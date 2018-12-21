WATCH LIVE: Wolves v. Liverpool

Premier League-leading Liverpool has a chance to go four points clear of second-place Manchester City for a day when the Reds travel to face Wolverhampton Wanderers at 3:00 p.m. on NBCSN and online at NBCSports.com
With a win, Liverpool ensures that it will be atop the Premier League standings on Christmas day, which historically has been a good omen: Each of the last four Premier League winners were topping the standings by December 25. The last side not to do that? Liverpool, in 2013/2014.
Wolves on the other hand have come up from the Championship ready to challenge everybody from top to bottom, with a talented squad filled with current and former Portuguese internationals. Wolves will be without Diogo Jota for the match, but everyone else is available.
For Liverpool, Dejan Lovren makes his second start since late November after returning from an injury while Jordan Henderson makes his 300th Liverpool appearance.
De Boer has been out of management since his disastrous stint in charge of Crystal Palace, where he was sacked after just 450 minutes in charge of the club, the shortest managerial stint in Premier League history as measured by matches in charge.
De Boer made 112 appearances for the Dutch national team as a player, and spent most of his time at the club level with Dutch giants Ajax. He achieved legendary status with fans of both entities by reaching a World Cup semifinal as national team captain and winning a Champions League title with Ajax. He also played three seasons at Barcelona where he achieved a La Liga title.
After his playing days, De Boer entered into management, but it has been rocky throughout. He led the Ajax youth team for three seasons before joining the national team senior side as an assistant, helping the national team to the finals of the 2010 World Cup. His first senior managerial position came with Ajax, where he spent six seasons and won four straight Eredivisie league titles before moving to Italian club Inter in 2016. With Inter in the middle of a rebuild, De Boer lasted just three months in Serie A before he was fired. The next summer, he was hired by Crystal Palace and made it just five matches before he was let go, with five losses and zero goals scored in that span.
De Boer will have massive expectations at Atlanta United, where he will follow Martino’s championship-winning season, achieving an MLS title in just the club’s second season of existence. Martino has reportedly departed to lead the Mexican national team, but reports say they are waiting until the new year to announce his arrival.
Manchester United has lost its last three league away matches against promoted sides, as many as it had in its previous 36 games.
Cardiff City has won four of its last five Premier League home matches, as many as it had in its previous 22 games in league play.
Of the 31 players with at least five PL goals this season, Romelu Lukaku has scored the highest percentage of them away from home. His five strikes on the road out of six works out as 83 percent of his goals.
After a shocking start to the season that fell way below club expectations, Solskjaer now has the task of lifting sixth-place Manchester United back into the top four places, although he has to make up 11 points from here through the end of the season. Cardiff City meanwhile is coming off a wild 3-2 defeat to Watford but is sitting just two points above the drop zone. A point at home for the Bluebirds would be crucial for their Premier League survival.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on adjusting to the new job: “The job now is to get to know the players, observe them, see the qualities that we’ve got,” he added. “Of course, I’ve seen more or less every game from Norway when I’ve had time from the other job [as Molde boss]. But, to get to know the players and think about what I can do to improve them, that’s my job.”
“So many players will be wanting to prove certain things. There are some talented, young players there, and people like Rashford, Lingard, Martial, Mata and Pogba all have things to prove. It will be a difficult game for us in the circumstances. They’ve got pace and power everywhere. We’ll be trying to give them a good game, but we’ll need everyone to be at their best to get a result. It would be lovely to be outside the bottom three for Christmas. We’re disappointed we haven’t got a few more points, but it’s not for the lack of trying – we’ve just got to keep going.
“Anything can happen, and I think we can get a result at home against anybody. We will give it a good shot tomorrow, and the fans will be right behind us. I’m sure we will give a good account of ourselves.”
Cardiff City’s four wins this season have all come at home, where they’ll be on Saturday against a banged-up Man United squad. There’s pace and some decent attackers in Junior Hoilett and Josh Murphy and they could cause Man United some troubles. Solskjaer’s side’s overall quality should help them overcome some of the defensive deficiencies but not all. Cardiff City 2-2 Manchester United
Interim manager Solskjaer hopes to become permanent choice
It’s unclear right now whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in contention for the full time Manchester United role, but the former club legend is hoping that he’ll be given the chance.
Speaking at his first pre-match press conference since being appointed Manchester United’s interim manager, Solskjaer said that he was among many who would “love” the honor of being Manchester United manager, though he hasn’t spoken with the top executives yet about staying on past June.
“I understand there are so many managers that would love to be manager of Manchester United,” Solskjaer said. “I am one of them, but it is not something we have talked about. I didn’t think twice when they called me to sign me as a player and this is an honor and privilege to be helping the club for a few months.”
In his only other Premier League managerial experience, Solskjaer was relegated with Cardiff City after half-a-season in charge, taking over on January 2 from Molde. He also joined Manchester United from a second spell at Molde. However, perhaps with better players and at a club he knows like the back of his hand, Solskjaer can impress enough for the full-time job.
4 – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the only player to score 4 goals in a @PremierLeague game after coming on as a sub (Feb 99 v N.Forest). Assassin
There currently seems to be a dearth of top-quality managers available, as both Real Madrid and Man United look like they’ll be trying to sign Mauricio Pochettino later this summer. PSG’s Thomas Tuechel is an option, should PSG allow him to leave, as is former Arsenal great Patrick Vieira, who is currently at Nice in France. But after struggling with outsiders in David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, maybe it’s best for Man United to go with someone with history at the club, like Solskjaer.
Jair Marrufo to lead American refereeing crew in Club World Cup final
MLS and international referee Jair Marrufo has been given the honor of refereeing an international cup final.
FIFA named Marrufo and fellow American assistants Frank Anderson and Corey Rockwell to referee the Club World Cup final in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday between Real Madrid and local side Al Ain.
The 41-year-old Marrufo is coming off one of the best years of his career as a referee, working as the center official in Belgium’s 5-2 win over Tunisia at the 2018 World Cup and serving as a fourth official in three other matches. In addition, Maruffo refereed two MLS playoff games, including the second leg of the Eastern Conference final between the New York Red Bulls and Atlanta United.
Marrufo already officiated two prior games at this year’s Club World Cup. Al Ain’s 3-0 win over ES Tunis and then ES Tunis’ penalty kick shootout victory over Chivas.