Wolves 0-2 Liverpool: Salah, Van Dijk send Reds top through Christmas

By Kyle BonnDec 21, 2018, 4:54 PM EST
  • Salah scores PL leading 11th goal
  • Van Dijk nets first PL goal in Liverpool shirt
  • Liverpool still unbeaten in PL play, with 11 clean sheets

Just once in the last nine seasons has the Premier League leader on Christmas morning not gone on to win the title. Liverpool in 2014 remains the lone outlier in that set, and now the Reds have a chance to turn the tables on that disappointing finish.

Liverpool ensured the club would sit atop the Premier League table through the holiday as the Reds tamed a dangerous Wolves side 2-0 behind Mohamed Salah‘s 11th goal of the season and Virgil Van Dijk‘s first Premier League goal in a Liverpool uniform. The hosts were often threatening at Monlieux, but could not produce a noteworthy finish and were made to pay.

Wolves proved the more dangerous side in the opening 15 minutes, as Adama Traore and Romain Saiss each had good chances on the break, with the latter’s shot saved and parried by Alisson into a dangerous area near the penalty spot in the 16th minute, but it was cleared by the defense.

Despite the positive attacking mentality from the hosts, they were undone on the other end inside the opening 20 minutes, putting the underdogs behind. Fabinho played a one-two with Sadio Mane on the right-hand flank, and it led to a fizzling low cross from the Brazilian. Salah was on the doorstep to latch on, and he tapped in the cross from the top of the six-yard box.

As the rain came down in sheets at Monlieux, the hosts had another big chance as the game crept closer to halftime, but Raul Jimenez was hesitant to shoot when the opportunity arrived, and eventually his effort was blocked by a recovering Liverpool defense. Alisson was then on hand to save a shot on the break from Matthew Doherty, who may have done better by crossing to an open Jiminez in front of net.

After halftime, Liverpool was dealt a blow as Naby Keita was withdrawn due to injury, replaced by Adam Lallana. Nuno countered by removing Portuguese international Joao Moutinho and replacing him with , also withdrawing Adama Traore for fresh legs in Ivan Cavaleiro.

Liverpool looked to extend its lead past the hour mark, as Salah and Mane worked a good attempt for Lallana from the left that was blocked out for a corner. The ensuing set-piece was played short, and it eventually came to Salah who produced a delicious delivery for van Dijk who beat his mark and tapped home past a helpless Rui Patricio for a 2-0 lead with 22 minutes to go.

Wolves, knowing they had to produce some kind of final product to have any chance at a result, pushed forward with even more urgency. They pressed Liverpool hard and won the ball in positive areas, but were unable to get past the Reds defense.  A mistake by Andy Robertson in the 89th minute nearly saw Wolves substitute Morgan Gibbs-White free on goal, but the young English international was unable to find the back of the net, firing just wide of the gaping goal. Georginio Wijnaldum missed a wide-open chance for Liverpool on the stroke of the final whistle.

As the final whistle blew, Liverpool moved to 48 points, four above Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table. Liverpool is yet unbeaten in Premier League play, with 15 wins in 18 matches. The Reds also have 11 clean sheets on the season and have conceded just two goals in their last seven matches.

Meanwhile, Wolves remain in seventh with 25 points, still an overwhelmingly positive position for a newly promoted team. The loss snaps a three-game winning streak, and leaves Wolves with four days rest before a festive period that features four matches in eight days.

PL Preview: Chelsea v. Leicester City

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 21, 2018, 7:24 PM EST
Maurizio Sarri has righted the Chelsea ship, and he could deploy another strikerless lineup as the Blues host Leicester City Saturday at 10:00 a.m. ET live on CNBC or live online at NBCSports.com.

Chelsea will likely have Alvaro Morata back from a knee injury which left the Blues to play Eden Hazard up front as a false nine last weekend in a 2-1 win over Brighton, but speculation persists that Sarri will name an unchanged lineup, leaving the Belgian playmaker again up top.

Olivier Giroud is also available, and the Frenchman came on as a late substitute for Hazard in the Brighton win, but despite having two true strikers at his disposal, Sarri may decide to leave both on the sideline. Chelsea lost two of three in league play earlier this month, but a pair of wins – including a win over juggernauts Man City – has seen the Blues hold Arsenal off for fourth in the league table.

