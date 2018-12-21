More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Premier League odds: Manchester United among matchweek favorites

OddsSharkDec 21, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
Manchester United’s players have what they wanted — a manager who is not named Jose Mourinho — and that could lead to offering the betting value typically associated with a top club.

Now under the interim command of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United is a -170 away favorite at +525 underdog Cardiff City on the Premier League odds for Saturday, with the draw offering +320 on the three-way moneyline and a 2.5-goals total at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Sixth-place Manchester United, which sacked Mourinho on Tuesday, will probably try to assert itself with a more attacking style spearheaded by the likes of midfielder Paul Pogba, winger Anthony Martial and forward Marcus Rashford as it tries to get back in contact with the top four who are in position to qualify for the 2019-20 Champions League.

The payouts on Man United move into plus money at sports betting sites for a shutout win (+170), while the correct score group props contain value for Manchester United win 3-0, 3-1 or 3-2 (+400) as well as a 3-0 result (+900). In terms of attaching a betting interest to a narrative, Pogba (+600 first scorer, +200 anytime) offers more upside in individual scorer props now that he’s free from Mourinho than Rashford (+500, +150) does in the forward rankings.

Cardiff City has had one-goal victories in three consecutive home matches, albeit against stragglers Brighton and Southampton and newly promoted Wolverhampton, and is also contending with several injuries.

Elsewhere, Arsenal (-400), on a two-game skid in all competitions, hosts Burnley (+1300, draw +525) with little incentive beyond locking in three points. The host Gunners have a plethora of injuries and Burnley is likely to play with a single forward, so Arsenal win/No (-120) in the Both Teams To Score (BTTS) props and the UNDER (+110) on the 3.0-goals total might be safe plays.

Manchester City (-750) takes on Crystal Palace (+2000, draw +850) with playmaking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne expected to return, and stands a good chance of pouring it on offensively against a team it has scored at least four goals against in each of the last four matchups (all competitions). Man City is even-money on the 1.5-goals line.

West Ham United (+135), which has won four games on the bounce, hosts Watford (+210, draw +250) which won only two of its last 20 away games in league play. West Ham’s last four games have gone OVER 2.5 goals and Watford has conceded at least two goals in five consecutive games, which makes the higher-risk, higher-reward plays such as West Ham win/Yes (+350) in BTTS props and OVER 2.5 (+335) in West Ham’s total rather enticing.

West Ham is creating chances through its midfield, so Felipe Anderson (+800 first scorer, +250 anytime) has good value this week.

Huddersfield Town (+210) is the home underdog against Southampton (+155, draw +210), largely since it has won only one of its last six home matches in the league. The visiting Saints (-265 on the double chance) have some semblance of momentum after upsetting Arsenal on Dec. 16, and should generate some chances for Danny Ings (+350 first scorer, +138 anytime). There have been UNDER 2.5 goals scored in seven of Huddersfield’s last eight home games.

And Everton (+225) hosts Tottenham (+130, draw +240) in the lone Sunday matchup, with the Spurs owning an 11-game undefeated streak in this matchup in all competitions. Harry Kane (+300 first scorer, -120 anytime) is an especially good play in individual scorer props after being held out of a midweek Carabao Cup match.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

U.S. U-20 MF Ledezma signs with PSV Eindhoven

By Daniel KarellDec 21, 2018, 9:53 AM EST
Another American teenager is heading to Europe.

PSV Eindhoven announced on Friday the signing of 18-year-old midfielder Richard (Richie) Ledezma on a 1-and-a-half year contract. Ledezma will start off with the PSV U-19 squad and will look to move up into the first team over the next 18 months. Ledezma has been a regular member of Tab Ramos’ U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team side since the start of 2018, even helping the U.S. U-20s defeat France U-21s in a friendly match.

The Arizona native is the latest youngster to leave the Real Salt Lake academy on a free transfer to Europe. Sebastian Soto left earlier this year for Hannover in the Bundesliga and in the past, Brooks Lennon left the RSL academy for Liverpool, only to return to the club in 2017. Ledezma also featured in 2018 for Real Monarchs, RSL’s developmental side that plays in USL. He started twice and came on as a substitute on three occasions, scoring one goal.

While many established American stars have returned to MLS from Europe in recent years, it’s a positive sign for the future of the U.S. Men’s National Team to see more teenagers pushing themselves and battling for an opportunity in Europe.

Xavi: Guardiola is “my reference” as a coach

By Daniel KarellDec 21, 2018, 9:10 AM EST
In the same way Johan Cruyff left a lasting impression on Pep Guardiola, Guardiola did the same with former Barcelona star Xavi.

In a wide-ranging interview with Spanish newspaper Marca, Xabi was asked which managers he admired as he himself nears retirement as a player. Xabi cited Maurizio Sarri, Unai Emery and Mauricio Pochettino but added it all starts for him with Guardiola.

“[Maurizio] Sarri’s Chelsea play well, even if not always,” Xavi said. “I like to see them for their assertiveness on the ball. Also Betis, [Unai] Emery’s Arsenal, Barcelona, Luis Enrique’s Spain and [Mauricio] Pochettino’s Tottenham. That’s without talking about Guardiola. who is the number one for this. He’s my reference as a coach.”

The former Barcelona midfielder also complimented Guardiola’s work at Manchester City.

“That players who never stood out before do so with Pep,” Xavi said. “Fernandinho, for example, now sees good passes. The defenders, [Nicolas] Otamendi, [John] Stones, [Aymeric] Laporte. You see them and say, ‘you can tell that Pep has given them tools for their development’.”

Theres nothing surprising about what Xavi said, though in the interview he also discussed his preferred style of play, holding onto the ball, taking risks to break the defensive lines. This is clearly similar to Guardiola.

Perhaps one day dozens of coaches will be on Guardiola’s coaching tree either as a former player or assistant coach.

FIFA research says 3.5B people viewed some World Cup action

Associated PressDec 21, 2018, 7:30 AM EST
ZURICH (AP) FIFA says more than 3.5 billion people viewed some of the 2018 World Cup, with 1.12 billion watching at least one minute of France beating Croatia 4-2 in the final.

A FIFA-commissioned review of World Cup viewing says the final’s television audience was 516.6 million by the traditional measure of “global average in-home audience.” More watched on digital devices and out-of-home screenings in public spaces, bars and restaurants.

The global TV audience for the 64-game tournament in Russia averaged 191 million per game – up from 187 million for the 2014 edition in Brazil.

FIFA says “each game was a global televisual event in its own right.”

FIFA’s research suggests most viewers also watched for longer than they did four years earlier.

Minnesota United adds third Designated Player

By Nicholas MendolaDec 20, 2018, 10:09 PM EST
The Loons have added a new midfielder, signing Jan Gregus to a Designated Player contract.

Gregus, 27, comes to Minnesota United from FC Copenhagen, where he has two goals and an assist in 34 appearances across all competitions this season.

The 22-times capped Slovakian international has also played for Banik Ostrava, Jablonec, FC Nitra, and Bolton Wanderers (though he only played for the U-23 side during his loan).

Here’s what Loons coach Adrian Heath has to say about Gregus. From MNUFC.com:

“The one thing that sticks out is his composure on the ball. He’s got a great range of passes, both short and long. He has a great stride to goal, and an imposing stature at 6 foot 3 inches. The fact that he’s in his pomp — what we consider his prime — we think we have acquired him at the right time in his career. We know we’ve got excellent attacking pieces on the roster, but we need to be able to supply the ball to those pieces and we feel that Jan can be the supplier and connector from the midfield to the attack.”