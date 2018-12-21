Report: Frank de Boer the frontrunner for Atlanta United

According to multiple reports in the United States, including Jeff Carlisle of ESPN and Paul Tenorio of The Athletic, Atlanta United “is​ in​ the​ final stages of its​ coaching​ search” and has labeled Frank De Boer as the “favorite” to replace departed boss Gerardo Martino.

De Boer has been out of management since his disastrous stint in charge of Crystal Palace, where he was sacked after just 450 minutes in charge of the club, the shortest managerial stint in Premier League history as measured by matches in charge.

The 48-year-old also told Dutch news outlet De Telegraaf TV on Friday, “We are pretty close to a solution and that solution is abroad.” He would not specify what country the prospective job opportunity is in.

De Boer made 112 appearances for the Dutch national team as a player, and spent most of his time at the club level with Dutch giants Ajax. He achieved legendary status with fans of both entities by reaching a World Cup semifinal as national team captain and winning a Champions League title with Ajax. He also played three seasons at Barcelona where he achieved a La Liga title.

After his playing days, De Boer entered into management, but it has been rocky throughout. He led the Ajax youth team for three seasons before joining the national team senior side as an assistant, helping the national team to the finals of the 2010 World Cup. His first senior managerial position came with Ajax, where he spent six seasons and won four straight Eredivisie league titles before moving to Italian club Inter in 2016. With Inter in the middle of a rebuild, De Boer lasted just three months in Serie A before he was fired. The next summer, he was hired by Crystal Palace and made it just five matches before he was let go, with five losses and zero goals scored in that span.

De Boer will have massive expectations at Atlanta United, where he will follow Martino’s championship-winning season, achieving an MLS title in just the club’s second season of existence. Martino has reportedly departed to lead the Mexican national team, but reports say they are waiting until the new year to announce his arrival.

