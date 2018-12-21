Transfer Rumor Roundup: Arsenal interest in Navas; Drinkwater to leave?

Unai Emery is reportedly in the market for more than just a centerback in January.

According to El Confidencial in Spain, Emery is interested in signing Real Madrid goalkeeper Kaylor Navas. The veteran Costa Rica international starred for Real Madrid in their three UEFA Champions League titles in as many years and yet, he’s found himself second-choice this season behind former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

The report states that Real Madrid would let Navas leave for around $16 million, a bargain considering his experience and talent. The report then goes on to say Real Madrid would invest that money in signing Brahim Diaz, a reserve at Manchester City who hasn’t made it into Pep Guardiola‘s first team plans.

The idea of signing Navas for Arsenal is a bit of a head-scratcher. While he’s clearly a talented goalkeeper, it would be surprising for Emery to have moved on from two international-caliber goalkeepers in the span of six months. Petr Cech started the season but after a few errors, Bernd Leno, signed last June from Bayer Leverkusen took over. Leno has had some mistakes in the past few games, but most managers would back their goalkeepers to overcome the errors.

If the reports are true, Emery apparently believes he needs a fresh pair of hands in net.

Here are some more transfer stories around the Premier League:

Drinkwater’s future in his hands – Sarri

Maurizio Sarri all but said that Danny Drinkwater is free to leave Chelsea less than two years after joining the club (under Antonio Conte) for around $45 million.

Drinkwater hasn’t played a single minute in the Premier League this season, as Sarri explained, mainly because he doesn’t fit in the Italian manager’s system. When asked whether Drinkwater could leave for another club in January, Sarri said it was “up to the club” and up to Drinkwater to figure out.

“I think for him the problem is only my football,” Sarri said at a press conference. “He’s a very good midfielder but he is suitable for a midfield two because with a three he is not really a central midfielder or suitable for center right or center left.”

For a time, especially alongside N'Golo Kante, Drinkwater was part of one of the most successful midfields in Europe, as referenced by the stat below. Which ever club gets Drinkwater will still be getting a talented holding midfielder in his prime.

106 – Danny Drinkwater made more tackles in the Premier League this season than any other English player (106). Cut. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 31, 2016

Liverpool, Bayern Munich after RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner

With Roberto Firmino sometimes injury prone and Divock Origi still coming back from injury and form issues of his own in the Premier League, it’s no secret that Liverpool could add a third striker.

According to German publication Bild, one of the strikers on Liverpool (and Bayern Munich’s radar) is RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner. The young German has been a revelation the last three seasons in the Bundesliga, scoring 44 goals so far and earning his way into the German National Team. After Wednesday’s defeat at Bayern, Werner hinted that he would be interested in a move south to the German giants, although it’s reportedly a movethat the RB Leipzig brass will try to hold off on.

If Liverpool can beat Bayern to a German striker, it would be a huge feat. It would also allow Jurgen Klopp to spell Firmino from time to time to keep him fresh for upcoming UEFA Champions League matches.