For Leicester, Jamie Vardy is back from an injury and could return to the Foxes’ lineup despite comments midweek that claimed Claude Puel‘s tactics do not play to his strengths. Ben Chilwell is also back from a knee injury and could make an appearance, while Wilfried Ndidi is out with his own knee injury.

The Foxes have won just once over their last six matches dating back to November 10, and with a match against Manchester City set to follow this at Stamford Bridge, the noise regarding Puel’s job security threatens to rise to a dull roar. With games against Liverpool, Manchester United, and Tottenham all in succession in late January, points are at a premium over the festive period for Leicester.

Video Preview

What they’re saying

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri on playing over Christmas: “We have to play every three days, so there is no Christmas for us. It depends only on the match. If the match is in the evening, we can stay at home the evening before. If the match is at 3 p.m. or 1 p.m., we will go to the hotel, as usual. I like more to play football. I am lucky — in Serie B in Italy, we played over Christmas and I liked it very much. In the Italian stadia, there was a wonderful atmosphere.”

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy on Puel’s tactics: “No [they do not suit me], but is that down to me to adapt to it? Yes. And obviously the only way I’m going to do that and keep progressing is working hard on the training field.”

Prediction

Striker or not, Sarri has Chelsea at his fingertips, and the Blues are fully prepared for a match against a Leicester City side that could rotate players with the festive period coming up. Especially with Morata available off the bench, the Foxes won’t be able to keep the Chelsea attack at bay, with a 3-0 win not flattering the Blues at all.

PL Preview: Arsenal v. Burnley

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 21, 2018, 6:38 PM EST
With Arsenal’s 21-match unbeaten run now in the past, the Gunners are just looking to stay above water through the festive period, with defensive frailties taking a toll. They must piece together a back line to stay afloat as the Gunners host Burnley at the Emirates at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin, Shkodran Mustafi, and Konstantinos Mavropanos are all out injured, leaving the defensive unit for the Gunners thinner than ever. Thankfully, Sokratis is back from suspension, but he and Laurent Koscielny are the only healthy center-backs on the roster.

The unbeaten run came to an end last time out, falling to relegation-threatened Southampton 3-2 with Stephen Lichtsteiner and Granit Xhaka joining forces with Koscielny in a three-man back line. Twice Arsenal fought back from a one-goal deficit before Charlie Austin secured all three points for the Saints in the 85th minute.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is also out injured for the Gunners, while Sead Kolasinac will be a gametime decision. Mesut Ozil is confirmed to be involved against Burnley after being left out of the squad in recent weeks for “tactical reasons” according to manager Unai Emery.

For Burnley, the Clarets have won just once over their last five matches, and would love to pick up points against the ailing Gunners before a critical run in the relegation battle, with games against Huddersfield Town and Fulham on the horizon. Sean Dyche‘s men will be without Aaron Lennon, but Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Robbie Brady are working to make a return.

Video preview

What they’re saying

Arsenal manager Emery on Burnley: “We have big respect for them. They are a good team, with good players. Defensively they are very hard and can play with a lot of long balls, a lot of crosses, to create chances to score.”

Burnley manager Dyche on playing bigger clubs: “If everyone thinks that every team in the Premier League is going to play the beautiful game, at the moment there’s only one winner and that’s Manchester City. We’ve got to find a way and we’ve done that consistently over the six years that I’ve been here. We’ve found a way of being successful. We’ve had to fight, we’ve had to work, we’ve played some good stuff at times, we’ve played some productive stuff, we’ve played some hard stuff, but we’ve found a way and I think that doesn’t change. When you’re playing these big clubs it’s very, very difficult. It’s more reality tactics rather than negative tactics for me.”

Prediction

Arsenal’s defensive woes will be taxing over the festive period, but at least two central defenders are healthy to play a normal back line. Barring any additional injuries during the match, the Gunners should be able to take down a sliding Burnley with no trouble, with Mesut Ozil back and playing a role. Look for Arsenal to win 2-0 and get back to winning ways.

Gleeful Klopp praises Liverpool squad for hard work in Wolves win

By Kyle BonnDec 21, 2018, 6:07 PM EST
1 Comment

Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk ensured Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was a very happy boss after Liverpool downed Wolves 2-0 on Friday to lock in the top spot in the Premier League table on Christmas morning.

Salah scored inside the opening 20 minutes and Van Dijk bagged his first Premier League goal for Liverpool with 22 minutes to go, leaving the Reds with 48 points heading into the festive period.

