult to play…everybody wants to press these times, everybody wants to be compact, and they shoot the ball from one side to the other, and it’s quite difficult [to play against], and they’re good at that. So I thought we did well, we deserved to win, we were the better side, that’s all cool but the boys showed that we are ready for these different games, and that makes me really happy.”

[ MORE: Solskjaer wants permanent Man Utd job ]

With the adrenaline still clearly pumping pitchside, a scatterbrained Klopp was all over the place, switching between talking tactics and praising his players. He specifically called out his midfield duo of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson for taking the foot off the gas pedel before halftime – although not by name, referred to as “the two six’s” – but said the team picked it right back up after the break. Still, he said his team overall put in a good performance, using possession in the second half to nullify a dangerous Wolves attack.

“The last 15 minutes [of the first half] was clear, we could give the game away, you could see body language lurch a little bit, the two six’s wanted the ball but standing in the situation, giving the ball…’oh you’re not free you don’t want it’…we stopped playing football. You control a game like this in possession, that’s what you do, and we did that very long, but the last 15 minutes not, and the second half we started again with that. When you play the ball around, it’s not the most exciting game anymore [with Liverpool controlling the ball], of course not, but you have to keep the ball.”

Then with a big grin on his face, like a child opening a present on Christmas morning, “And um, yeah, we won it, so that’s cool.”

Eight of the last nine teams top of the table on Christmas have gone on to win the league title, with Liverpool in 2014 the only outlier. Asked again about Liverpool’s title chances, with the Reds top of the table, Klopp continued to skirt the question, but conceded that he’s excited about the prospects of what could be.

“So far it looks like a really special season, 48 points mid-December before Christmas, that’s just crazy, but other teams – Chelsea, City, Tottenham, Arsenal – all are winning as well, they all have 40-something as well. So that’s the season, everybody from 4, 5, 6 nobody drops points, at the end of the season you probably need 105 or something to be champions. We know we are good, we know we are in a good moment, but we have to respect that the others are good as well, so we cannot start a party or plan a party for something now.”

The Reds now have four days to rest before meeting Newcastle on Boxing Day, beginning a stretch of three matches in nine days.