Bournemouth’s Brooks bullies Brighton

Brooks scores in each half

Brighton’s Lewis Dunk sent off

Bournemouth up to eighth place

Brighton without a win away from home this season

Bournemouth beat 10-man Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, as the Cherries enter the festive season on a high.

David Brooks scored a stunner and a header to do the damage, as Brighton’s captain Lewis Dunk was sent off in the second half after picking up two yellow cards.

The win moves Bournemouth up to eighth in the table and on to 26 points, while Brighton remain in 13th on 21 points.

Brighton started well as Yves Bissouma burst through the Bournemouth defense but his low shot was saved by Asmir Begovic.

At the other end Simon Francis clipped in an inviting ball which just evaded the Bournemouth attack as the home side huffed and puffed.

Callum Wilson then raced in and his cutback was cleared on the line by Brighton’s Bernardo and then Mat Ryan saved the rebound after persistent Bournemouth pressure. Jurgen Locadia prodded a decent effort goalwards at the other end, but then Bournemouth took the lead in sensational fashion.

Welsh international Brooks picked the ball up without much on but he danced towards goal and slammed an effort into the far corner to put the Cherries 1-0 up. Before the break Lewis Dunk got a powerful header on goal but Begovic saved superbly as Brighton were unlucky to get in behind at the break.

In the second half Bournemouth almost doubled their lead.

Junior Stanislas whipped a free kick just wide of the post with Ryan rooted to the spot and the home side looked the more likely to score.

Brighton’s task was made tougher late on as Dunk was handed a second yellow card for taking out Wilson, and then it was game over.

Brooks scored his and Bournemouth’s second goal of the game as he deftly flicked home Ryan Fraser‘s inch-perfect cross to make it 2-0.

Game. Set. Match.