Klopp, speaking to Sky Sports after the match, was filled with glee as he talked fondly about his players and how well they executed his instructions. He spoke at length about how he asks a lot of his players, especially the wingers who make blistering runs even when the midfielders lose the ball, and how his defenders must deal with a hard-working opponent. Then, he singled out his attackers for their play up front.

“We were a constant threat, Mo [Salah] was…pff…unbelievable, quick, I think he had 20 or 30 sprints tonight,” Klopp said. “Bobby [Firmino] again, outstanding between the lines, he changed the whole game for us, he was everywhere and he’s hard to mark, that’s good. They’re really in the game, it’s brilliant. We all know it’s so important that Friday night, Wolverhampton, they are in a good run, one of the more difficult games of the season.”

He also said that, with Wolves coming into the match on a three-game winning streak and impressing the league after promotion from the Championship, his team played well to disrupt their style of play.

“For their style of play, they didn’t have a lot. It’s difficult to play…everybody wants to press these times, everybody wants to be compact, and they shoot the ball from one side to the other, and it’s quite difficult [to play against], and they’re good at that. So I thought we did well, we deserved to win, we were the better side, that’s all cool but the boys showed that we are ready for these different games, and that makes me really happy.”

With the adrenaline still clearly pumping pitchside, a scatterbrained Klopp was all over the place, switching between talking tactics and praising his players. He specifically called out his midfield duo of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson for taking the foot off the gas pedel before halftime – although not by name, referred to as “the two six’s” – but said the team picked it right back up after the break. Still, he said his team overall put in a good performance, using possession in the second half to nullify a dangerous Wolves attack.

“The last 15 minutes [of the first half] was clear, we could give the game away, you could see body language lurch a little bit, the two six’s wanted the ball but standing in the situation, giving the ball…’oh you’re not free you don’t want it’…we stopped playing football. You control a game like this in possession, that’s what you do, and we did that very long, but the last 15 minutes not, and the second half we started again with that. When you play the ball around, it’s not the most exciting game anymore [with Liverpool controlling the ball], of course not, but you have to keep the ball.”

Then with a big grin on his face, like a child opening a present on Christmas morning, “And um, yeah, we won it, so that’s cool.”

Eight of the last nine teams top of the table on Christmas have gone on to win the league title, with Liverpool in 2014 the only outlier. Asked again about Liverpool’s title chances, with the Reds top of the table, Klopp continued to skirt the question, but conceded that he’s excited about the prospects of what could be.

“So far it looks like a really special season, 48 points mid-December before Christmas, that’s just crazy, but other teams – Chelsea, City, Tottenham, Arsenal – all are winning as well, they all have 40-something as well. So that’s the season, everybody from 4, 5, 6 nobody drops points, at the end of the season you probably need 105 or something to be champions. We know we are good, we know we are in a good moment, but we have to respect that the others are good as well, so we cannot start a party or plan a party for something now.”

The Reds now have four days to rest before meeting Newcastle on Boxing Day, beginning a stretch of three matches in nine days.

Dortmund tops Gladbach to move nine clear in Bundesliga

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 21, 2018, 4:29 PM EST
Borussia Dortmund got back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach in the Borussen derby.

Marco Reus picked up the winner nine minutes after the halftime break on a beautiful counter-attack that the German finished off with a slide. Dortmund countered with just four attackers against seven defenders, and Mario Gotze unlocked the back line with a low curling cross that bent around the Gladbach defenders and right to the feet of a streaking Reus.

That earned the three points after Jadon Sancho and Cristoph Kramer had cancelled each other out just before halftime. The English kid scored the opener on 42 minutes thanks to a wonderful free-kick routine that featured some trickeration around the ball, leading to a Gotze delivery that found three Dortmund players free on net, with Sancho heading in past Yann Sommer.

Kramer equalized just three minutes later on a controversial tap-in that featured Thorgan Hazard barreling over two Dortmund defenders in an attempt to get his head to a cross from the right flank.

The win saw the hosts bounce back from the season’s first loss, a 2-1 defeat to 15th-placed Fortuna Dusseldorf on the road on Tuesday. American Christian Pulisic did not feature in the match on Friday after a full 90 minutes in the loss three days prior. The emergence of Sancho has seen Pulisic’s time on the field drop considerably, with just that one start since the end of September.